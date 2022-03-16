DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who recently confided in me about being molested as a child by a family member. He expressed the anger he feels toward his mother for not believing him when she was told what was happening. He often becomes angry and irate out of the blue when we talk. When I try to be compassionate toward him, he says he feels like I'm being condescending. At this point, I just don't know how to talk to him. Should I distance myself from him? -- Hurt Friend

DEAR HURT FRIEND: Remember that you are not a licensed therapist, and that is what your friend needs. He has serious unresolved issues that he must tackle in order to regain his mental health. Your good intentions are not enough to heal him. What you can do is encourage him to get professional help.

Point out that as much as you care about him, you do not have the tools or experience to help him work through his problems. Assure him that you do not mean to sound condescending when you talk to him. Use that reality as proof that he needs to talk to someone who actually knows how to navigate his history with him in a constructive and useful way. Assure him that you want to remain his friend, but you are incapable of being his therapist. Then, stop trying to be that for him. Indeed, if he pressures you to be a surrogate counselor to him, back away. Tell him you cannot and will not step into that role.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been battling severe depression that causes me to lose my appetite. The weight loss has caused concern in my friends and family members for all the wrong reasons; they think I'm starving myself on purpose. I'm not ready to talk openly with them about my battle with chronic depression. How can I get them off of my back while I work to restore my mental health? Their accusations are only making me feel worse about myself. -- Deeper Issues

DEAR DEEPER ISSUES: Thank your loved ones for their concern and assure them that you are seeing a medical professional to address your weight loss. Ask them to back off. Tell them straight up that it isn't helpful for them to badger you about your weight or pass judgment about your life. Tell them that the best way for them to help you is to stand down. Assure them that you are working through your issues.

Know that your assurances will only go so far. If you continue to lose weight or if your state of mind becomes more fragile, your loved ones will notice and do whatever they can to offer a lifeline. At some point, you may want to choose one trusted person to be on your team. Revealing your depression is not a sign of weakness. It can be a sign that you are including key people into the fold to be supportive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbor is an elderly woman who lives alone because her husband passed away a few years ago and her children live in a different state. We've never been close -- perhaps because my block isn't the friendliest. Nonetheless, I want to reach out to her and let her know that we are here if she wants to come over for dinner or needs a favor. I want to offer help without seeming like I'm doing it out of pity. How should I start? -- Elderly Neighbor

DEAR ELDERLY NEIGHBOR: With an open heart, go for it. Start by knocking on her door one day and telling her you just stopped by to check in and say hello. Ask her if you can visit with her for a few minutes. If she lets you in, sit with her and listen to what she shares. Many older people like to tell stories of their past. They may also reveal what some of their needs are.

Look around. Note how she lives. She could need help tidying her house or managing her food. She surely could benefit from an occasional meal cooked by someone else. Do invite her to come to your home for dinner sometimes. Offer to help with small tasks. If it seems she needs significant help, find out if she will put you in touch with her adult children or other family members to whom you can give a status report. Tread lightly, though. The best thing you can do is to ease into a relationship with her where you build trust. Through that bond, she will become more willing to welcome your help. Also, be mindful not to offer more than you can fulfill or manage. Your attention to this elder in any amount can be enormously supportive. Just make sure you are balancing your offering with the rest of your life.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex-husband insists on sending my kids to a Christian school. My husband knows that I am not a Christian and that I don't believe in imposing religious beliefs on our children at such a young age. How do we come to an agreement? -- Imposing Husband

DEAR IMPOSING HUSBAND: First, know that many people who are not Christian go to Christian schools -- particularly Catholic schools -- because they offer a good private education at a lower cost than many other independent institutions. So, before you write off the school entirely, find out what the curriculum and environment are like.

More important, you and your ex need to work together to set the educational path for your children. That means you have to talk to each other, work through your differences and ultimately agree on a strategy. Do your best to talk and share ideas in a constructive way. Do your research and look for schools that reflect your shared values so that you can bring concrete ideas to the table. Look at public and private school options so that cost does not stand as a barrier.

