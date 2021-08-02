DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend and I have been dating for a while now, and I think I am in love with him. This is the man I want to spend my life with. This year he got arrested for a break-in with some of his friends. Now he is facing court cases, jail time and lawyer's fees. He never told me about any of this until he was asking me to bail him out. I want to be there for him, but I feel like he made me believe that he is something he is not. He wants to meet and explain everything. I want to hear him out, and I hope that I am jumping to conclusions and that he made a mistake and is trying to set things right. Should I let him explain himself or just move on? -- Young in Love

DEAR YOUNG IN LOVE: You say you want to spend the rest of your life with this man. At the very least, meet with him and hear him out. Have him explain what happened, what his role was and what else he has not told you about himself. Listen carefully so that you can hear the truth. He asked you to bail him out. If you do that, you deserve to know his history. You have put your resources on the line by posting bail for him.