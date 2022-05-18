DEAR HARRIETTE: Not long ago, I ended things with a person I had been in a relationship with for five years. Without a doubt the hardest part of the breakup has been having to re-explain it to all those who knew us as a couple. I am wishing that everybody would mind their business and just assume that I don't want to discuss the details any longer. It is hard reliving something that was so painful for me. My relationship was very public and I understand the curiosity, but I don't want to keep talking about it. How do I handle the questions about my breakup? -- Tired of Explaining

DEAR TIRED OF EXPLAINING: Guess what? You can stop explaining now. While people may be curious about what happened, it is none of their business. You can kindly yet firmly say that it is true that you two broke up. You are single now. You wish your ex well, but the last thing you want to do is talk about it. The end.

This even goes for people who were close to the two of you. You can tell them that you are not in the head space right now to talk about the demise of your relationship. Have empathy. Assure them that you know they are puzzled and potentially hurting, too. But you are not ready to talk about it. You can set boundaries, even when it is uncomfortable for other people. Just do not go into the details if you don't want to. Period.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have one child, and he is about to go to college in the fall. My husband and I are not in a good place, and I worry what will happen when my son goes away. I am so tired of fighting all the time about nothing. But whatever the reason, we are endlessly bickering, and I just can't take it. I have told myself that I just need to wait until my son is gone to deal with my husband, but I don't know if I can keep squashing it all anymore. I'm at my wits' end. Every time I try to talk to my husband about it, the argument gets even more intense. What can I do? -- On the Edge

DEAR ON THE EDGE: Get yourself a therapist -- NOW. Do not wait. Do not feel that you have to go it alone for the next few months. It sounds like you need support right this minute. A therapist can help you engage coping skills to manage during this volatile time.

Not addressing it is not making your son's transition out of your home any easier, by the way. He can see and feel tension. You don't necessarily need to start divorce proceedings tomorrow morning per se, but you can get yourself help and invite your husband to join you. Sometimes getting perspective from a professional can help you to address your issues and potentially resolve them. Go for it. Get the help you need.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was hired to work on a short-term project for a company that had hired me previously. It seemed like everything turned out pretty well. I was asked for honest feedback about the project, and I gave it. That included pointing out things that I thought the company could do better to ensure positive results for the particular effort underway. They thanked me, but I never heard from them again. I have followed up to see if everything turned out well -- crickets. It's too soon to expect my check, so I'm not worried about that so much. But it's weird for a client to disappear so abruptly. Is there anything else I can do? -- Cold Shoulder

DEAR COLD SHOULDER: When you do receive payment, write back with a thank-you email expressing your gratitude for working with the company again. State that you hope the project was a success. And let them know that you would be happy to work with them again whenever they need support. That's all you can do.

If you do not receive your payment in a timely manner, reach out to the party that hired you and ask when you can expect payment. If you still get no response, go to the accounts payable department to follow up.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband gets obsessed with different ideas and then goes down the rabbit hole with them, often spending exorbitant amounts of money to learn more about whatever they are. Plus, he traps me into extended moments when I have to listen to him drone on and on about something that does not interest me. When he drinks while on one of these tears, it's unbearable. Then he repeats himself a thousand times and gets mad when I want to step away. I get that he is into these things, but I do not want to be subjected to his whims. How can I get him to keep his weirdness to himself? And how can I get him to stop spending so much money on things that make no sense? We really don't have enough for him to waste it. -- On a Whim

DEAR ON A WHIM: This is tricky. If you want to get him to curb his spending, you will need to spend some time listening to him and trying to make sense of his passions. When your husband is sober, ask him to explain to you why he believes he should make a significant investment in whatever the current idea is. Listen to learn if there is any value in what he believes. Acknowledge what makes sense. Otherwise, he will think you are simply dismissing him and will not listen to your advice. After you hear him out, remind him of where you as a family have allocated resources. Ask him how you will be able to pay for particular repairs with savings or whatever you have earmarked the money for if he diverts significant amounts to his passion. Do your best to get him to think about this in a practical way. Get your finances in control before backing off from the discussion.

When you feel that your husband is being reasonable, let him know that you understand that he has many passions. You want him to have permission to enjoy his whims (to an extent), but you also need to have your space. He needs to know that you do not always want to engage in these passions.