When you have children with someone, you have to find a way to work together on behalf of the children for life. This is only one of many hurdles you will face. Figure out how to communicate respectfully so that you can get to a consensus rather than a showdown.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When the pandemic hit and we were all sent home, my job went remote. After about six months, I moved in with my parents because I couldn't afford my apartment in the city. Now, two years later, my company is saying we all have to come back to the office. There's no firm date yet, but it will be soon. I don't want to do it. I couldn't afford to live alone in Los Angeles before the pandemic, but I had a couple of roommates, and we managed. I'm not willing to do that again. I dread talking to my boss about it.

While I have no idea when my company will make us come back in-house (because of variant worries), I feel like I should let my boss know what I'm thinking. I have been a loyal employee for six years. I don't want to leave the company, but I think I should start looking. How do you think I should handle this? -- Need To Be Virtual

DEAR NEED TO BE VIRTUAL: If you are 100% certain that you do not plan to move back to the city to work in-person at your job, start making plans. Since you do feel loyal to your boss, you can be upfront about your issues. Schedule a meeting to talk about your thoughts. State your case. If you truly want to stay with the company, say as much. But also start looking for a job. Once you express your intention not to return, if the company policy does not change, you will need to find work elsewhere at some point. Hopefully being upfront about your thoughts and plans will be seen as respectful of the company and valued by your boss.

DEAR HARRIETTE: This summer, I spent time around a few people I have known for years, and it was troubling, to say the least. Two of these family friends are frail and sick. It is hard to watch people who seem to be dying but are not accepting their situation. One friend in particular is stubborn and bull-headed. I tried to help him a few times with simple tasks, but he wouldn't accept any help. He still thinks he is strong and fit even though he is incredibly frail. How do you help somebody who doesn't want it? I can only imagine it's going to get worse in the coming months. I know his wife could use some support, too. -- Want To Help

DEAR WANT TO HELP: Perhaps the best way you can help is to be there for his wife. Offer to support in whatever ways she may need. It could be picking up groceries or giving them a ride to the doctor. Just being a listening ear when things get tough could be helpful. Stay in touch with her regularly. Your support as a friend will likely count for a lot.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a senior in high school this year, and my sister has just left for college. I've already noticed how my parents are becoming attached to me and wanting to spend more time together. They often interrupt me while I'm working and offer to take me out to lunch all the time. I understand that they are probably feeling lonely with my sister out of the house, but I don't think it should be up to me to fill that void. It's just too hard. How should I create a healthy distance? -- Healthy Space Needed

DEAR HEALTHY SPACE NEEDED: The next few weeks may feel a bit bumpy as your family adjusts to the new circumstances. It can be difficult for parents when their children leave to go to college or move out to begin their adult lives. On one hand, your parents are mourning the loss of your sister's presence. On the other, as you suspect, they are clinging ever more tightly to you. If possible, ease them out of this dependency gently. Find natural ways to make space for yourself without outright rejecting their overtures. Remind them that you have homework to complete. Create a schedule that makes it clear to all what requires your focus.

If they don't seem to be getting the message, sit down with them and remind them of how much you love them and that you know this is a rough time for them. Point out that you have noticed they have become extra clingy, and you need your space, too. Ensure them that you are not rejecting their love when you ask to be alone, to spend time with your friends or whatever else you need to do. Ask for space to just be. Do your best to stay pleasant. This is a tough situation for all. Hopefully, your awareness will help them to ease up.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I stayed at my friend's family-owned bed and breakfast a while ago, and they still haven't refunded my security deposit. I called the front desk formally to ask about it, and they said to contact my bank. My bank said I need to contact the hotel. I'm getting the runaround. Should I confront my friend about this now? -- Friend's Business

DEAR FRIEND'S BUSINESS: Now is absolutely the time to call your friend. If you had a nice time, you can lead with that. But from there, get right into it. Explain exactly what happened and the difficulty you have been having in simply getting your security deposit refunded. Typically, this would occur at checkout, certainly not days after your departure. Ask your friend to refund you the amount immediately.

If the situation is not resolved within a day or two, you should let them know you will have to call the Better Business Bureau to report them. This is business. Here's a link to get you started if you determine you need to file a complaint: bbb.org/file-a-complaint.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend wrote an embarrassing photo caption about us on Facebook for our anniversary. The caption was long and wordy, and he highlighted the fact that he didn't initially want to be in a relationship with me. He swears he meant well, but I'm humiliated. How do I handle this? -- Embarrassing Caption

DEAR EMBARRASSING CAPTION: Sometimes people blur reality with social media, and that often leads to trouble. The details of your relationship should be public knowledge only if you both agree on that. Clearly, you did not give your boyfriend your blessing for him to go into the nuances of how you became a couple. Rather than break up with him, though, you need to have a serious conversation.

