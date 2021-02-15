DEAR HARRIETTE: I am an event planner. As you might imagine, I have lost all of my contracts because nobody is allowed to have gatherings right now. Since it is unclear when events will be allowed again, I have to figure out what to do to earn a living. I am so worried, it is hard for me to think. I know that people are still going to get married, so eventually weddings will come back. Maybe the corporate events, too. But right now I need to think of something else. Do you have any ideas? -- Pivot Plan

DEAR PIVOT PLAN: In extreme times, we need our creativity more than anything. Think about your clients. Beyond the weddings -- which do need to be delayed -- do any of your corporate clients have the need to create virtual engagements? That seems to be the wave of the future. Spend some time envisioning your clients' needs and how they might be fulfilled by designing events that can occur by using technology to connect others. Develop a proposal that illustrates how you can bring these events to life for them. The more focused and organized you are in your visionary presentation, the more poised you are to keep your clients.