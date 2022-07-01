DEAR HARRIETTE: My stepmom suggested that I stole money from her bedroom while she was out of town. I know deep down that she has never liked me and was waiting for an excuse to point the finger at me for something like this. She has no evidence that I stole anything, and she can't even give a straightforward answer for why I would have done something like this. I don't care what she thinks, but my dad is "refusing to take sides."

Would I be wrong to cut off my dad for not having my back? The hard part is that I still live with them. I just graduated from college, and I am looking for a job. I need to be here for a while longer, but I hate being accused of a crime in my own house. How can I handle this? -- Wild Accusations

DEAR WILD ACCUSATIONS: Your dad is caught in an extremely uncomfortable situation. He wants to trust you, and he wants to keep peace in his house. Right now, I'm sure it feels like there's no winning in this situation for you. Rather than cutting off your dad -- which seems unrealistic since you are in his house -- talk to him. Tell him your side of the story. Don't complain too much about his wife, though. You need to find a way to maintain peace with her while you are living there. Ask your dad to trust you and to look at your track record. If there is no previous reason for you to be considered a thief, point that out to him. Tell your stepmom that you are sorry she is missing money, but you did not take it.

Next, focus on getting a job and moving. Clearly, you are not welcome -- at least from your stepmom's perspective. Plot a course toward your independence. When you are able to live on your own, you will feel more relaxed and can create space to be respected by your family on your own terms.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my friends was a nightmare client to another good friend of mine. Both of them are telling conflicting stories about their experiences. The toughest part of this is that one of my friends has a track record of being more credible than the other. I don't really want to take sides, but it's gotten ugly between them. I do feel some responsibility to help them resolve things, as I am the one who introduced them in the first place. How can I help them while remaining neutral? -- Conflicting Stories

DEAR CONFLICTING STORIES: Speak to each friend individually, starting with the one who was a client. Apologize for introducing them to someone who ultimately became part of a conflict at the job. Assure them that you didn't expect such an outcome. Offer to help in whatever way you can to remedy the situation. Note that you are a neutral party here and only want to help come to a resolution.

Next, talk to the other friend and explain that you are sorry things haven't worked out well with this project. Point out that you recommended them, so both of your reputations are on the line. Suggest that they step away gracefully, no matter who they think is right in the situation. Remind them that you are not taking sides, but to the bigger point of being professional, it is essential that they quiet the fire and move on with integrity.

For you, be careful before you recommend people for anything. Your word is bond in those situations, and as you see, that bond can feel like cement when things go south.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I currently share an apartment with two other people. I can't afford to move into my own place just yet, but it's been a goal of mine for a few years now. My father recently invited me to move into his detached garage after he and my mother renovate. They plan to turn the garage into a guest house. I could save a lot of money by moving in, but my parents are sneaky, and I'm afraid they'll use this as an excuse to snoop on me. What should I do? -- Moving Back

DEAR MOVING BACK: If you move back home with a plan and a timeline, you may be able to manage your time there. You will need to establish ground rules as a renter with your parents so that everyone is clear about expectations. It will be important for you to pay rent of some kind. This gives you more independence. Thank your parents for giving you this opportunity to have a more comfortable place to live and an opportunity to save for your own apartment. Tell them your plan -- to live there for a specific period of time as you prepare to move out on your own.

Address your biggest concerns. Tell them that your privacy is important to you, and you want them to treat you like a tenant, meaning they should not come into your place without your permission, and they should treat you as an adult.

Know that it may take time for you to establish enforceable boundaries with your parents, but it may be worth it for a limited duration to help you get on your feet.

DEAR HARRIETTE: The other day, I brought my friend to a dinner party as my plus-one. By the end of the night, she was telling the host (who had cooked the food) how she could improve on a few of her recipes. I've watched my friend be overly critical before. She's done this to my family members in the past, but they understand that that's just her personality. I don't understand why she feels the need to give people such strong unsolicited feedback or advice. I know she thinks she's being helpful, but it always just comes across as rude. Do you think this is something I should talk to her about? She's been like this for years, and I'm not even sure that she's fully aware she's doing it. -- Negative Feedback

DEAR NEGATIVE FEEDBACK: Are you saying that you have never addressed this with your friend before? If that is the case, you are part of the problem. She desperately needs feedback so that she can see her behavior reflected back to her. If she has been overstepping boundaries for years -- unchecked -- it's no wonder she doesn't realize how her words impact others.

I am not saying her behavior is your responsibility, but as her friend, you absolutely should let her know when she is crossing the line with you, with your family and now with this party host.

If this will be the first time for you to address this topic seriously, start with that. Lay it out for her, including that you have cringed at her behavior for years but not called her on it this directly before. Give her a few examples of what disturbs you about her criticism. Do not overwhelm her with every situation, though. Tell her that for her own good, she needs to say less and listen more. Use the most recent incident to point out that you do not feel comfortable bringing her around your friends and colleagues because you expect that she will insult them. Allow her space to take this all in. She may be blind to her offensive behavior.

You may need to pause your relationship with her as she processes all that you have shared. When she is ready to reengage, she will let you know.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel so uncomfortable all over again. We have spent what felt like nearly two years homebound because of the COVID-19 pandemic. My family and I followed all of the protocols recommended. We were strict with our children. Now, it seems all for naught. My daughter caught COVID-19, not because she broke any rules, but because she ate lunch with other students at her school. Apparently one of them had COVID but didn't know it. Almost all of the kids got it -- and they are all vaccinated, some even with the booster shot.

My daughter spent her time off during the holidays sick in bed. Now she is afraid to go anywhere near her friends; they had just begun to "hang out" together a little bit again. I feel so sorry for them. Teenagers, especially, need the camaraderie that comes from being together. Now they are basically back in isolation. I don't know how to support my daughter through this. She got pretty depressed in 2020 when she felt trapped in her room. And now this resurgence. What can we do? -- COVID-19 Round Two

DEAR COVID-19 ROUND TWO: This is a harrowing time for all of us. This latest variant seems to be whipping through many communities and knocking people down. As the disease is constantly changing, so, too, are the isolation requirements. Be sure to follow the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for quarantine and masking.

The CDC guidelines do not require that anyone stay home indefinitely. If you and your family are vaccinated, you can continue to be out among others, preferably wearing a mask, during this period of accelerated spread of the virus. If you have tested negative and are asymptomatic, you do not have to stay at home, at least for now. For more information, go to: cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s1227-isolation-quarantine-guidance.html.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am good friends with a girl that my older brother started dating casually. The two of them stopped speaking because she found out that he is seeing other people. She is mad at me for not telling her, but I didn't think that things were serious enough between them that they were dating exclusively. I feel that she should leave me out of her issues with my brother because she and I have been friends for longer than they were seeing each other. What should I do? -- Brother Vs. Friend

DEAR BROTHER VS. FRIEND: Tell your friend that you stopped getting involved in your brother's business long ago. The two of you are friends, but you do not accept the responsibility of reporting his behavior to your friend -- or anyone else. You have to be clear about this, or it will come back to bite you again and again.

You can add that you did not know that their relationship had transformed into something more serious than casual dating, but still, make it clear that you cannot be your brother's warden. Add that you had hoped that your friendship with her was independent of her relationship with him. You love her and appreciate her. You also love your brother. You hope that you can be friends with her independent of him. What you cannot and will not do is be a go-between in their relationship.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

