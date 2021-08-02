DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a gay guy from a pretty liberal family. My parents let my two older sisters get their ears pierced when they were really young; however, when I ask my parents if I can get my ears pierced, they change the conversation or shrug it off. I've really wanted my ears pierced for a few years now, and I can't help but notice the double standard. It seems totally unfair that my sisters were allowed to, but I'm not. What should I do? -- Double Standard
DEAR DOUBLE STANDARD: Ask your parents to have a family meeting with you. Tell them you have something important that you want to discuss with them. As you begin, thank them for being supportive of you as you grow into the person you are meant to be. If they have been welcoming of your sexuality, thank them for that. Next, explain that you want to talk about your desire to get your ears pierced. Point out that it is common for both males and females to pierce their ears these days, and you have wanted to get yours pierced for several years. Ask them what their apprehension is. If they deflect, work to hold the conversation on topic. Tell them that you notice that they change the subject whenever you bring it up. Further, you know that they allowed your sisters to pierce their ears when they were young.
They may be reluctant based on either conscious or unconscious worries about you being labeled as gay -- even though you already claim that identity. Maybe this is the entry point to talk more deeply about who you are and what you want for your life. Encourage them to talk openly with you. Your journey is just beginning. You can bring them along if they are willing.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a rising junior in college, and I'm currently working a part-time unpaid internship in the field of political science. Right now, I'm working from my off-campus housing. My mom, however, really wants to take a summer vacation with me. I understand that she's probably bored at home because there isn't much going on in my hometown. When I try to explain that I'm an intern and I don't get vacation days, so I can't take a vacation with her, she gets mad -- saying that because it's unpaid, I should be able to. Who is in the right? What should I do? -- Confused College Student
DEAR CONFUSED COLLEGE STUDENT: When you talk to your mother, acknowledge how much you miss each other and want to spend time together. Know that as you are having a full and engaged life, she is living her normal life. She longs for you. Make sure you let her know how much you appreciate her. Then explain how internships work. An internship is a job, and the more effort you put into doing your very best, the better off you will be. This is an opportunity for you to learn and grow -- and figure out if political science is your area of interest. Let your mother know that you are investing your time into your future right now. Ask her to please understand.
To answer your question simply: I think you are right. I started my career by having unpaid internships that helped open doors. Go for it, but also visit your mother as soon as you can!
DEAR HARRIETTE: I purchased my first home last year. As we came into 2020, the pandemic hit, and my wife and I lost our jobs. We were unable to pay our full mortgage. We scraped together enough money doing side jobs to pay some monthly payments, but we are still behind. Now we are going into 2021, and we are exhausted. It feels like we work nonstop trying to hold on to everything we planned for together.
Our holidays were quiet -- just the two of us -- but we have been able to stay safe and healthy despite the pandemic. We are nervous for the new year but hopeful that we will find jobs and avoid going into foreclosure. Do you have advice for an unemployed young couple with a mortgage to pay? Do you think we will ever see things go back to completely normal? -- Failing Mortgage
DEAR FAILING MORTGAGE: I'm so sorry to learn of your challenges. Sadly, millions of Americans are in the same situation. Perhaps this can work to your advantage. Because so many people are unable to pay, banks and other lenders are having to figure out ways to work with families so that the whole market does not collapse. If you haven't already, develop a relationship with the person handling your mortgage payments. Talk to this person and discuss payment plans. Even if you can't come up with the full amount, your lender may cut you some slack if you can pay something each month. Ask for help. As long as you stay in close communication with them, you stand a chance of working out a deal that may help you to keep your home.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend and I have been dating for a while now, and I think I am in love with him. This is the man I want to spend my life with. This year he got arrested for a break-in with some of his friends. Now he is facing court cases, jail time and lawyer's fees. He never told me about any of this until he was asking me to bail him out. I want to be there for him, but I feel like he made me believe that he is something he is not. He wants to meet and explain everything. I want to hear him out, and I hope that I am jumping to conclusions and that he made a mistake and is trying to set things right. Should I let him explain himself or just move on? -- Young in Love
DEAR YOUNG IN LOVE: You say you want to spend the rest of your life with this man. At the very least, meet with him and hear him out. Have him explain what happened, what his role was and what else he has not told you about himself. Listen carefully so that you can hear the truth. He asked you to bail him out. If you do that, you deserve to know his history. You have put your resources on the line by posting bail for him.
More, if you think there's even a chance of building a life with this man, he needs to come clean about who he is, what he wants in life and what he intends to do about his current predicament. Plenty of people have built lives with people who have entanglements with the criminal justice system. You need to figure out who this man is, what his values are and whether you want to commit to him through it all.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister is pregnant and has cancer. Her doctors said her hormones could speed up the growth of her cancer and the baby may not survive the treatment for the cancer. The father is not in her life, so I've been attending all of her appointments, and she's turning to me for advice. She's had a lot of trouble with pregnancy and thinks that this is her only chance to have a baby. She is willing to risk her life for the chance to have a baby. She really wants to leave a legacy on this Earth. But that just means me having to give up my sister and take care of her baby when she is gone. I think she should take care of herself firs and try for a baby later in her life when she is healthy. That's just my opinion; should I tell her what I think, or leave it up to her? -- Save My Sister First
DEAR SAVE MY SISTER FIRST: You need to have an in-depth conversation with your sister about her intentions, her health and the future. First, ask yourself if you can assume responsibility for her child if she dies. If so, you will need to make sure your sister has set up resources to help you. If you do not think you can handle a child, you will need to talk to your sister about adoption.
You have to be specific and real with your sister about the future. If she dies, what happens? What can you handle? Include doctors' recommendations in your discussion. What are your sister's chances of survival if she terminates the pregnancy? All tough questions, but all necessary.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently came in contact with my father, his wife and his daughter after not seeing him in more than 20 years. My mother died, and he reached out to me. We have worked through our troubles about my mother keeping him away from me, and we have a chance at a relationship.
His wife and I have clicked pretty quickly. Now that we have a relationship, it's great, but she has also inserted herself into my life. She sends my dad over to cut my grass or shovel snow, she brings me groceries every week and stays to clean my house. I appreciate it, but I feel like she's trying to be my mom when I really don't need that right now. I'm not sure what type of relationship I want, but she's doing a lot that I have never asked for. I've told her she doesn't need to do anything like this, but she insists. I guess I'm kind of confused about why she wants to. Do you have any idea what this might be about? -- Super Stepmom
DEAR SUPER STEPMOM: Your stepmom probably always wanted to be there to get to know you and support you, but your mother blocked that. She feels that now is her time. If you need a less-intense engagement, talk to her. Tell her how much you appreciate her support, but it is too much. Ask her to take it slow. Figure out what you can accept comfortably, and describe that. Be specific so that she can understand your comfort boundaries. It will take time, but with clarity, you can get to a place that works for everyone.
