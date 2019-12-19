DEAR HARRIETTE: A note was posted on my apartment door informing the tenants that one of the long-time handymen in the building is ill and won't be coming back. The person who posted this notice asked if we, the tenants, would make a donation to help him during his time of need.
I feel sorry for this man, but I never had much interaction with him. I would see him in the morning sometimes when he was collecting the trash or sweeping the hallways. He doesn't speak English, so we didn't ever say more than "good morning" or "thank you." Should I make a donation even though I hardly spoke to the man? -- Helping Hand
DEAR HELPING HAND: In a word -- YES! You might be amazed to learn how much this man has done to create comfort for you quietly, behind the scenes.
Too often, handymen, porters, concierges, front desk attendants and other support staff are overlooked. (The holiday season is the one time when tips are expected.) But they rarely make high wages, so the contributions that you and the other tenants make will likely go far to help this man during his time of need. Give generously as soon as you can! Add a card expressing your wishes for his improved health.
DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends loves the outdoors and the cold. I love the heat and the beach. Now that the winter weather is here, I don't spend too much time outside.
We sometimes walk together in the park for exercise, and my friend has invited me to walk with her for the next week or so, when the weather forecast predicts 30 degrees or below. She considers this mild. I consider it prime weather to trigger an asthma attack. I hate to bring up my health issues, but I don't want to risk an uncontrollable coughing fit in order to accommodate her request. How should I handle this? I know she thinks I'm a wuss when I turn down certain exercise activities, but this one doesn't sound smart for me. -- Block the Cold
DEAR BLOCK THE COLD: You know your body; pay attention to it. That doesn't necessarily mean that you can't walk outside with your friend. Assess your winter wardrobe. Do you have a warm hat, scarf, coat and gloves? You should have something to block the wind and cold from your face. Test out your gear. After all, you do have to go outside in the weather, even when you are not with her. What would you normally wear? Figure out how to dress to protect yourself. Then test to see how long you can stay outside in the cold without triggering a coughing fit. Tell your friend you will try. Make sure you have your inhaler in case you have a problem. I'd suggest limiting your walk to less than 30 minutes to avoid getting too cold.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I get sick every year around the holidays. The same thing used to happen to my mother. She would go into overdrive going to tons of events, and right before Christmas, she would be in bed with a cold. I have noticed that I follow the same pattern, even though it is not a conscious decision. What can I do to balance my time better? I am excited to be invited to all these events, and I feel it is good for business for me to attend. But I also know that it is not healthy to get sick every year after overdoing it. How can I strike a balance? -- Party Girl
DEAR PARTY GIRL: You must take care of yourself -- especially during this busy season. As far as your schedule goes, map out all your invitations and prioritize them. Accept that you cannot attend everything. Go to the events that matter the most to you, and don't stay to the end if you can leave early.
Drink a lot of water -- more than usual if you also drink alcohol. Exercise three times per week. Eat in moderation, and be mindful of cocktail party food that is usually high in salt and calories and low in nutrition. Pay attention to when you go to sleep. Getting enough rest is what doctors say most people neglect to do. With proper rest and nutrition, as well as wearing warm clothes, you may be able to curtail illness. Wash your hands frequently, and slow down when you begin to feel bad.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was at a holiday party at a friend's house, and we were all having a great time when my client called my cell. It was late at night, but it was also the night before a big project we were working on.
Anyhow, my phone was sitting on the kitchen table when it rang, and a guy who was there -- who was decidedly drunk -- picked up my phone, answered it and started yelling and cursing. I don't even know what all he said. I tried to get my phone from him once I realized he had it, but he held it above his head. It was a surreal experience, like we had all reverted back to elementary school. My client was shocked. She texted, asking who had answered my phone. I immediately texted back that it was a guest at this party and not someone I knew. I apologized, but I have been getting the cold shoulder ever since. How can I fix this? -- Mending a Fence
DEAR MENDING A FENCE: Reach out to your client once more, and let her know that you realize how unfortunate the incident was when the man you don't know held your phone hostage. Remind her that you were not in control of your phone. From there, you should pivot to the work at hand. If you are working on a project for her, focus on that. Make sure you do a great job so that you remind her of who you are and your value to her company.
In the future, don't leave your phone out so that you can stop such a childish thing from happening. Having it in your possession at all times also prevents potential theft.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working as a consultant for several years now. I started my business because people kept asking me for advice in my area of expertise. After my job was downsized, I figured, why not try to offer the same services freelance? It has been interesting. People are happy to ask me for my advice -- all the time -- but when I suggest that they hire me, they usually back off and mutter something about just wanting to get my advice on something. They even act offended that I would want to charge for my services. I can't afford to give away my services, including advice. How can I get people to recognize that my expertise is valuable and comes with a fee? -- Not for Free
DEAR NOT FOR FREE: Now is the time for you to start promoting your services beyond your friends and family. Believe it or not, most times your loved ones are not the people who buy the things you sell. They will celebrate you and share the good news with their friends, but rarely do dollars change hands among friends.
If you are serious about becoming a paid consultant, you need to target an audience that will be interested in your services and market directly to them. You can ask your friends if they have referrals to make. Outside of that, enjoy your friends' good will, because you will stay mad if you are waiting for a paycheck from them.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I are college graduates, and we always assumed our kids would go to college, too. Both of our children are in their 20s. They have decent jobs, but neither of them finished college. We are so disappointed. We know we can't live our children's lives for them, but we have read that you can definitely increase your salary with a college degree. Should we continue to encourage them to go back to school or just let them live their lives? -- College Dreams
DEAR COLLEGE DREAMS: Rather than admonishing them about a choice they have made, talk to your children about their visions of the future. Ask them to imagine their lives five to 10 years from now. What are they doing? How are they earning a living? Do they have a family? Do they own a home? Based on their answers, ask them how they are going to plot their course so that they are prepared to meet their expectations. By engaging in this exercise, you may be able to help your children see the value of pursuing higher education. This could be vocational, by the way. There are many tech jobs, for example, that can be high-paying but that may not require four years of college.
