DEAR HARRIETTE: I have always been a homebody. I've lived in the Northeast my entire life, but after getting divorced from my high school sweetheart, I moved across the country to San Francisco to start a short-term job, just for a change. Immediately when I got there, I started seeing someone new whom I really like.
The short-term job has ended, and now I feel like I need to go back East. All my friends and family are there. However, I like this new guy, and I love the vibes in San Francisco. It is everything I want, but it seems like it's too soon. I don't want to rush into something, and I don't want to let my family down because they don't want to lose me or see me hurt again. What should I do? Stay here in San Francisco or go home to where I am comfortable? -- Homebody Away From Home, San Francisco
DEAR HOMEBODY AWAY FROM HOME: Good for you that you took the risk to move across country and try something new. That was courageous, and it proved that you can live outside of the bubble that had been your life. Consider it a blessing that you met someone with whom you want to spend time. With that said, it's time to slow down. You don't have to move back home yet. Look around to see if you can find a job that will allow you to stay in California for a while. Make no commitments to your new friend other than you want to stick around to see how things blossom. You deserve a chance at happiness. Go slowly to see if this relationship has staying power. Tell your family that you are not ready to come back yet. Live your life.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Every time I get drunk, I fight with my boyfriend. What makes it worse is that we are dating long-distance, so I don't even see him in person; it's all over text. I never have the intention of fighting with him, but it always happens. It upsets me so much, and I always end up crying the next morning. I will say things that I regret and don't mean. He and I have been dating for two years now, and he says he doesn't even care anymore because I do it so often. But I care. I am ashamed that I call him names when I drink. I know that if it continues, he'll grow tired of it and want to break up. I don't want to lose him. Do I need to stop drinking? -- Drunk Girlfriend, Cleveland
DEAR DRUNK GIRLFRIEND: Hopefully the challenges you have been experiencing are showing you something even more important than how your long-distance boyfriend reacts: You have a problem. You are aware of it.
Yes, repeatedly drinking too much and spouting off while drunk are signs of a drinking problem. Not being able to control your behavior when you drink is a problem that you should deal with head-on. You could lose your boyfriend if you don't address your problem, but honestly, you can lose a lot more than that. Get help now. You can start by going to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. Look them up online in your area.
DEAR HARRIETTE: The rising number of school shootings has taken a toll on my children, especially my high school-age son. After the Parkland, Florida, shooting, he asked questions like, "Why would he do that?" Through our conversations, I have explained to him that sometimes these shootings can result from bullying and mental illness. He is still afraid to go to school. Every morning, he says he's sick, hoping I will let him stay home.
In times like these, when violence seems to be increasing and schools do not seem safe, how do I teach my children that it is OK to live and not be afraid? -- Mother Needs Answers, Denver
DEAR MOTHER NEEDS ANSWERS: You are right to be concerned. What the most recent shooting in Parkland, Florida, proves is that this horrific type of mass murder can occur anywhere. The good news, if you can call it that, is that many of the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have organized and are making their voices heard to lawmakers, both locally and nationally. They have become activists against gun violence in schools and are trying to force lawmakers to revisit the legal status of semiautomatic weapons.
Encourage your son to have a voice as well. He can write to your representatives in the state legislature, to the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, and to the president of the United States to express his concerns. Becoming active in the struggle can be empowering. He can advocate ways that his own school can become safer. Encourage your son to speak about his fears and desires for safety. This may help him to feel less afraid. If needed, you can also talk to the psychologist at his school to ask for mental health support.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband is English, and I am African-American. We have been married for three years and just had our first child. We come from different backgrounds and cultures, and we both want to inform our child about her cultures when she is older. Because we live in the United States and his family is in the United Kingdom, we don't get to see them much. Our daughter spends much more time with my side of the family. My husband has brought it up to me as a concern and I agree with him, but I don't know how to change things since his family is far away and it's not easy to visit as often as we would like. How can my husband and I teach my daughter about her cultures equally? -- Striking a Balance, Memphis, Tennessee
DEAR STRIKING A BALANCE: It is natural for a family to gravitate to one side more than the other. In your case, simple geography is the culprit. To ensure that your daughter learns about both sides of her family, you two can be mindful of telling stories. Your husband can share stories about his childhood and anything he remembers about his family. You can Skype or FaceTime with the British relatives as well. Just because you aren't in the same country does not mean that you cannot communicate. It will take effort. Work together to make time for everyone.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My fiance and I just got engaged, and we are excited about our wedding. Unfortunately, I misplaced my engagement ring. I looked for it for weeks, but I finally told my fiance that I lost it. He understood and we replaced the ring, but I still have the guilt of losing the first one. I find myself reassuring him that I won't lose the ring again, but I want to stop doing that. My fiance hasn't shown any resentment, but I think I am punishing myself because of my mistake. I'm afraid it will come up in a future disagreement and he'll hold it against me. Is there a way to prevent him from using the lost engagement ring against me? Should I just get over this? -- Lost Engagement Ring, Jacksonville, Florida
DEAR LOST ENGAGEMENT RING: It is understandable that you would feel guilty for having lost the initial ring, but what you are doing now is detrimental to the health of your relationship. If you keep dwelling on the lost ring rather than forgiving yourself and moving forward, it will remain a thorn in your side. Your fiance has let it go. Stop talking about it. Stop thinking about it. Focus on the present and the future life that you are building together.
You cannot prevent your fiance from bringing up the ring in some future hypothetical argument, but you actually increase the chances of that happening if the loss remains top of mind for you. Move on.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
