DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a new mother of a beautiful little girl. She is the light of my life, and she brings me so much joy! The more I think about going back to work, the more I feel like it is just not the right thing for me to do; I don't want to miss any special moments. Her father and I both work full time to maintain the life we have built together. I know both of our incomes are needed, but I want to stay home with her, at least until she's of school age. Should I ask her dad to get a second job so I can stay home? -- Aspiring SAHM

DEAR ASPIRING SAHM: The feelings you are describing are real and palpable. It is true that many new mothers feel such an incredible longing to be there for their children that they cannot imagine being separated, even if they need to work. You should discuss this with your husband, considering all angles. For starters, what will it cost for you to put your child in daycare? How much will you earn, and does that balance the costs of childcare and other necessities? What will the financial loss be if you stop working? What is your husband's earning potential if he can take on another job? How can you two scale back expenses at home to make managing a one-income household possible?

Talk through everything together so that you can assess if it is possible for you to fulfill this dream of being a stay-at-home mom. You must include your husband in the discussion -- do not just inform him of your decision. This will only work if you are both on board.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who means well but who is constantly in my business and judging me about every little thing. She calls and asks me a million questions, then picks at my answers. Conversely, when I ask her questions, she deflects like crazy. We have been friends for years. This is not new, but as I grow older, my patience is wearing thin. I don't want to have to endure her interrogations all the time. How can I draw the line when I was never successful at it in the past? In a way, I feel like it will come as a shock to her that I don't like her constant questioning, because I haven't directly spoken up about it in the past. -- Drawing the Line

DEAR DRAWING THE LINE: It is time to stand up for yourself. The next time this friend goes in on you, stop her. Ask her to pause for a moment. Then tell her that it bothers you when she pounces. Admit that this may be a surprise to her because you rarely speak up. Tell her it is time for you to speak now. Calmly explain that it bothers you when she asks so many questions and then judges you so harshly on whatever you say. Point out that she rarely answers your own questions.

Suggest that it is time for a friendship reset. Tell her what you want -- perhaps less judgment, more listening and more sharing on her part. For you, commit to speaking up more so that she can understand how you feel about your communication. If you haven't told her any of this in the past, know that this may be overwhelming for her to process, at least at first.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine recently spent a few days with me while he was in town. I was worried about him because of his strange social media statuses and updates, so I was relieved to see him in person and hear that he's doing well. On his final day in town, while I was driving him to the airport, he started to go on a strange and repetitive rant that reminded me very much of his bizarre social media posts. He was telling me about his persecution complex and how he feels that staying in one city for too long will ruin his life. I think he may be experiencing early signs of schizophrenia, but I'm not sure. What should I do? Should I suggest that he get help? I'm not sure that he would take my advice even if I did talk to him about it. -- Strange Behavior

DEAR STRANGE BEHAVIOR: I'm sorry you didn't ask him about his social media postings when you were together, but it is not too late to talk to him. Follow up and thank him for coming to visit you. Tell him on your call that you noticed something strange about some of his social posts. Ask him what is going on. Add that you noticed him saying and doing some things in the car with you that made you concerned. Describe what you witnessed and ask him about it. Let him talk.

If you still think there may be some mental distress, suggest that he see a therapist to talk through the strange things that he seems to be experiencing. Do not label it, because you are not an expert, but do encourage him to seek help.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom told me she is relieved that my ex-girlfriend and I broke up, because she never liked her anyway. What she doesn't know is that we've actually started seeing each other again and are on the verge of reconciliation. How should I break this news to my mother? I almost don't want to tell her that I've started seeing my ex again. -- Dating Secretly

DEAR DATING SECRETLY: Find out what your mom doesn't like about your girlfriend. Listen carefully so that you have a sense of what bothers her. Even as you are getting back together, your mother's wisdom may help you to make smarter choices and understand this woman better.

Don't let too much time pass. In these early days, figure out if you and your girlfriend are serious about giving it another chance. Talk to her about why you broke up and what you think can be different now. Decide on a way forward that is conscious and intentional, not just convenient. If you think that the relationship is worth salvaging, inform your mother. Tell her that you are reconciling and that you are mindful of the past while being fully present in the here and now. Ask her to give the two of you a second chance with her blessing. By including your mother, you create space for solidarity rather than suspicion.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad offered to pay me to take a college course for my brother so he wouldn't fail. I've always had much better grades than my brother, and I used to help him with all of his schoolwork when we lived together. When I moved away, I hoped he would be less dependent on me and start to study on his own.

My dad called me to tell me that my brother isn't doing so well since his school transitioned to online learning and that he could really benefit from me taking one of his general education courses for him. I know it isn't my responsibility, but I do not want him to fail. At the same time, how will he ever learn anything if I'm constantly helping him? What should I do? -- Not My Job

DEAR NOT MY JOB: It's too bad you and your family created this practice of you doing work for your brother. You are right. He will never succeed if he doesn't learn how to do so on his own. Not only is it unethical for you to take a class for your brother, it is also completely unhelpful to him in the long run. If he fails a class because he doesn't understand or doesn't apply himself, he will have to learn the material and repeat the course until he gets it. That is what's best for him, even if he and your father don't think so. Stop enabling him, and tell him and your father why. Your brother absolutely must learn to fend for himself. Only his own accomplishments can lead him to his path in life.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend and I got into an argument, and he didn't speak to me for an entire week. He insisted that it was all a misunderstanding. He said that he thought I was the one who did not want to hear from him, but I don't want to be with someone who can go an entire week without at least checking on me. Is this valid? I don't think there is any excuse for going that long without speaking to the person you are in a relationship with. -- No Excuse

DEAR NO EXCUSE: Forget the one-week silent treatment and get to the bottom of the issue. What happened that prompted the argument? How did you resolve it -- if you did? Plan a meeting with your boyfriend where you sit down and talk about what is bothering the two of you. Talk it out. Do your best not to be judgmental. Hear him out so that you get a sense of what is on his mind. Ask him to do the same.

Also, since you do not appreciate the silent treatment, tell him that you do not want that to happen again. Instead, if you two are at odds, agree to talk through your difficulties rather than retire to your corners and sulk. To strengthen your relationship, you have to figure out how to handle conflict.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Lately, my friend has really been struggling with her mental health. She often confides in me about her panic attacks and depressive episodes. Although I am sympathetic to her cause and try my best to be present, it's starting to affect my mental health as well. I deeply care for her, but I am trying to deal with my own problems, and I don't know if I have the energy to be there for her as well as myself. At the same time, I don't want to drop her. What should I tell her? What should I do? -- Burdened by Friendship

DEAR BURDENED BY FRIENDSHIP: It can be excruciatingly difficult to draw the line in a friendship when you experience rough times, but sometimes it is necessary. You are not a therapist or a mental health professional; you have to remember that. You can encourage your friend to seek professional help. If she has a therapist, suggest that she schedule an appointment right away. If she does not, prompt her to find one. If you think her parents should be alerted, speak to them -- even if there's a chance she might get angry. True friendship sometimes calls for such action.

In order to take care of yourself, let your friend know that you have to step back for a bit. You don't have to tell her that it is because she is making you feel bad. Instead, enroll in a class, get a job, volunteer to help your parents do something, seek therapy for yourself. Make yourself busy. She won't like it, but it will be for your own good.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

