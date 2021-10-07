Also, know that your friend may just have a quirky personal style and doesn't want to conform to whatever standards the moment calls for. If that ends up being her stance, you will need to figure out how to accept her for who she is, weird wardrobe and all, and stop being embarrassed. Let her be her.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I think a group of boys that I go to school with are stealing from the department store where I work. I think they do it on purpose when I'm working because they don't think that I will tell anyone. I have no solid evidence other than the fact that I've seen a few of them wearing things from my store that I don't remember them buying. They never buy anything when they're in the store; they just linger. I don't want to get in trouble because my manager knows that I know them. I'm really good friends with this group, and I do not want any of them going to jail. What do I do? -- Tattletale

DEAR TATTLETALE: Your job is to alert your boss to your concerns. Be direct and tell them that you have no evidence of their stealing, but you are suspicious. Suggest that security watch them closely. Offer that this makes you very uncomfortable because you know them, but you believe your responsibility is to alert your boss to possible theft. Ask not to be involved in surveilling them since you are in the awkward position of knowing them at your school.