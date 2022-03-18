DEAR HARRIETTE: Whenever a member of my family has an issue with my younger brother, they will complain directly to me. It's almost as if they think I have control over his actions. My brother is irresponsible and has little concern for anyone other than himself, so it is pretty hard to go to bat for him. He has done all kinds of things to offend our parents, cousins, aunts and uncles. It's disgusting to everybody but him. And I just cannot be his go-between. What can I say to make them stop doing this? -- Annoyed With Complaints

DEAR ANNOYED WITH COMPLAINTS: Stop taking the bait. When your family members start in about your brother, put a halt to the conversation. Literally. Interrupt them and state that if they have issues with your brother, they will have to speak to him. Acknowledge their frustration and worry. Tell them that you empathize with them. You, too, wish your brother would behave differently. But he is his own person. You have no control over him or his actions. You have made the effort to encourage him to make different choices, and nothing has worked. State that your brother has to live his own life and eventually be responsible for his actions. You cannot and will not do that for him.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel that working from home has drained all of my energy. Some days I don't even feel like going outside after sitting in front of a computer screen all day. The fatigue is so bad that it lasts well into my weekends. How can I feel more energized while working from home? -- Drained From Remote Job

DEAR DRAINED FROM REMOTE JOB: The past two years have been especially difficult. For people who are accustomed to going to a shared work environment, being isolated at home staring into a computer screen for eight to 12 hours a day has sometimes been unbearable. And the end is not necessarily near for everyone. The hybrid work environment may be an option for some, but not all.

What can you do if you are "stuck" working from home? Adopt a different attitude. Be grateful for the work and the opportunity to work in a safe space -- your home. Start your day in motion. Get up early enough to do some form of exercise. Simple stretching can work. Better yet, take a walk in your neighborhood. Invite a friend to be a workout buddy. Spend 30 minutes each day doing something that gets your blood flowing.

Then, set alarms for standing up every hour. Build out a schedule that includes breaks throughout the day. They can be as short as 10 minutes, but give yourself time to stand up, walk around and even go outside for a few minutes. It's amazing how many people literally have gone days and weeks at a time without going outside their door.

Plan weekend activities that force you to leave the house. It could be as simple as going to the grocery store. Better yet -- choose a destination. Go to a museum. Go to the movies. Go visit a friend. Get up and go! Once you are out and about, your energy will lift. The challenge is getting started. If you make the plan in advance, it can feel easier because you will simply be getting up and executing your plan. You can do it!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've known one of my closest friends for a few years now. We are both flirtatious with each other, which leaves me confused about whether he wants to be more than friends. One thing I don't like is that he just stops talking to me over the smallest disagreement. Then, he texts me back a few days later saying that he is sorry for being immature and rude. I want to give us a chance to try dating, but to do that I think I have to address the fact that he's too quick to cut me off. Any suggestions on how I should do it? -- Approaching a Sensitive Topic

DEAR APPROACHING A SENSITIVE TOPIC: Do not enter into a relationship with this friend without getting clear on how you intend to be together. Now is the time to be direct and honest. You can admit that you think you both like each other and it could be fun to see if there's more to your bond than friendship. See what he says in response to that. Then add that you do have a significant concern -- namely, that he is quick to cut you off and step away when you have disagreements. Tell him you do not like that. Ask him why he does it and if he feels he can curb that behavior. Since he has established a pattern already, watch him to see if he is capable of being more expressive with you rather than reactive. Do not walk into intimacy with him unless you feel that he is willing and capable of keeping the lines of communication open.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I believe everybody can benefit from therapy, no matter their circumstances. My parents, however, share a different view. Lately, my mental health has been taking a toll on my quality of life, and I think it would benefit me to talk through my issues. I want professional advice and a safe space that fosters open dialogue. How do I explain to my parents that I really want to go to therapy? -- Wanting Therapy

DEAR WANTING THERAPY: Request an appointment with your physician. Your parents will agree to that. During your private session with the doctor, describe your situation, how you are feeling, what you are concerned about and your clear desire to see a therapist. Ask your doctor for a referral to a therapist. Perhaps this can be coordinated just between you and the doctor. If your parents must be involved, ask your doctor to speak to your parents directly to reinforce the value of getting the support that you need. If that doesn't work, go through your school. There should be mental health professionals available who can help you through this period.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently started working in a restaurant in my town. The other day, I was excited to see that a friend of mine came by. I went out of my way to make sure she felt comfortable and had a great time. I gave her a bunch of freebies, too. In the end, she left me a skimpy tip. Should I confront her? -- Skimpy Tip

DEAR SKIMPY TIP: This is tricky and should be handled delicately. Next time you talk to your friend, ease into the conversation. Thank her for coming to your restaurant. Ask her if she enjoyed the food. Ask her if she thought you took good care of her. This is a new job, after all, so you want to make sure you are taking care of the customers well. If she acknowledges that she enjoyed her meal and your attention to her, tell her you have an uncomfortable question to ask. With her blessing, ask her why she left such a small tip. There's a very good chance that she doesn't know the art of tipping. This could have been an honest error. These days, 15% of the bill is a standard tip. A generous tip would be 20% and over. Since you gave her a bunch of freebies, their value would not have been added onto the final bill, so she would need to have a sense of what they cost or of how far beyond the call of duty you went for her in order to calculate a good tip.

This may end up being a moment of education for your friend; I bet she thought she was doing right by you in patronizing your restaurant -- which she was. It is likely simple naivete regarding tips rather than an intentional diss at play. By gently educating your friend, you should be able to resolve this.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm going into my senior year of high school, and I'm scared about all the stuff on my plate. On top of college applications, I'm enrolled in five A.P. courses, doing two internships and am an officer of four clubs. It's a lot. In years past, I've been really bad about procrastinating and getting my work done in an efficient manner. What are your best tips for organizing my schedule and time? -- Time Management Tips

DEAR TIME MANAGEMENT TIPS: Wow, you have truly overloaded your schedule. If you must keep all of these high-priority duties, you will need to create a detailed schedule and promise yourself you will follow it. I believe in mapping out a weekly and daily schedule. In this way, you can look at the longer view and get a sense of the rhythm of the work that needs to be completed over the course of seven days, along with a daily check-in that allows you to keep track of immediate deadlines.

You can create this schedule wherever you have a calendar. I have two versions of my calendar. On my smartphone, I input my appointments and deadlines. You can also include classes with times and room numbers or zoom addresses, as applicable.

I also have a daily to-do list that is itemized by project. Under each heading, I list all of the pertinent duties and functions and check them off as they are completed. To ensure that everything is accounted for, I break down the tasks into manageable steps. No big project lives as one to-do item. Instead, the individual tasks that I determine will help me reach the goal are itemized and then checked off. This daily list must also include mental and physical health items, such as eating, exercising, drinking water and visiting with friends and family. All of it is important. If you write it all down, you will get it all done. The trick is to make a habit of keeping your list.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

