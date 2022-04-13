DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend was in my city and didn't make a single attempt to see me. She was here for a full week and couldn't make time for me. She said she was in town for work and had several other things to do, but we haven't seen each other in a year. I absolutely would have gone out of my way to try and see her if I were in her city. My feelings are so hurt, and I'm wondering if we're even as close as I thought. Am I overreacting? -- Not a Priority

DEAR NOT A PRIORITY: It is not yet time to dump your best friend. It is time to talk to her. But first, make an assessment. Did she tell you beforehand that she would be in town but had such a full schedule that she wouldn't get to see you? Did she fill you in on what her week would be like? How did you find out she was in town?

Your friend obviously was busy. Things are just opening up, and business trips are likely more compressed with activities now because they haven't been happening with regularity for two years. Your friend legitimately could have been too busy to see you. Yes, that hurts your feelings, but it does not mean that she loves you any less. I work on a project that sometimes takes a team into a city for a week, and there is never time to see anyone else. Usually there's not even time for a phone call. That's how hands-on it is. Trust me, I know it is hard for loved ones to understand, but it's the truth.

Yes, talk to your friend. Tell her how much you miss her and are sad that you didn't connect. But don't guilt her. Instead, talk about when you may be able to see each other in the future.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Last night a man I met on a dating app came to pick me up for our first date. I was surprised when he had an IID (car breathalyzer) near the ignition. He explained to me that he had been required by law to install the device after a few accidents last year.

I ended up having a lovely time with the man. He had a great personality and was a complete gentleman all night. I'm having a bit of a hard time knowing the implications behind the breathalyzer, though. Would it be smart to continue pursuing this person romantically? -- Breathalyzer

DEAR BREATHALYZER: Take your time. Let the device serve as a yellow light -- a caution sign on your path. It certainly shows that in the past this man had issues with self-control. It does not mean that you should write him off. Go slowly. Get to know each other. Over time, talk about his past and learn about his drinking. Ask him to tell you what happened and what prompted it. Listen carefully.

You should share your stories as well, things you are proud of and those you are not. Do not rush into intimacy, but instead allow a friendship to grow.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Every time my ex starts dating someone new, the new girlfriend will follow me on social media. My ex-boyfriend and I have been broken up for several years. The two of us do not speak anymore, but we still have each other as friends on Facebook. He's dated probably two or three girls since he and I have been broken up; all of them have followed me on social media. What could this mean? -- Friendly New Girlfriends

DEAR FRIENDLY NEW GIRLFRIENDS: This means that your ex is talking about you. Clearly he is including you in his life even though you are no longer together. Otherwise, there would be no way for them to know about you -- unless your relationship was widely known in your community.

If this makes you uncomfortable, talk to him about it. Ask him why he thinks his girlfriends gravitate to you. Without making a big deal out of it, check in with him to see where his head is. It is likely that he reminisces about you to them, making you a part of their world even as they are not a part of yours.

As long as they are engaging from a distance, benignly through social media, there's probably nothing to worry about. The question is: What does your ex want? Find out.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am so embarrassed. One of my dearest friends came to town, and we went out for brunch in my neighborhood. Afterward, we took a walk and ended up near my house. She asked if she could use my bathroom, and I had to say no. My house is a total mess. I could not allow her -- or anyone else -- to come inside. I felt so bad, but I did say no.

I try hard to get my place together, but I'm never successful. There is so much clutter, and I can't get it under control. I know my friend was surprised that I didn't let her in. This is not how I want to live. I need help. -- Hoarder

DEAR HOARDER: You have taken the first, most important step, which is to admit your problem. The shame that you felt in turning your friend away was real and can serve as a wakeup call. You need help. You have not been able to clean your place even though you have tried.

The next step is to take action. Make an appointment with a mental health professional who can talk with you about your life and help you figure out what lies beneath your hoarding. Many people with this problem suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder. If that is the case for you, a mental health professional can help you recognize your challenges and work to manage them in your life. For more information, go to treatmyocd.com.

