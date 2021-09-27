DEAR HARRIETTE: People often assume that my biracial son is adopted. I am white, and my son looks exactly like his father. Of course I feel offended -- I carried my child for nine months and can't even get proper credit for it. Should I correct people every single time? Why would people even make such bold assumptions in this day and age? -- Offended Mommy
DEAR OFFENDED MOMMY: We live in a culture where people have become more and more strident and invasive with their thoughts and comments. Social media has pushed many people over the edge in terms of feeling empowered to say disrespectful things to others, and that has spilled out into everyday communication. I am sorry that you are experiencing this as you go about your life with your son.
I want to say that for the most part, you should ignore people's comments. Random people you encounter in the course of a day who make false assumptions do not deserve your time or attention. Learning not to react at all to those people will be beneficial to you and your son in the long run.
If you are engaged in conversation with someone who asks you about your son or who states an assumption about his parentage, you can decide whether you want to educate the person. Instead of being defensive, you can say, "This is my son, and I gave birth to him." You can add, "Lucky him, he looks just like his dad" or something like that. Keep it upbeat. It is important for your son to witness a positive attitude in the face of these comments.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just started dating someone new, and everything is going great. Next week will be our third official date, but we text each other fairly often, so it feels like I know him very well. My question is: When would be the best time to tell him that I may never want kids? I know that revelation could potentially ruin things, but I'm sure it would be better to get it out of the way in the early stages. Should I tell him as soon as possible? Or should I wait until we define the relationship? -- Don't Want Kids
DEAR DON'T WANT KIDS: Do you have a clear vision of what you want for your life? That includes what work you want to do, where you want to live and what community and family means to you. Do you have a reason why you don't think you want to have children? Think through your ideas for your future so that you can talk about them as you get to know this man.
Let your thoughts about having children come naturally as you talk. Be prepared to tell him why you have come to this decision and whether it is negotiable. I will tell you: I did not intend to have children, and I told my husband as much when we were dating. Although he was disappointed, we still got married. Ten years into our marriage, I ended up getting pregnant and having a child. For me, I am so glad that I was wrong. I know plenty of people who never have children and are perfectly content. I thought I was, too. My point: If you can, remain flexible and avoid drawing definitive lines in the sand. Time often reveals new insights.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently signed to a prestigious modeling agency in Los Angeles. This feels like my big break because I've been wanting to get signed for such a long time. The other day, my manager told me that I would book more gigs if I got a certain type of plastic surgery. I don't think there's anything wrong with me, and I'm not necessarily ready to make such a huge change to myself. I don't even think that I believe in getting plastic surgery. Other people within the agency have agreed with my manager and said that getting this procedure done would help my career a lot. What do I do? -- L.A. Model
DEAR L.A. MODEL: In the world of beauty, you will find that there are many enhancements that will be recommended to aid in your potential success. What's most important for you to not lose your way is to figure out what you value -- and what you don't. Do some research and learn about the particular procedure in question. Read as much as you can. Speak to people who have had the procedure and consult with a plastic surgeon about the risks and benefits.
You can decide to do nothing right now and see how your career unfolds. If, over time, you don't seem to be getting the bookings that you want, you may reconsider the surgery. In this day and age, models of all stripes are being hired for jobs. That includes models with all kinds of "flaws." Rather than reshaping some area of your body, you may want to embrace it and choose to make it part of your brand. Whatever you choose, do it with confidence. Your confidence in yourself will help your agency to be inspired by the uniqueness of you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Without sounding superficial, how do I tell my boyfriend that I want him to do nice things for me?
My love language definitely involves receiving gifts, yet I haven't received anything from him. It isn't necessarily about the gifts; I would just appreciate the gesture. For me, receiving a gift is a huge sign of love and appreciation. I'm wondering why he doesn't even offer. He has a really good job. Am I right to be a little upset about this? -- Bare Minimum
DEAR BARE MINIMUM: Your boyfriend is not a mind reader. We make the mistake of assuming that people want what we want, the way we want it. That simply isn't true. Your boyfriend may have grown up in a household where his parents didn't give each other gifts -- or perhaps his parents weren't together. He may not have witnessed the joy of giving and receiving, so he may be oblivious to what you crave.
Talk to him. Tell him what makes you happy. Also, be sure to give him gifts so that he has a chance to experience what you like. But know that his love language may be different. Observe him so you can learn what makes him happy.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter recently had a baby -- my first grandchild. The problem is that she lives out of state, and she's now living in close proximity to her mother-in-law. They spend a lot of time together, and the mother-in-law is getting to know my granddaughter well. I cannot move closer to my daughter, nor can I take much time off work to see her. How can I be just as involved in my granddaughter's life as my daughter's mother-in-law? I don't want to be bitter about their new relationship, but I am. -- Missing Out
DEAR MISSING OUT: One of the downsides of living far away from family is exactly what you are experiencing. I want to caution you to work hard not to be jealous of your daughter's mother-in-law. Consider it a blessing that she is there and can support your daughter and her young baby. As you know, tending to a newborn is time-consuming, and it is invaluable to have support from your family.
Instead of being bitter, figure out creative ways to engage. Invest in a device that will allow you and your daughter and family to have video chats on a bigger screen. We got the Alexa Echo device in order to see and talk to my mother who is in an assisted living facility. It is easy to use and to see, and it creates an opportunity for us to feel close, even from a distance. Talk to each other daily so your grandbaby gets to know your voice and your face. Plan visits when you can, and accept that you are all doing your best. Resist resenting the mother-in-law. Instead, thank her for giving amazing support.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My family's COVID stimulus money is running out, and the bills are starting to add up. Playing Division I sports is the only way I can stay in school because I cannot afford tuition. I'm on a sports scholarship. My problem is that all of my time goes to practice, training and traveling for games, so I cannot get a job. Should I sacrifice my scholarship by getting a job? -- College Athlete
DEAR COLLEGE ATHLETE: Ideally, you should finish school. The gift of a full scholarship is valuable. If you can figure out how to hold on to it and complete your studies, that would be best. Talk to the financial aid office to find out if there are any work-study jobs on campus. In some instances, you can even do your homework while on the job. If your sports responsibilities give you any flexibility, this may be an option. You may also want to take out a loan. Yes, you will have to pay it back, but college tuition loans offer a very low rate for repayment. In this way, you can finish school and then get a job. Talk to your school's loan officer and review all of your options before you step away from college. Good luck.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106