DEAR HARRIETTE: I was dating this girl for about two years, and I always had difficulty trusting her, but I loved her. She worked in theater, so she was often on the road. I'd fly out to see her sometimes, but it ultimately just didn't work out. We broke up, and not even a year later, she got engaged publicly to one of her castmates. When they tell people how they met, it confirms that she was cheating on me the whole time. This makes me furious because I put so much into that relationship emotionally and financially. How do I move past this? -- Mad at Her

DEAR MAD AT HER: I'm so sorry this happened to you. For closure purposes, you may want to have one more conversation with your ex. If possible, schedule a meeting or phone call with her. You can congratulate her on her upcoming wedding. But also tell her that you realize that your fears during your relationship were real. The fact that she lied was devastating for you. Tell her that you hope she will be happy in her life with this man, but the way she handled your relationship was unkind. Because of the lies, you now find it difficult to trust anyone because you learned to second-guess yourself with her.

Do not expect her to say anything that will make it all better. If you are able to have this conversation with her, it may prove to be a catharsis for you. You may be able to reach that without speaking to her at all. Write down all of your thoughts and feelings and memories about this relationship, then burn the letter. Release your feelings. Forgive yourself for staying as long as you did. Forgive her for hurting you. Agree to trust your instincts again. That voice inside does let you know when something is wrong. You knew, and she lied. You can move past this with your inner wisdom intact.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When I was a little girl, my mother was in a physically abusive marriage with a police officer. I remember a neighbor calling the police, and when they arrived, they just told him to keep the noise down. I was devastated because I thought the police were going to save my mother from being beaten every night. I am grown now, but the memory has haunted me for years, reminding me about the police and the code of silence many of them maintain. How do I get over this? -- Haunting 5-0 Memories

DEAR HAUNTING 5-0 MEMORIES: This is tough. I'm so sorry that it happened to your mother (and you) and that it was swept under the rug. While there are many honorable police officers, you witnessed that this is not always true.

For your own mental health, you may want to go to counseling to talk through your experiences and memories to process your personal story. The abuse and the coverup affected you and your mother. You have some healing to do around this.

You may also want to get involved as an activist. There are organizations that advocate for police reform nationally and locally. Rather than keeping your outrage to yourself, you can join a group that is on the frontlines working to support victims of police brutality so that you can help reduce the possibility that anyone else will go through what your mother and you did so many years ago.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Is it strange that I'm unhappy in my happy relationship? I keep feeling as if something is missing, and I'm not sure what. My partner is my best friend and I don't think there's anyone I'd rather be with, but I do feel that I'm not 100% excited or happy in our relationship anymore. I have no real interest in leaving them, but I feel conflicted about our future. What do you think this means for my relationship? -- Unhappy

DEAR UNHAPPY: Could you be looking to your relationship for more than it has to offer? While a relationship and even a marriage should be central in your life, it does not have to be everything. Life is more dynamic and interesting when you have individual interests and pursuits, along with shared experiences. When you rely on your partner to fulfill all of your needs and desires, over time that can become burdensome to your partner and potentially boring for both of you.

Start with a self-evaluation. Pay attention to how you spend your time. What do you do during the day and evening? Who do you engage? How often are other people part of your daily experience? With what frequency do you vary your activities? What can you switch up that could make your life more fun?

Think about your own personal interests. Is there a hobby you have considered but never took the time to pursue? Are there friends you enjoy and could spend more time with? Be expansive in your thinking so that you truly consider what to add to your life that will enhance your joy and the potential for your relationship.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I love having my friend over, but every time she comes over, she overstays her welcome. She is an only child and a bit of a recluse. I think I may be her only true friend. I like her a lot, but sometimes it's too much. One time I even went out with my other friends while she was at my house because she wouldn't leave. I enjoy her, but I'm very busy and usually don't have time to entertain her all day long. How can I set boundaries with her? -- Go Home

DEAR GO HOME: You have to be direct with this friend. Set time frames around her visits before she comes over. Tell her that she can come, but that she must leave at a particular hour. When it gets close to departure time, remind her that she has to go and that you have something to do. At first this may feel uncomfortable and awkward, but the alternative is that you don't invite her over as much. You know this will make her sad, and you probably won't like it either if you enjoy her company.

You may want to schedule get-togethers with her that are in public places or otherwise away from home so that it is easier to end the moment. Consider going to the mall or out for ice cream -- something that has a natural end. If any of your other friends might like her, you could also consider inviting her to join you and that friend during one of your outings.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a 17-year-old guy about to enter my last year of high school. I really want it to be a good one, so I've set a bunch of goals for myself. I want to get fit, eat more nutritious foods, get a summer job, do well academically, get in to a great school, etc. One of my biggest goals is upgrading my style and looking more put-together. I'm not sure how to go about doing that. Do you have any fashion suggestions for a teenage boy? -- Need Style Help

DEAR NEED STYLE HELP: You have an ambitious list of goals. The way to be successful in accomplishing them is to address them one by one. Since summer is almost over, get that job right now. The good news is that most industries are in need of help. There are more "help wanted" signs these days than ever. Pay attention to how people dress on that job, and follow suit. As far as an overall makeover, think about your goals and objectives. What does that look like? What do you want to do with your life? What field will you pursue in college? Imagine yourself fulfilling your dreams. How does that person present himself? Add key pieces to your wardrobe that are young and ambitious at the same time. Add a pair of trousers to your wardrobe, especially if you mostly wear jeans. Invest in a sport coat, shirt and tie. On the casual side, notice the styles and brands that your friends wear. Ask a friend whose style you like to recommend a T-shirt, hoodie, sneakers or other wardrobe item for you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've wanted to become vegan for a few years now, but I still live in my parents' home. My mom has made it clear that she won't cook vegan, but she also gets offended when I say I would make my own meals. She thinks dinnertime is a bonding experience and somehow me choosing to not eat animal products would hinder it. I don't get her perspective, but it's gotten to the point where I'm ready to proceed to veganism even if she disapproves. What should I do? -- Parents Disapprove of Veganism

DEAR PARENTS DISAPPROVE OF VEGANISM: Changing your eating habits while living at home can be extremely difficult. Somehow your choices probably make your mother feel that you are rejecting the food she makes for you. While that is true, in a way, your choice to become vegan is not about her -- it is about you. That's what you need to get across to her. Thank her for preparing food for you for all of these years. Tell her how much you appreciate her, and assure her that your choice today is not an indictment of her cooking. Point out the foods she cooks that you can eat so she can see that you are not rejecting everything.

Then implore her to let you help prepare the family meal. Offer to work in the kitchen side by side so that you can enjoy each other's company. Show her that your new eating plan is not a threat to her. Continue to eat together. This will show your mother that dinner remains a special time for all, even though some of the menu items have changed.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0