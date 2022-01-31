DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm 19 years old, and I just found out the guy I've been dating for the past few months is 31. I knew he was older, maybe 25, but not in his 30s. He works at a warehouse, where he's been for 10 years, and he's an aspiring recording artist. I'm going to school, working full time and just got my first apartment on my own. So I'm just starting out, while he just recently got out of a previous relationship and is living with his mother. It seems like he's starting over. Are we compatible? -- Young GF

DEAR YOUNG GF: As you begin your life as a young adult, take a pause and evaluate what you want for your life. I'm a big believer in lists. Write down your professional goals and aspirations. Be specific. Write down your life goals, too. Include the qualities you want in a partner, where you want to live, when you want to own a home, when and if you want to have children, even salary goals. Think big. If you could have anything you wanted, what would that be?

Now, consider your current partner. What does he want? What has occurred in his life that has either sidetracked him or otherwise derailed his dream? Is he satisfied with his life today? What is his plan for living on his own? What does he hope to accomplish with his musical career? Is he satisfied with his warehouse gig as long as he can pay his bills and pursue his art? Are you comfortable with what he wants for himself?

Next, talk to your boyfriend about your goals and dreams -- and his. Talk through what you want so you can figure out whether you two can be a long-term match. Be honest. Don't stay if it doesn't feel right.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My son graduated from high school last year, and after submitting college applications, visiting campuses, etc., he has expressed to me that he does not feel that college is for him. When I ask him what he wants to do in life, he says he wants to be successful, but he has no plan for how he will pursue success. He is working now and applying to different jobs that would pay him more, but I would like for him to further his education so that he has more opportunities as well as a broader social experience. I'm torn between supporting his decision or continuing to push him to go to college. -- Pro-College Mom

DEAR PRO-COLLEGE MOM: I strongly believe in the value of a college education, yet I have also seen students waste a lot of time and money going to college before they are ready to apply themselves. Perhaps your son should pursue the working world for now. Maybe you can convince him to take a few classes at your local community college or technical school. There are a lot lucrative jobs that require some technical training but may not need a college degree. The best thing you can do for your son is to encourage him to think about his dreams for his life and to figure out how to manifest them. There are many roads to success. Help him to figure out his!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a rising senior in high school dating a rising freshman in college. We just passed our eight-month anniversary. I'm aware that I'm just in high school and may not know everything, but I know I love her. I've heard a lot of talk. Some people say high school relationships should always break up for college to save us from the inevitable mental turmoil. Others say it's possible that it can work if we try hard enough. Where do you stand on the issue? -- Need a Third Opinion

DEAR NEED A THIRD OPINION: This is a tricky situation that doesn't have one answer. Personally, I remember that my high school boyfriend broke up with me at the end of high school. He said it was because we were going to different schools, so our relationship naturally had to end. I was devastated. That should not be a given, at least not in my book. I recommend that the two of you have a heart-to-heart. Talk about your relationship and your future. If you both want to give it a chance, do that. Sure, it could be hard to manage, but you won't know unless you try. If you choose to give your relationship a chance, establish markers that indicate when you need to rethink your status, such as if either of you meets someone else, the frequency of your communication wanes, etc.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My roommate recently suffered the loss of her mother. I, on the other hand, have never lost a close family member. She is sad -- and reasonably so. She often mopes around the apartment with a certain empty look in her eyes. She took time off from work, which I think was the right decision. I'm just not sure what I should be doing in this situation. I don't know if she wants to talk through her mother's death or just pretend like it never happened. I'm not even sure which one would be the healthy decision. How do I help her through such a difficult time? -- Dealing With Grief

DEAR DEALING WITH GRIEF: Losing a parent can be devastating for a long time and, for some, can seem to be an inconsolable loss. As her roommate, you see her grief more plainly than anyone. What you can do is gently and continually let her know that you are there for her. Ask her if she needs anything, including the need to talk. Offer to be a good listener in case she wants to unload at any point. Do not offer estimates on when she will feel better because you do not know. Do your best to live your life as before, following your same habits. You can also ask her if she needs you to do anything differently for now to support her during this time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister has been studying abroad this semester. She'll be turning 21 soon. For months I've been planning to visit her in Europe for her birthday. I've already paid for my ticket and planned an elaborate weekend of birthday festivities for her. We've been arguing a little bit lately, and the other night she said something particularly hurtful to me. She hasn't apologized, and we haven't spoken since. My feelings are so hurt that I am now considering canceling my trip. Am I overreacting? -- Change of Plans

DEAR CHANGE OF PLANS: You need to communicate with your sister now. Reach out to her and schedule a video call so that you can be virtually face-to-face. Talk to her about your recent blow up and how it made you feel. Note that you two have been radio silent since that conversation. Point out what seems obvious to you -- she hurt your feelings.

Tell her the truth: You are reconsidering coming to visit her. As much as you have looked forward to it, you are uncomfortable given how she left things, having hurt your feelings and still not apologized. Check in to see what's on her mind and how she feels about what happened between you. She may have a different opinion; find out. Talk through this challenging moment and decide together if you should take the trip.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend has been working hard to build her brand from the ground up. I'm so proud of her, but some days she acts as if she's too important to hang out with me. One time I literally had to make an appointment to speak to her. Am I taking this too personally? Should I lay off? -- Scheduling Calls With BFF

DEAR SCHEDULING CALLS WITH BFF: I think you may be taking this too personally. You said that your friend is working hard to build her brand. That means she is super busy. To build something from scratch takes intense focus and commitment. That means she doesn't have much free time, if any at all, right now. This doesn't mean that she will never have time again. At this moment, she is consumed by her work.

Rather than bemoaning her inability to be available to you, support your friend. If you want to spend more time with her, find out if there is anything you can do to help her develop her brand. That may be the only way that she will have time to spend with you. But even then, it would need to be about the work, not your friendship.

Apart from that, having to schedule an appointment to see your friend makes sense to me. It means that she cares enough to want to ensure that she can show up to see you. Putting you on her calendar is not a diss. It's an indication that she values you.

Stop pouting and start understanding more. Be a good friend by being patient and supportive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad has been pressuring me to apply as an early-decision candidate to his alma mater. He attended a large public university in the Midwest, but I want to attend a small liberal arts college in the Northeast. I understand he wants to share something special with me, but the school I want and the school he went to just differ so much. How do I tell him I need to apply to college as my own person without hurting his feelings? -- Family Struggles

DEAR FAMILY STRUGGLES: You already know that what your father wants for you is happiness and security. He clearly believes that his alma mater is best for you. This is one of the first times, perhaps, that you will have to stand up to him and help him understand who you are and what you value -- even when those things are different from who he is and what he values. You are becoming an adult. You will soon have to be fully responsible for yourself. This is a moment when you can help him understand that you love him but you also need to have some agency in this decision.

Point out that early decision means you may have no choice but to go to his alma mater if you get in, without being able to consider other schools. Ask him to understand that you want to apply to other schools as well. Tell him you are not excluding his school, but you want him to understand that your preferred schools are different from his. Implore him to give you his blessing to apply to a broader range of schools that are more in line with your interests.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

