DEAR HARRIETTE: My white co-worker is constantly talking down on hip-hop. This rubs me the wrong way because hip-hop is a predominantly Black genre. Am I right to view his loud disdain for the genre as a racial microaggression? -- Hip-Hop Lover
DEAR HIP-HOP LOVER: I wouldn't be so quick to call his comments a microaggression. He may truly not like hip-hop music in general. There are many genres of music, and people often feel strongly one way or the other about the different types. Because you find his commentary offensive, you may want to challenge him. Ask him specifically what he dislikes about hip-hop. Get him to go into detail about his thoughts. When people speak in generalizations, it can seem like they are sterotyping.
Share what you like about hip-hop music. Bring up examples of artists you find interesting, and tell him why. Is it the beat, the storytelling, the styling, the videos? By bringing artists to life through your examples, you may be able to educate him about music he may simply be unfamiliar with. This may not get him to fall in love with the genre, but he may grow to understand what you value in it.
Tell him to check out the MSNBC talk show host Ari Melber. He is a straight-up hip-hop head. In defiance of stereotypes, Melber, a 40-year-old white guy, genuinely loves the genre and shines a light on it on a regular basis, often hosting hip-hop artists on his show. Perhaps letting your co-worker know that all kinds of people like hip-hop will get him to listen a little more closely.
DEAR HARRIETTE: There are communal bathrooms in the dorm I just moved into at school. I'm a complete germaphobe. I just recently accepted the idea that I would be sharing a bathroom with a roommate -- I didn't consider the possibility that I'd be sharing a bathroom with more than one person. I don't think I can handle sharing a bathroom with a whole floor of girls I don't know. What should I do? -- Germaphobe
DEAR GERMAPHOBE: Like it or not, this is a reality of going to college and living on campus. Unless you can afford to get an apartment of your own, you will have to deal with the accommodations at your school.
To ease your concerns, keep a small cleaning kit with your toiletries. It can include tissue toilet covers and disinfectant wipes, so you can clean any surfaces you will need to come in contact with. You will not win by trying to pressure your bathroommates into becoming as clean as you. Rather than chastising them when they don't meet your personal standards, thank them when they do clean up after themselves. I can't say that you will get used to these living arrangements. Over time, though, it is likely that you will find a way to manage this difficult situation.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad bought me a fake designer purse for my birthday. It was similar to a purse that I had wanted for a very long time, and I could tell that he was so proud that he was able to get it for me. However, I knew it was fake almost immediately. He's always asking why I never use it, and I just don't have the heart to tell him that I can't be seen with this purse. I even considered lying and saying that it was stolen. What do I do? -- Faux Bag
DEAR FAUX BAG: Your dad did the best he could with the resources that he has. I totally understand your objection to a fake version of the designer bag, but I hope you can see his perspective, too. He tried to make you happy. What you can do is wear the bag when you are with him. You can hang it back in your closet the rest of the time.
We are obsessed with labels in this country. As someone who grew up in the fashion industry, I understand the undue pressure that exists to have the right accessory and to be on trend. Sadly, this obsession we have with stuff, especially expensive designer stuff, can be to the detriment of relationships and bank accounts.
Show your father some gratitude and wear the bag proudly around him.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I think it's time for me to take a little vacation by myself. I am in a relationship, but I really need my alone time. I've been considering this for a while, and I know that I want to go overseas. I plan on being gone for at least a week. How do I tell my partner that I would like to go on a vacation alone without seeming sketchy? We live together, so taking a vacation together wouldn't be super ideal for me. I don't want them thinking that I'm going away to go cheat on them or anything. -- Lone Traveler
DEAR LONE TRAVELER: Be upfront with your partner. The more open and honest you are, the easier it will be to accept your plan. Explain that you are a person who needs alone time. You have long wanted to take a trip by yourself. Now that things are opening up again, you want to plan a personal getaway. Make it clear that this has nothing to do with your relationship, that it's about you and your need to be by yourself.
If you are asked about the implications of this solo travel on your relationship, be clear about what it means for you -- and what it does not. If it's true, make the point that cheating isn't even a thought. Instead, you need to be able to explore, clear your head and just be. You believe this will help you to be more fully present in your life and in your relationship when you return.
Be prepared to talk about it until your partner gets comfortable. Know that this is not so unusual. People figure out all kinds of ways to live their lives. There is no one way.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend has no idea how to dress. Whenever we go out, she wears something ridiculous or inappropriate and embarrasses me. Sometimes the outfits will be out of style, or they'll make no sense whatsoever for the occasion or weather. It's really getting out of hand. I don't want us to stop doing things together, but I feel like I'm not a real friend if I don't tell her how she looks. I also don't want to come across as a hater because I know how it would sound. What do I tell her? -- Truth Hurts
DEAR TRUTH HURTS: You call this person your best friend; now it's time to show her what that means. Instead of privately fuming about her wardrobe choices, tell her that you are concerned that she often seems to miss it when it comes to dressing for the occasion. Tell her that a lot of these activities have unwritten dress codes -- not that she has to be a cookie cutter of others, but more that there are parameters that she may want to consider before getting dressed. Ask her if she is willing to talk about this with you. If so, gently give her some examples where you believe she missed in a big way -- and why. Especially when you thought how she dressed was inappropriate, explain what went awry until you are sure she understands it.
Also, know that your friend may just have a quirky personal style and doesn't want to conform to whatever standards the moment calls for. If that ends up being her stance, you will need to figure out how to accept her for who she is, weird wardrobe and all, and stop being embarrassed. Let her be her.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I think a group of boys that I go to school with are stealing from the department store where I work. I think they do it on purpose when I'm working because they don't think that I will tell anyone. I have no solid evidence other than the fact that I've seen a few of them wearing things from my store that I don't remember them buying. They never buy anything when they're in the store; they just linger. I don't want to get in trouble because my manager knows that I know them. I'm really good friends with this group, and I do not want any of them going to jail. What do I do? -- Tattletale
DEAR TATTLETALE: Your job is to alert your boss to your concerns. Be direct and tell them that you have no evidence of their stealing, but you are suspicious. Suggest that security watch them closely. Offer that this makes you very uncomfortable because you know them, but you believe your responsibility is to alert your boss to possible theft. Ask not to be involved in surveilling them since you are in the awkward position of knowing them at your school.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106