Sit down with your boyfriend and tell him you want to talk about boundaries. Let him know how hurtful his post was to you, regardless of his intention. The outcome is what you are dealing with, namely that private details about your relationship are now public for all to read. Tell your boyfriend that you want to establish boundaries with him that will allow for you to build your relationship without spectators. While it may be true that it took him a while to realize that this was the relationship he wanted all along, that is your personal business -- not to be broadcast through social media. Invite your boyfriend to speak directly to you about his feelings and thoughts. At the same time, be firm and clear about your boundaries regarding the internet. For instance, if you want to approve the posting of photos that include you, require that. If you want to approve text about you, put that on the list. This may infuriate your boyfriend if he is accustomed to posting freely, but you do have a right to your privacy. If he is unwilling to comply, that could be a dealbreaker. You have to get him to take your feelings seriously, so you will need to outline what is acceptable and what is not, and reinforce your stance.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've known one of my closest friends for a few years now. We are both flirtatious with each other, which leaves me confused about whether he wants to be more than friends. One thing I don't like is that he just stops talking to me over the smallest disagreement. Then, he texts me back a few days later saying that he is sorry for being immature and rude. I want to give us a chance to try dating, but to do that I think I have to address the fact that he's too quick to cut me off. Any suggestions on how I should do it? -- Approaching a Sensitive Topic

DEAR APPROACHING A SENSITIVE TOPIC: Do not enter into a relationship with this friend without getting clear on how you intend to be together. Now is the time to be direct and honest. You can admit that you think you both like each other and it could be fun to see if there's more to your bond than friendship. See what he says in response to that. Then add that you do have a significant concern -- namely, that he is quick to cut you off and step away when you have disagreements. Tell him you do not like that. Ask him why he does it and if he feels he can curb that behavior. Since he has established a pattern already, watch him to see if he is capable of being more expressive with you rather than reactive. Do not walk into intimacy with him unless you feel that he is willing and capable of keeping the lines of communication open.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I believe everybody can benefit from therapy, no matter their circumstances. My parents, however, share a different view. Lately, my mental health has been taking a toll on my quality of life, and I think it would benefit me to talk through my issues. I want professional advice and a safe space that fosters open dialogue. How do I explain to my parents that I really want to go to therapy? -- Wanting Therapy

DEAR WANTING THERAPY: Request an appointment with your physician. Your parents will agree to that. During your private session with the doctor, describe your situation, how you are feeling, what you are concerned about and your clear desire to see a therapist. Ask your doctor for a referral to a therapist. Perhaps this can be coordinated just between you and the doctor. If your parents must be involved, ask your doctor to speak to your parents directly to reinforce the value of getting the support that you need. If that doesn't work, go through your school. There should be mental health professionals available who can help you through this period.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently started working in a restaurant in my town. The other day, I was excited to see that a friend of mine came by. I went out of my way to make sure she felt comfortable and had a great time. I gave her a bunch of freebies, too. In the end, she left me a skimpy tip. Should I confront her? -- Skimpy Tip

DEAR SKIMPY TIP: This is tricky and should be handled delicately. Next time you talk to your friend, ease into the conversation. Thank her for coming to your restaurant. Ask her if she enjoyed the food. Ask her if she thought you took good care of her. This is a new job, after all, so you want to make sure you are taking care of the customers well. If she acknowledges that she enjoyed her meal and your attention to her, tell her you have an uncomfortable question to ask. With her blessing, ask her why she left such a small tip. There's a very good chance that she doesn't know the art of tipping. This could have been an honest error. These days, 15% of the bill is a standard tip. A generous tip would be 20% and over. Since you gave her a bunch of freebies, their value would not have been added onto the final bill, so she would need to have a sense of what they cost or of how far beyond the call of duty you went for her in order to calculate a good tip.

This may end up being a moment of education for your friend; I bet she thought she was doing right by you in patronizing your restaurant -- which she was. It is likely simple naivete regarding tips rather than an intentional diss at play. By gently educating your friend, you should be able to resolve this.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0