DEAR HARRIETTE: The employee who trained me to fill her position before she resigned was completely unorganized. She didn't keep accurate records of anything. Should I tell my boss about what she didn't do? I don't want to cause any issues between them, but I do not want to be blamed for what the last person failed to do. -- New Hire

DEAR NEW HIRE: You must speak to your boss immediately about the state of the files that you now manage. With the intention of full disclosure and a cry for help, ask to spend some time with your boss to review some important topics. Point out what the previous employee did not provide, and ask what is important to track down and what your boss may know from memory or process. Ask for their patience as you sort through paperwork. Let them know that you are sharing this information because you realize that there may be some hiccups until you establish better systems.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom owes me a lot of money, but she keeps trying to guilt me every time I ask for it back. I've been helping my mom pay rent since I was 18 years old; now I'm almost 24. I can't afford my own place, but I can afford to help out. She asks for help with a lot of things -- aside from rent -- and I always feel obligated to say yes, but she usually promises that she will pay me back. I haven't seen a dime from her in years, but she keeps asking for more. What should I do? -- Pay Me Back

DEAR PAY ME BACK: My guess is that your mother has asked you to help pay rent all these years because she needed your assistance. Out of guilt, she didn't completely tell you the truth -- she needed you to support the family budget. I recommend that you consider the money you have contributed to your household a contribution that will not be repaid. It will help you to stop keeping score.

Looking at this moment and the future, you can adopt a different approach. Thank your mother for allowing you to live with her now that you are an adult. Tell her you need to manage your finances so that eventually you can live on your own. Let her know how much you can contribute monthly to the household, and stick to that.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend's birthday is coming up in a few weeks, but earlier this year she completely forgot my birthday. She still hasn't said anything about it, and it's been more than eight months. Is it petty of me to not acknowledge her birthday because she didn't acknowledge mine? She isn't throwing any type of celebration, so it would be easy enough to act like I genuinely forgot. -- Friend Forgot Birthday

DEAR FRIEND FORGOT BIRTHDAY: It is past time for you to let this go. Chances are your friend has zero recollection of missing your birthday. Is that hurtful? Clearly it is for you. But you have held a grudge about this for nearly a year. That is long enough. Instead, forgive your friend for forgetting, for being distracted, for missing your birthday -- for whatever the reason may have been. Let that go. And, of course, wish her a happy birthday since you do remember.

Yes, one's birthday can be considered one's most special day -- or not. Life happens. Whatever caused your friend to miss celebrating you on your big day does not mean that you should snub her in retaliation.

I have a friend from high school. Our practice is to reach out and say happy birthday every year, even if we don't speak otherwise. I recall a few years ago when I did not hear from this friend, and I admit that it hurt my feelings. I did not say anything. Some months later, he reached out to apologize for not contacting me on my big day. I appreciated it, but it also made me realize that I did not nor should not need his validation of my day to feel complete. Instead, I decided to focus on enjoying my day in the moment and basking in whatever acknowledgment comes my way. This approach has made me much happier. Try it!

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend told his mother one of my biggest secrets. The two of them are very close, but I'm deeply upset with him for repeating something I asked him to never share. I feel deeply betrayed and embarrassed. At first I felt angry enough to consider a breakup, but I've since calmed down. Would I be overreacting if I never told him another secret again? What would the correct response be? -- Betrayed

DEAR BETRAYED: The problem with secrets is that too often that confidence is betrayed. There always seems to be someone to confide in, even when you have promised to keep something to yourself. Witness your boyfriend and his mother.

Talk to your boyfriend and make it clear to him how upset you have been about his betrayal. Be sure he understands that this violation of trust makes you question whether it is safe to talk to him about your innermost feelings and your most tender stories. Admit that you are doubting whether you can confide in him anymore. Ask him why he chose to share this secret with his mother after you explicitly asked him not to.

Ultimately, you will have to weigh each situation to decide what you share with your boyfriend. Whenever you reveal something private to anyone, there is a chance that it will be shared with others. Sometimes it is more important to say it anyway. You will have to decide when the revelation is more important than the secrecy.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I subleased an apartment from my friend who had to move unexpectedly. Her cousin and I are splitting the sublease as roommates. I recently found out that her cousin hasn't been paying as much as I have for rent. I'm upset because I'm a full-time student, so the rent has been a challenge for me. Should I confront them about this? My friend was doing me a favor by letting me move in because I simply couldn't afford on-campus housing anymore, but I feel taken advantage of. -- Subleasing

DEAR SUBLEASING: Unfortunately, you probably have no rights here. You can check with a lawyer or with housing court, but I doubt they can offer relief. Did you sign a lease, for starters? Very often when people sublease, it is done under the table, so to speak.

