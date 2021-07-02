DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm in a brand-new relationship with a man, and I am in love. We talk constantly and never get bored with each other. Naturally, this new relationship has become a high priority in my life. Unfortunately, my best friend is feeling neglected. She is what I would call a high-maintenance friend. She becomes upset with me when we haven't spoken for a few days and is starting to demand a little bit more of my time than usual. I don't think that I've abandoned my friend just because of my new relationship, but she seems to feel that way. What should I do? -- Still My Best Friend
DEAR STILL MY BEST FRIEND: Carve out an afternoon to spend with your best friend. Let your boyfriend know that it is important to you to spend some quality time with her so that you can be fully present with her and not thinking about connecting with him. Talk to her. Acknowledge that you know things are different: You have fallen in love and are having fun with this man. You realize that you don't have as much free time as you once did to hang out with her because he is your priority right now. Assure her that you are not dumping her. Ask her to be patient. You want to give this relationship a chance, which means you are choosing to put in a lot of time. Promise that you won't forget her or abandon her. But, for now, you need her to cut you some slack.
When you are with your boyfriend, make sure he understands how close you and your best friend are and that it's important to you that he and she get to know each other. Ultimately, you will have to navigate these relationships carefully so that you can keep them both. It is common for best friends to feel left out when love enters. It is also possible to have both relationships if you work hard to maintain them.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex and I dated for two years, and we spent a lot of time together. He got to know my whole friend group, which was nice at the time. Our breakup was terrible. He cheated with a woman that most of us know, and everything got ugly. Now, six months later, I realize that my friends haven't split from him -- at least not on social media. I want my friends to unfollow my ex. I hate when I see them interact with his posts in any way. I don't want to seem salty, but I feel that their allegiance should be to me and not my ex-boyfriend. How do I address this? -- Unfollow Him
DEAR UNFOLLOW HIM: You cannot control your friends. A challenge that often happens when people are in long-term relationships that include friend groups is that the split is not just between the couple; it includes (or doesn't include) the friends who have become part of your fold. You cannot automatically get all of them to walk away from him. You can talk to them and remind them of the reasons for your breakup. Especially given that he cheated on you, you can point out how much he hurt you and that you really need them to be in your corner now. Ask them to stop engaging him. But then back off. Make sure you stop looking at his social media. Step away entirely. When you have done that, it will be easier to ignore whatever engagement he has with any of your people.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My co-workers are always gossiping. I am very open and friendly, but I don't appreciate them talking about other co-workers' business. I do not take part in it. One day, someone asked me why I always ditch them mid-conversation. They said if I plan on being rude, I should stop joining them altogether. I said, "As soon as we go from talking regular to talking crap, you lose my respect."
Looking back, I think I could have said this differently, but I felt attacked for trying to do the right thing and walk away from a bad conversation. When I was questioned and dismissed, I kind of snapped. How can I, walking away from that type of conversation, not be obvious as to why? How am I the one ridiculed? I don't want negative energy at work, but I feel like it's already present, and now I'm probably the topic of their little clique. I want to neutralize the situation and go back to associating with co-workers and respectfully excusing myself when I become uncomfortable. -- Neutral Co-worker
DEAR NEUTRAL CO-WORKER: You cannot control your co-workers, but you can acknowledge to them that you know you were harsh when you responded to them. Tell them you enjoy talking to them, but you just don't like to gossip. When folks begin to talk about others, you like to step off. You aren't judging them; that's just not your thing.
If they stay upset, stick to your principles. Being an ally includes standing up for what's right even if it isn't popular.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working toward a promotion for the past few months. I have worked in this higher position temporarily on different occasions. Corporate has reached out to me about taking the promotion permanently, but it just hasn't happened. Every time they need me to fill in this role temporarily, there is no pay raise.
I feel that they have been dragging out the situation for as long as they can to have the job filled without having to commit to giving me the position, which would require the pay raise. I have been with the company for about seven years now and have been waiting two years for this promotion. What else can I do to put my foot down professionally about taking on the responsibility from time to time and never being rewarded? -- Enough Is Enough
DEAR ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Talk to your supervisor. State how much you enjoy the job that you are regularly invited to fill and that you believe it is time for you to formally fill the role. Ask for the promotion now. Point out that corporate did reach out to you about taking the job permanently but nobody has followed up. Since you are once again being invited to do the job, you would like the company to acknowledge you by making it official. Make it clear that you are ready.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I spent time this summer with a group of people who were already friends. Mostly it was fun, but I never quite felt like I belonged, so to speak. I hosted a few gatherings and people came, but then I learned that there were other gatherings that some of them hosted that they didn't invite me to. I think I am being too sensitive, but I did notice that I was never fully included in the fold. I also think I may have tried to dive in too deep with them. I have other friends, but since it was COVID time, I didn't want to add any extra people to the mix. Right now, I'm feeling a little uncomfortable about my place in this group. Should I just let it go? I did have a good summer, and they were nice to me. -- Out of Place
DEAR OUT OF PLACE: This summer was strange for most of us. Because of the pandemic, people were not able to move as freely as in the past. Many people remained completely isolated from others. The good news is that you did get a chance to socialize a bit. Given that you were with new people, it makes sense that you might feel a little less close to them. Further, it could be natural that there would be subsets of gatherings, some of which were not for you. Due to COVID-19 they may have organized smaller gatherings, or the core group may have gotten together on their own.
Don't overthink it. Be grateful for the good times you had and move on. Look for opportunities to connect with your own core friend group -- virtually or in person while social distancing. Evaluate who you want to be around and make that your mission.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a "friend" who watches everything that's going on. I noticed how she was checking me and my husband out all summer. When we would have an argument, she was there, generally being supportive of us, but it was a little weird. She began to anticipate what our issues were and to say things about us, never to criticize us, but it did feel a little creepy because she just seemed to be paying too close of attention to us. We were around each other a lot, because we live in the same area during the summer. I'm not quite sure what to make of her behavior. She is single, but still, why was she checking us out so hard? Should I ask her? -- Crossing the Line
DEAR CROSSING THE LINE: Given that you didn't say anything to this woman in the moment when you noticed her observing you so keenly, my vote is for you to leave it alone. Clearly you two were interesting to her, and she enjoyed observing you. Thank goodness she did not try to stir up arguments or discontent. It sounds like she was solo during your time together, so being able to observe your dynamics fascinated her.
I think you should let it go. If you connect again, that's when you can try to set some ground rules. Pull her to the side and tell her you noticed how much she was watching you and your husband, and you would like to establish a bit of distance this time. It may be awkward at first, but you can reinforce it by stopping her when she begins to state her observations about you.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.