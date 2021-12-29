DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working on a project for several years. It paused for two years because of COVID-19, but it started up again last month. I noticed that one of the key freelancers with whom I had worked on this project was nowhere to be found. When I asked about him, I got the cold shoulder. I am grateful that I was invited back, but I find it odd that he is the only one who was left out. I want to reach out to him to see how he's doing. I talked to him a couple of times during lockdown, which was nice. I feel uncomfortable now, though. I don't want to tell him that everybody is back on the job except for him. On the other hand, it would be terrible if he found out and I hadn't given him the heads-up. I consider him to be a friend. Should I tell him? -- Excluded

DEAR EXCLUDED: Put yourself in his shoes. Would you want to know that you had been excluded from this project, especially if there's little to no chance that you would be brought back on? I think that's doubtful. Let it go for now. Do not contact him. Just do your job. Do the best you can and keep your head down.

If you do happen to run into him or talk to him and this gig comes up, admit that you are back working there. If he asks why you didn't tell him about it, you can honestly say that you immediately asked if he would be returning. When you learned that he would not, you decided to leave it alone. You did not think that rubbing his nose in it would be good for anyone.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have had a contentious relationship with my husband for years. He is harsh and unkind. I have tried to leave many times, but he always convinced me to stay. Now that our kids are finally out of the house, I find him to be unbearable. We are both getting older, and he is beginning to have some health problems. Honestly, I don't want to have to be his caretaker for the rest of his life, especially after having endured his emotional abuse for so long. I worry that I will be judged, though, if I leave him at this time. He has plenty of money. He will be able to get help if I'm not there, but you know how judgmental people can be. -- Ready To Go

DEAR READY TO GO: There will always be naysayers and people who relish getting into your business. While I will not be the one to encourage you to get divorced, I will say that you need to assess your life and determine what is healthy for you. If you are with someone who has been abusive for years, you need to reflect deeply on what you believe you need and deserve in order to have a peaceful, contented life.

If you do leave, do your best to set him up with the care he needs. This may take some time, but it is worth it even if he has been abusive to you. Apart from that, don't fall victim to the negative words of others. Live your life. Now.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was thinking about my life and the choices I have made, and I realize that I have not always been rational in my behavior. When I have wanted something, especially if it was a man, I have gone all out, regardless of anything else. In one case, I think I pestered this one guy so much that he ended up moving out of my city. I know that sounds horrible, but I think that's what happened. I saw him a few months ago, and he was cordial but distant. In retrospect, I see how out of control I was. I want to apologize. Do you think that's OK? I am not trying to get back with him or disrupt his life in any way. I really do think amends are called for here. -- Making Amends

DEAR MAKING AMENDS: If there is a way for you to speak to this man without making a big fuss over it, go for it. Sincerely apologizing for out-of-control behavior is a good idea when you finally realize how your behavior may have affected another. It is worth it to say you are sorry for all that you did to make his life uncomfortable and that you wish him well. Leave it at that. Do not get drawn into him again. He deserves to be free of you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Senior year is approaching, which means my school is about to get extra-cliquey. All the fun senior traditions like Halloween and prom are heavily rooted in social groups. Unfortunately, I don't exactly have a definitive friend group. During lunch, I wander from table to table talking with whomever I happen to see. None of my friends seem to get along with one another, so I don't think there's any chance of me forming my own group. Plus, all of last year and part of the year before, we were at home, unable to meet up in whatever groups we had. Everything feels awkward now as I think about going back to school. I don't want to feel left out or sad when it comes to these events. What should I do? -- High School Cliques

DEAR HIGH SCHOOL CLIQUES: Many students are feeling awkward about what the next school year is going to be like. Social life is important in school, and many students have missed out on more than a year of being in one another's company. Chances are, some of the previous cliques will have disbanded as other friend groups have emerged.

