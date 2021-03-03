DEAR NOT FIT: It is wonderful for you and your sister to encourage each other, but do your best not to compete. You are two different people with different bodies, metabolism, etc. You are different, and your bodies are responding to your fitness and nutrition changes accordingly. The good news is that you are losing. Keep up the momentum. Doctors say that nutrition is even more important than exercise when it comes to weight loss, though both are essential for your overall health. Talk to your sister about exactly what she eats -- and what she doesn't. You may get some further inspiration from her about her food choices. If you need to lose 40 pounds for health reasons, you may want to visit a nutritionist who can recommend a particular eating strategy for your body that will help you to reach your goal. It is important to follow an eating plan that works for you and that is not so strict that it could harm your body or provide only temporary results. I mention this because many people are gung-ho at the beginning of the year and begin to follow extreme weight loss programs only to find themselves having gained back whatever they lost plus some once they come off of it. Don't do that. Decide on a strategy with your medical professional and stick to it. What I have learned that works for most people as a general rule is to eat less sugar, less salt, less meat, less fatty food, less processed food and more organic food, and to drink more water.