Your children are not thinking within the construct that guided you when you were growing up. You all may need to think outside the box in order to figure out a path toward stability and success. Encourage them, but don't browbeat them.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My son is coming home from prison after being there for more than 15 years. I have built a community of friends who don't even know that I have a child. I feel bad about that, but he has been gone so long that I haven't talked about him. Honestly, I am ashamed of the crime he committed and the life he led that got him there, so I just walked away when he was convicted.
Now my son wants to come and live at home because he doesn't have a job or anywhere else to live. This worries me for many reasons. I don't want to have to take care of a grown man -- even if he is my son. We haven't stayed in touch much over the years, and now I have a lot of explaining to do with my friends if he comes to live with me. How should I handle this? -- Wayward Son
DEAR WAYWARD SON: First things first. You need to talk to your son before he gets out to make a plan with him. Find out what his parole officer recommends. Often, people transition into halfway houses before being allowed on their own, so he may not be able to move in with you right away anyway. Find out what your son intends to do with his life. To the best of your ability, support him. That does not mean he has to live with you, though.
Regarding your friends, tell them when you are ready. You may want to confide in the people you are closest to in your friend group and share with others over time.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am scheduled to travel for work for about a week. I travel for my job, but I have tried to scale back now that my mother is older and has some health issues. This upcoming trip is mandatory. I want to set up a support system for my mother while I am away, but I don't have any family in my hometown. Do you think it would be all right to speak to a couple of family friends to keep an eye on her? Should I hire someone? -- Help for Mom
DEAR HELP FOR MOM: Evaluate how stable your mother's health is. That will let you know if you should have medical support on hand, or if friends will be enough. Think about who in your network your mother would trust and who is capable of helping her in ways that will make a difference. Once you identify a couple of people, call them and check in to see if they are willing to help you out. You want to make sure that whoever you choose will be responsible and responsive.
If you cannot find the support you need, see if your mother's insurance will pay for a visiting nurse service. If not, find out what it will cost for you to arrange for support. You can ask your mother's doctor or at a local hospital or health center, and you can call her insurance company for referrals.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have two friends who want to get married, but both of them are unemployed. They are good, smart people who find themselves struggling like crazy. I feel so bad for them. I know they are trying to get it together, but something always seems to stand in their way. A few friends have been talking about throwing them a wedding party -- something small but nice. Do you think that's a good idea? We don't want to interfere with their life together, but they have been talking about marriage for so long, we want to help them make it happen. -- Planning a Wedding
DEAR PLANNING A WEDDING: Your idea is lovely, but it may not be the right idea at this moment. If your friends are struggling for basic needs, a party may not be the best way for them to spend their time or your money.
I recommend that you run the idea by them. Tell them what you have in mind, and ask them if they welcome it. They may want to focus on stabilizing their lives before formally tying the knot. Or they may want to go for it. Take their temperature to see what makes sense for them. Then, honor their desire.
For example, they might appreciate whatever money you were going to spend on a party to help them pay rent or buy food. Or they may be so happy that friends want to help them cross the threshold to marriage that they decide to embrace your idea. Ask them and pay attention so that you are clear about their wishes.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I don't know what's wrong with me, but I seem to have no libido whatsoever. My husband is mad at me because I have not been interested in sex for years now. He is a good man who hasn't strayed (yet), but I feel bad because it's not fair to him. How can I get interest back?
When it first started, we were having serious marital problems, and I didn't want to be bothered. Now I can't put my finger on it. I just have no sexual feelings at all. How can I get them back? -- No Libido
DEAR NO LIBIDO: Start by going to your doctor for a checkup. Explain your situation. Ask if there is any medical reason why you have lost interest in sex. Ask if there is anything the doctor can recommend to help you get your desire back. There may be nutritional supplements that you can take to support you.
You may also want to go to a therapist. Especially since this dry spell began due to friction in your marriage, you may have some unresolved issues that you need to address. A psychologist may be able to help you sort through your experiences and feelings to get to the other side. Consider going to a sex therapist -- someone who specializes in helping people to unlock their issues to help them find their way to a healthy sexual life.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just received a Facebook message from a guy who used to date my sister back when we were in grade school. We are now in our 50s. This guy wrote to me to say he wants to be in touch with my sister, but he can't find her on social media. He asked me to help.
I spoke to my sister, and she is completely not interested. She said they haven't talked for like 40 years, and she has no desire to speak to him now. What do I say to the guy? He has been blowing up my Facebook messenger. I don't want to hurt his feelings, but my sister said no. -- No Rekindling
DEAR NO REKINDLING: As difficult as it may seem, you will have to tell this man that you've passed along his request, and your sister will reach out to him if she decides to do so. You can tell him that she is busy and preoccupied, so you can't guarantee anything. Do not lead this man into believing that your sister may contact him in the future. You can tell him that your sister does not use social media and generally she has a small network of people in her personal sphere. Perhaps this will help him to not take it personally if she never picks up the phone. Know that this is not your problem. You do not have to hold this man's hand through the experience. You will have done your job after you spell it out for him once.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