Rather than focusing on who ends up where, set your sights on your intentions. What do you want to have happen in your senior year? Which events do you want to attend? With whom would you like to attend them? Pick a couple of teens you think are friendly and not part of any previously set clique. Start spending time with them. Do your best to build a bond with them now so that you naturally feel an affinity toward each other. Talk about the social activities early on to get a sense of whether they have interest in attending. Suggest that you go together.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends always want to go out to a restaurant or go clothes shopping at the mall. My dad recently lost his job at the bank, and I don't have that kind of money right now. On one hand, I think my friends would understand if I told them I couldn't afford to spend so much money, but I also don't want them to know my family is struggling financially. The last thing I want is pity. Do I tell my friends or keep my family's troubles to myself? -- Scared and Alone

DEAR SCARED AND ALONE: Is there anyone in your friend group with whom you can confide? I agree that you may not want to broadcast your family's situation to the whole group, but it would help if you had someone who could be your confidant. Do your best to pick someone who will keep your secret.

Know, however, that there is no shame in a family dealing with reality. Thousands of Americans lost their jobs during the pandemic, and many have yet to recover precious income that will support their households. If your friends do find out, they should be supportive, but we can never be certain of how others will act.

You can go shopping with your friends and enjoy the experience without spending money. My mother used to call it window shopping. Sometimes we would literally just enjoy the fashion through the glass. Other times, we would go in and try things on. Sometimes we would make small purchases. You can look, try on and put back. That can be fun in and of itself.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like my good friend continually inconveniences me. She has no regard for my time. She has a ton of other friends she could bother to do favors for her, yet she seems to ask only me. If I don't do these favors for her, she'll give me attitude for days. I don't like feeling taken advantage of. Should I say something about this? -- Ask Someone Else

DEAR ASK SOMEONE ELSE: Stop jumping when she asks you to do something. Be willing to endure her attitude when you draw the line and create boundaries for yourself. Also, talk to your friend. You should definitely tell her that you are beginning to feel like she is taking advantage of your kindness. Give her concrete examples of what you mean. Explain that you are happy to help her out sometimes, but she is constantly asking you for favors, and it's just too much. If she pushes back and says something like, "That's what friends are for. Are you saying you don't want to be my friend anymore?" counter with the point that being a friend is a reciprocal experience. Right now, this is pretty one-sided, with her asking you for favors and you fulfilling them.

In the end, your behavior will determine what happens next. You do not have to do everything this friend requests, so stop. If she stops acting like your friend, that means she wasn't a true friend anyway.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently went on a mini vacation with three of my best friends. The vacation started out very relaxing, but soon one of our friends began to drink too heavily and needed to be babysat. This same friend continued to be the drunkest out of all of us throughout the course of the trip. None of us talked about the problem while we were together, but I feel like I should mention it now. Should I talk to her about her drinking? It's possible that she behaved like that because she was finally able to let her hair down after quarantine, but she was still completely out of control. -- Concerned

DEAR CONCERNED: You should have said something to this woman on your trip, but now will do. Sit down with her and ask her how she is doing. Tell her how worried you and your other friends were during your vacation because of her constant intoxication. Describe a few of the uncomfortable moments that occurred during your trip and what you and your friends had to do to care for her. Remind her how much you love her and that you are not judging her. Moreover, you want her to know that you think she needs some help. You believe she is developing a drinking problem. Ask her what she thinks. Do your best to get her to talk to you. Ask what's going on in her life that may be prompting her to drink too much. Find out if she even realizes this is happening. As one of her best friends, let her know you have her back and that pointing out this behavior is how you are supporting her right now.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Summer is here, which means it's bathing suit season. I've always struggled with my body image. I grew up overweight, so I got used to hiding my body in sweatshirts and sweatpants. But now with the heat, my old tricks won't work, and I am forced to confront one of my biggest fears: my body.

When I think of putting on a swimsuit, I feel like I am putting all my insecurities on display for the world to see. I normally would just avoid all situations where I would have to wear a bathing suit, but my friend recently moved into a house with a pool. She keeps inviting me and my friends over to swim. By not going, I feel left out. I just am not comfortable wearing a bathing suit. What should I do? -- Swimsuit Season

DEAR SWIMSUIT SEASON: For starters, there are all kinds of swimsuits. I feel confident that you can find one that is flattering to your figure. There are tankinis with tops that can be somewhat loose-fitting, matched with all kinds of bottoms, including athletic shorts. Look online for options in your size. There are more choices today than ever. When you find a suit that fits you well, it will give you more confidence.

