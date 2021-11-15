DEAR HARRIETTE: My aunt has been grieving the loss of my uncle (her husband), but she has been taking out her anger on the rest of the family. She doesn't really answer any of our calls these days, and when she does, she's very short-tempered on the phone. What is the best way to deal with this? I do not want to leave her alone with her grief. -- Angry Aunt
DEAR ANGRY AUNT: Do your best to look past her insensitivity right now. While deep in the grieving process, your aunt may feel so raw that she doesn't realize how she is behaving toward her loved ones. Remind yourself that she is in pain. Reach out to her anyway. If the phone isn't working, send her cards. Text her to say you are thinking about her. Make her favorite food and drop it by her home so that she sees the loving gestures regularly.
Don't give up on her. At the same time, you do have to take care of yourself. Limit the length of your interaction with your aunt. If you believe she is going to be rude or dismissive, be pleasant and quick with your engagement with her. Or stick to texts for a while. When you can't take her attitude any longer, tell her that you love her and want to be there for her, but the way she is interacting with you hurts your feelings. Ask her to be more gentle. If she continues to attack you, step back.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been working remotely for a little over a year now. I'm currently in an entry-level position, and of course I would eventually like to move up. I don't make very much now, but my friend was telling me how jealous she is that I work remotely. She tells me that I have the freedom to work from wherever I want, go wherever I want -- all I have to do is take my laptop with me. I am thinking that I should start taking advantage of the fact that I work remotely and spend my time and money traveling with my laptop. I'm sure that after I leave this job, my next one may not be remote. Is this a practical idea? -- Remote Worker
DEAR REMOTE WORKER: First, make sure that you have mastered the duties of your job. That can be more challenging when you work remotely because you aren't in the company of your boss to make course corrections as needed. Figure out a way to get regular feedback so that you continue to learn and grow and stay connected to the company.
In terms of traveling to see the world, figure out what you want to see, and map out a plan. Many people moved back home or to other interesting locales during quarantine, which sometimes opened their horizons and led to new employment. Others simply had wonderful adventures that allowed them to experience new cuisine, neighborhoods and people. Yes, use your remote time to explore your world -- but only after you have set yourself up for success with your business.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like my friends are victim-blaming me for my sexual assault. I was sexually assaulted by my personal trainer a few months ago, and needless to say, it was a traumatic experience for me. I confided in my friends about it before taking any other actions, and they pretty much questioned me more than my attacker. They asked me why I didn't report him immediately and even blamed my "skimpy" workout clothes for why he would've assaulted me. I'm so hurt and shocked. Is this a good enough reason to cut off all communication with my friends? -- Trainee
DEAR TRAINEE: I am so sorry that the assault happened to you and that your friends haven't been supportive. First things first: Make sure that you have alerted the proper authorities -- which should include the police and your trainer's employer. Find out if there is anyone who is part of the gym or business that employs him who may have insights into this man's behavior. You may also need character witnesses who can vouch for you. Think about that.
As far as your friends are concerned, lie low for now. Perhaps they mean well, but their comments aren't helpful. Honestly, it shouldn't matter what you wear; a personal trainer should not be attempting to take advantage of you based on your attire. Too many people hesitate to report abuse even though an early report can sometimes make the journey easier.
Rather than walking away from your friends, talk to them. Tell them how disappointed you are that they have not been supportive. Tell them you need their support. Then observe to see who steps up. That's who you want to have your back. You can release the others -- at least in your mind.
If you feel like you need to talk to someone, you can always call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673).
DEAR HARRIETTE: I went through my dad's phone and saw he has been texting women other than my mom. I know that he and my mom have been unhappy for a while and have been arguing for months, but that doesn't make this right. I feel guilty for not telling my mother about this, but is it really my place to say anything? I should not have been going through my father's phone. What do I do?
I don't want to see my parents break up, but I hate the idea that my dad is sneaking around behind my mom's back. -- Intervening
DEAR INTERVENING: You are in a pickle! I do not recommend going to your mother. This is your parents' business, not yours. Further, oftentimes people are oblivious to the things that their spouses are going through. Pointing out signs of an affair will not likely change the course of their lives.
What you may want to do is talk directly to your father. Admit that you violated his trust by going through his phone, and tell him what you discovered. Ask him if he plans on leaving your mother. Press him about what he is doing. Tell him how sad and disappointed you are that he is making this choice. Suggest that he deal with his issues at home before bringing someone else into the picture. Make it clear that you wish your parents would be happy and stay together, but if that is not to be, you hope he would deal with your mother directly rather than bringing other people into his life. Apologize again for going through his phone but tell him that what happens to him and your mom directly affects you. You hope he will do something honorable that you will be able to emulate if you ever find yourself in a similar situation.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I finally got an interview with a company that I've been interested in since I was in high school. I know that if I don't get this job, it's going to discourage me from looking anywhere else, so I am trying my absolute hardest to secure my place at this company. How can I make myself stand out in a job interview? -- Job Hunting
DEAR JOB HUNTING: It's time to refine your storytelling skills. Think about why you have long wanted to work for this company, and build a compelling story around that to share in your interview. Be specific. What about the company appeals to you, and most important, why are you the best fit for the job? Employers hire people because they can fulfill the company's needs -- and because they like the candidate and believe that they will be an asset to the company. Think about what will make you an asset -- your skill set, your knowledge of their industry, your personality, your values, your work ethic. Be prepared to give examples of what type of employee you are. Be able to illustrate how you work with others and what energy and enthusiasm you will bring to the job.
Finally, choose to be encouraged by how you are showing up for this interview. Do your very best and see how it unfolds. If you do not get the job, keep up your energy and offer all of your enthusiasm to the next opportunity. You can do it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Is it normal that I do not completely trust my husband to take care of my kids by himself? I'm going out of town to see my mother for a week, and I seriously don't know that my husband will be OK alone with the kids. I don't want to offend him by telling him that I'm worried, but I AM worried. I keep the kids on a tight schedule, and he is not the most organized person. What should I do? -- Happy Family
DEAR HAPPY FAMILY: It is not unusual for a mother to be overly protective of her children, even when it comes to their father. Yet it is important for you to relinquish a bit of control. It is important for your husband to be able to take care of his children. No, he will not be an exact replica of you, and that's OK.
You should sit down with him and share your recommendations for what needs to happen when you are away. Depending on your children's ages and needs, his responsibilities need to cater specifically to each one. Remind him of what makes each child tick. Know that he will likely not be as regimented as you, but if he can keep the children fed, safe and focused on their homework and chores, let that be enough.
Be sure to point out anything that you imagine might be safety issues. These could range from emotional conflicts that arise between them, dietary restrictions, school deadlines or something else. Check in with him each day in the morning and evening to support him -- not to grill him. Be in touch with the children, too, so that they know you are present, if from a distance. But be sure to make it clear that he is in charge. Do not judge his methods when you return.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106