On a physical level, you need logistical help clearing out your place. You can hire a professional cleaning service that specializes in helping hoarders. You will have to let them help you, but they can come in and quickly assist in taking out the clutter. Most cities have this service. Look online for one near you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: There is so much death around me right now that it is hard to stay positive. Usually I am an upbeat person, but right now it feels overwhelming. People who are close to me and to people I love seem to be dropping like flies. I don't really know what to do. I just feel sad and helpless. What do you recommend? -- Too Much Loss

DEAR TOO MUCH LOSS: I am so sorry for the losses that you are experiencing. While death is a natural part of life, that fact does not make it any easier to handle when it's personal. Perhaps this isn't the moment for you to be upbeat. Allow yourself just to be in the moment. It is OK to feel sadness, pain, longing or anger. Whatever emotions are filling your spirit right now, allow them to wash over you.

To maintain some positivity, you can remember the great things about those you have lost and talk about those memories with people who knew them. Recalling funny or enlightening stories can be helpful in balancing your energy.

Pay attention to what you eat and drink. Do your best to be kind to your body by feeding yourself in a healthy way. Do not consume too much alcohol or caffeine, as they can agitate you. Get rest. Keep good company. Call and visit with loved ones who are uplifting. Their positive energy can help you to live through this tender time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been living in my building for decades now. One of my neighbors has been here a long time, too. We have been friendly over the years, even though sometimes she has been a bit much. She can be loud and obnoxious, but mostly she's cool.

In the early COVID days, I learned that she has cancer. She used to be a boisterous woman, but now when I see her, she seems so quiet and withdrawn. She rarely stops to talk when we see each other in the courtyard of our building like we used to do. She was always the first one to party all night long. Now -- nothing. I want to support her, but she never looks like she wants to talk. I don't want to be pushy. How can I let her know that I am there for her if she needs or wants anything? -- Sick Neighbor

DEAR SICK NEIGHBOR: Your neighbor has the right to her privacy, of course. Living through cancer treatment can be grueling. It's likely that she doesn't have the energy or drive that she used to have during this period. She just can't muster it. Sadly, cancer often diminishes people's personalities, especially if the people were once energetic.

Without being invasive, you can slip a card under your neighbor's door telling her that you are thinking about her. You can write her a note offering to make her a meal or run an errand if she has a need. And when you see her next in the courtyard, be warm and engaging, even if it's only for a moment. She will appreciate that.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My son is considering colleges right now, and we are all on pins and needles. He is a strong student, so I feel confident that he will be accepted into good schools. But I worry that we won't be able to afford it. We aren't rich by a long shot, but we also aren't in the neediest category. When I look at the cost of schools, I nearly pass out. I don't know how we will be able to afford it. What do people do these days to pay for college? -- Too Expensive

DEAR TOO EXPENSIVE: You are part of a huge group of families who are struggling to figure out how to pay tuition. The good news is that there are thousands of colleges that charge different prices. In-state public universities are often in the realm of affordable. Community college is often a good, affordable start for the first two years.

You must fill out the FAFSA form that details your financial situation so that schools can determine what they will offer your family in financial aid. This is a grueling process, but many families end up getting some financial aid. There are many businesses that support families in navigating the process, including College Funding Services (ineedfinancialaid.com).

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend talks way too much. I personally happen to like how much she talks, but it does make me nervous about bringing her around other people. My other friends aren't as chatty as she is. I don't want things to get awkward when I invite my best friend around my other friends. My other friends can be blunt and harsh -- I wouldn't want them to tell her to shut up or something. I will do pretty much anything to avoid a negative or uncomfortable interaction among all of them. What should I do? -- Chatty Best Friend

DEAR CHATTY BEST FRIEND: If you already know that your best friend talks too much, out of your love for her, you should tell her. Be honest and direct. Let her know that you've noticed that she talks a lot and tends to monopolize the conversation. Acknowledge that it doesn't bother you -- in fact, you like it. But note that she should pay attention to how she interacts in conversations, and she should work to make sure that she lets other people have a chance to talk.