While what your friend did -- lopsidedly dividing the rent -- was not fair, in your eyes, you may not be able to change anything. You can appeal to her humanity. Tell her that you just learned that her cousin is paying less than you are paying. Point out that it is a stretch for you to pay the amount you agreed to, given your student status. Ask her if she would consider rebalancing the amount you pay.

If you really cannot afford to pay this rent, you may want to look for another home. If the sublet is off the books, bringing it up to the landlord could result in everybody getting evicted. If it is legal, it means you two agreed on particular rental amounts, and that would be binding.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am originally from Jamaica, and my husband is American. Because of my upbringing, I only really know how to make Jamaican cuisine; I'm not good at cooking anything else. My husband doesn't like the food that I make. I would describe him as having a limited palate. He only likes traditional American food and fast food. I think it's slightly offensive that he can't even be bothered with the foods that I grew up eating. My cooking represents so much of who I am and my culture, but I cannot force him to eat anything. Should I try to learn to cook the foods he likes? Or should he try to become accustomed to eating what I cook? -- Jamaican Wife

DEAR JAMAICAN WIFE: In the best of worlds, the two of you will sit down together and agree to learn how to cook each other's cuisine. There is something about you that attracted you to your husband in the first place -- and vice versa. Culture has to be at the core of it, and that includes food.

While your husband may want traditional American cuisine as his fallback foods, he may be able to grow to like some of your specialties. Talk about it and come up with a strategy that is appealing to both of you. For instance, you could take a classic American cooking class together where you both learn how to make particular dishes, and you agree to make them together at home. Similarly, see if you can teach him a few of your Jamaican meals, so he may grow to have an appreciation for the mixture of spices and textures in your food.

Ultimately, a combination of your two cuisines can become the food that you eat at home. But it will take a bit of work to get the two of you on the same page.

DEAR HARRIETTE: It's been months since my friend and I had a huge argument. We've resolved everything, but I'm realizing now that I didn't get everything off of my chest. I'm not someone who lets things go easily, and I really would prefer to get it all out in the open now. Is it worth it to revisit the issue with my friend even though things were seemingly resolved? -- Revisiting

DEAR REVISITING: Think long and hard about this reignition of your argument before you go there. What outcome do you hope to achieve by opening up old wounds? How can you address the issue without simply fanning the embers of a conflict that occurred months ago? What can you say that may create space for the two of you to have a calm conversation about the matter?

If you can come up with a productive way to approach this situation, go for it. But if it is likely that whatever you say will just spark a new argument without true resolution, it isn't worth it. You may have to decide if the friendship is worth forgiving that moment and moving on without complete resolution. If you cannot accept that option, you can either bring up the topic anyway and see how volatile it gets or move away from the friendship.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Should I reach out to a former friend of mine who is grieving the loss of a parent? I'm not sure if she ever wants to hear from me again because of the way we left off. I don't want to offend her. What would be the best way to send my condolences to someone who might not want to hear from me? -- No Longer Friends

DEAR NO LONGER FRIENDS: During times of grief, hearing from an old friend can be meaningful as long as that person doesn't asking for anything in return. Consider sending your friend a card that expresses your sincere sadness over the loss of her parent. Offer blessings and healing, and leave it at that. Do not ask to get together, to call or anything else. You can put your return address on the envelope in case she chooses to reach back, but you should make your gesture purely one of sympathy.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My good friend just broke up with his girlfriend last week. Because the breakup is fresh, I was waiting to make it known that I like him. Next thing you know, another friend of mine has muscled her way in and is trying to claim that spot. Never mind that she knows I like this guy. Everything is awkward now. Should I tell the guy that I like him as more than a friend? Should I wait and see how things unfold? Should I just give up and stay friends? This is so uncomfortable. I just hate high school sometimes. What should I do? -- The Friend

DEAR THE FRIEND: Timing is everything in relationships. You were right not to come on to your friend when he was in a relationship. Now, you have a couple of options. If during your chats you can naturally suggest that the two of you go out some time, go for it. It's not a formal request to date, but it could be an overture that lets him know you are interested.

You can ask your other friend who muscled in what the heck she is doing, just so she knows you are checking her. You can also wait to see how things play out. When someone has just ended a relationship, typically the next couple of people they engage don't last. It may be possible for you to remain the friend for now and see if sparks fly over time.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

