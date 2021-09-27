DEAR HARRIETTE: I just started dating someone new, and everything is going great. Next week will be our third official date, but we text each other fairly often, so it feels like I know him very well. My question is: When would be the best time to tell him that I may never want kids? I know that revelation could potentially ruin things, but I'm sure it would be better to get it out of the way in the early stages. Should I tell him as soon as possible? Or should I wait until we define the relationship? -- Don't Want Kids

DEAR DON'T WANT KIDS: Do you have a clear vision of what you want for your life? That includes what work you want to do, where you want to live and what community and family means to you. Do you have a reason why you don't think you want to have children? Think through your ideas for your future so that you can talk about them as you get to know this man.