Next, jump in the water when you get to your friend's. You don't have to sit around tanning. Be the girl in the pool. You can splash around, cool off and draw less attention to your body.

When you are out of the pool, you don't have to wear a swimsuit. Plenty of people go to pool parties and wear street clothes. T-shirts and shorts work fine when you don't plan to take a dip.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am working on starting a podcast targeted specifically to STEM majors. The podcast began as an extra credit project for school, but all my friends and peers suggested taking the show public. I've prerecorded the first few episodes with my co-host, who is also a STEM major. My non-STEM friends are begging me to interview them as well. How do I tell them that they can't be on my show unless they are in the same field of study? I don't want them to feel left out, and I don't want them to feel like I don't value them. -- Aerospace Engineer

DEAR AEROSPACE ENGINEER: Thank your friends for their support of your podcast. Invite them to take a listen so that they get a sense of what you are doing. Feel free to tell them that, at least for now as you are developing your podcast, that the type of guest you are looking to interview is someone specifically interested in science, technology, engineering and math. Be sure to acknowledge that this doesn't mean that other areas of interest aren't good. It just means that your show's focus is limited to these categories.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I found out that one of the managers at my job is dating one of my co-workers. It's 100% against company policy for a manager to be in any type of relationship with a salesperson.

I'm sensing a lot of favoritism since this relationship started. For example, the manager will allow my co-worker to go home earlier than anyone else on most days. I really want to file a complaint about this, but I do not want to be the bad guy. What should I do? -- Work Issues

DEAR WORK ISSUES: If you legitimately believe that this salesperson is being favored because of an inappropriate work relationship, report it to human resources. You can remain anonymous when filing your complaint. Request that your identity be protected. You will need to have evidence of what you suspect. Otherwise, it's just hearsay. Before you make your accusation, gather the facts and be able to articulate them clearly. If possible, bring proof to the meeting.

You can tell the human resources representative that it brings you no joy to bring this indiscretion to their attention, but you are concerned for your upward mobility and that of others in the company who do not have the distinct advantage of being intimately involved with one of the bosses.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I put in my two weeks' notice at work, and my boss gave me a load of things to do before I go. I feel like I am not obligated to do any of them since I am quitting and have already found a new position. It is almost impossible to focus on the transition into my new job because of the humongous work load my boss gave me. At this point, I kind of want to throw my hands up and just leave before my two weeks are up. What should I do? -- One Foot Out the Door

DEAR ONE FOOT OUT THE DOOR: I always say that endings are more important than beginnings. You should leave this job by displaying impeccable work. I imagine that your boss has loaded you with so many projects because you have demonstrated an uncanny ability to do the work. What you may want to do is talk to your boss. Suggest that what you have been given may be too much for you to complete. Ask that your boss select the key projects that would make the best use of your time. Agree to a more realistic workload and go for it. This matters even as you are walking out the door, because it shows everyone that you are a professional and you do your best no matter what. Sometime down the line, your reputation at this job may reverberate somewhere else. Always do your best and handle your business. It is surely worth it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend goes on late-night jogs, and I find it very dangerous. I don't want her denying her physical fitness, but I cannot continue to watch her endanger herself. She won't let me go on the runs with her because she says it's her alone time. What can I do? -- Late-Night Runner

DEAR LATE-NIGHT RUNNER: This is a tough one that would give me stomach flips, too. If your girlfriend refuses to run with a friend, see if you can get her to use a tracker on her phone. There are tons of apps that allow you to stay connected via GPS with others, like Find My Friends or Life360. Suggest that your girlfriend use one of these apps to let you know where she is when she's on a run. She can control when you see her whereabouts and when you don't, so she doesn't have to feel like you are stalking her.