When you bring her around other friends, let her be. You are not her guardian. If they get along and figure out a communication rhythm, great. If they don't seem to connect well, stop trying to get them to hang out. But don't put yourself in the role of being responsible for how they interact. That's too heavy of a burden for you to take on, and it's unnecessary.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am living in a beautiful apartment that I was able to afford through low-income housing. The apartment complex is relatively new, safe and clean. Friends and colleagues are so impressed with me for having such a nice place -- my family knows how I was able to afford the place, but my friends don't. I don't feel entirely comfortable telling people that I am living there through affordable housing; it's really no one's business. What should I tell my friends when they ask how I'm able to afford such a nice place? -- Nosy Friends

DEAR NOSY FRIENDS: A wonderful feature in many cities is that there is a carve-out for artists' housing or low-income housing in new luxury apartment structures. Congratulations on finding this and benefiting from it.

You can decide what you want to share with others, but I think it could be amazing to tell the truth about what you have found. In this way, not only do you benefit from having found a wonderful space, but potentially other people in your orbit can as well.

I have a friend who has participated in the lottery system in New York City for this housing. For the past 10 years or so, he has had several apartments in beautiful settings at a fraction of the going price. There are income requirements to be met, and typically the process is a lottery. For information about the New York program, go to on.nyc.gov/3umrsfj. Look online for programs in your city as well.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My fiance hates working for the Navy, but him staying enlisted is the quickest way for us to become financially stable. We will get so many benefits just for being married. He told me that if he stays, he will stay for us. I don't want him to be miserable at his job, but I'll be living pretty well if he stays. Should I encourage him to leave after his contract is over, or would it be smarter if he stays? -- Marrying Navy Technician

DEAR MARRYING NAVY TECHNICIAN: I recommend encouraging your fiance to develop his skills while in the Navy so that he masters his field. In this way, when he looks for a job in the civilian world, he will be prepared for the highest level of work and pay possible. He should research specific careers and their salaries. You can help by researching jobs in the city where you two would like to live.

Instead of pressuring him to stay long-term in a job he hates, lead him toward the goal of transitioning out of the Navy with all the skills he can possibly master. You never want to push your fiance toward misery. That will not lead you to a happy life. Patience, however, may require that he stay in his role for a while longer. Keep your eyes on the goal of his post-Navy career. That will help him to stay positive during the preparation period.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister is extremely competitive. I've never encouraged it, but she has always seen me as competition. It's getting old. I want to have a better relationship with her without always feeling like she's trying to one-up me. In order to start working on the relationship, I know that we have to have an uncomfortable conversation where I address her competitiveness. How do I start this sort of dialogue without offending her? -- Competitive Sister

DEAR COMPETITIVE SISTER: You need to be direct and clear with your sister. Tell her what type of relationship you want with her and what you believe is standing in the way. Call it what it is: competitiveness. Admit that you know this is part of her nature. Ask her to focus her competitiveness on other people. Request that her relationship with you be in the safe zone where she takes a timeout from the rivalry. Make it clear that you are exhausted by her approach to you. You want and need it to stop.

Even if she agrees, it may take some time before she is able to stop competing altogether (if she can even do that). You will need to decide how you want to handle the moment when she does start challenging you again. You can point it out and ask her to stop the moment you notice it; you can literally walk away or stop engaging with her. You will have to take immediate action so that she notices when she is doing it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother-in-law has a boyfriend who continuously treats her like trash. She kicks him out of her home once every few months, but he always ends up back in the house -- it's a toxic cycle. It is hard for me to keep watching her take him back, but I don't want to overstep. What can I say to help her understand that she needs to leave this man for good? -- Protective Daughter

DEAR PROTECTIVE DAUGHTER: Years ago, I was in an abusive relationship. What I remember for myself and what I have witnessed in others is that the abuser seems to have the ability to control your mind somehow in these situations. Reason leaves you, and what seems obvious to others is not so clear to you. In my case, it took living with my sister and not wanting her to see how horrific this relationship was for me to leave. He tried to get me to come back for years, but thank God I never did.

You do not have any power in this situation. Your mother-in-law is blinded by whatever spell her boyfriend has cast upon her. You can tell her you love her and want her to be happy and safe. You can tell her that it hurts you to see her suffer with this man. You can tell her you want her to have peace and happiness by herself or with someone who respects her. You can encourage her to look in the mirror to see who she has become because of being with this man. You should not tell her what to do or demand that she leave him. She must come to that conclusion on her own.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

