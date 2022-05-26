DEAR HARRIETTE: When I was growing up, kids used to tease me all the time about the way I looked. I was taller than most girls, skinny, flat-chested and awkward. I did not handle the criticism well. I was shy and felt uncomfortable making friends.

Fast-forward to today. I feel more normal in the way I look, but I'm still somewhat socially awkward. I haven't thought so much about my early years, but I will soon go to my high school class reunion, and I am nervous. Just thinking about it takes me back to the mean girls who ridiculed me for four years. How can I stay strong and positive when I see them, especially if they go back to their old behaviors? -- Reliving the Past

DEAR RELIVING THE PAST: Step back and take stock of the woman you have become. What are your assets? What do you value about yourself? What do others say about you that is positive? Write these things down. Now look at yourself in the mirror. What are your positive physical attributes? What makes you comfortable about the way you look and present yourself? What makes you uncomfortable? Own it all, sit back and accept yourself for who you are.

Next, please know that reunions tend to stir up old stuff for everyone, not just you. The girls who were mean to you probably had other stuff going on in their lives that was disturbing to them. Instead of figuring out how to deal with that, they lashed out at you. Forgive them for their childish ways.

Also, know that many attendees will be uncomfortable in their skin because they look different now. Most people gain weight over the years. It looks good on some and is unhealthy on others. People will be judging one another on how they look and what they are doing in their lives.

You can decide not to get caught up in superficialities and attend the reunion with an attitude of optimism. You can choose to speak to people who look welcoming and talk about whatever the moment calls for. You can avoid incendiary conversations, including talking about stressful memories. You are in control of yourself. You can literally walk away if someone speaks to you inappropriately.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I do absolutely everything for my two young adult stepchildren. I've been in their lives since they were toddlers, and I love them dearly. While technically I do not have any biological children, I have always treated my stepchildren as my own. I'm very hurt that year after year, they do not wish me a happy Mother's Day or honor me in any way. I am not asking for much, just the acknowledgment that I have been like a mother to them for most of their lives. How do I move forward? -- Stepmother

DEAR STEPMOTHER: Have you ever told your stepchildren how you feel? I imagine that in the early years it may have felt awkward, but this is on you and your husband. You have to teach children what your traditions are and what you expect. Now that they are young adults, they will likely be shocked that you are sad about this omission since you haven't discussed it before. But it's not too late to tell them. Sit with them and remind them of how much you love them and consider them as yours, even though you didn't give birth to them. Ask them to include you in their celebration of Mother's Day as their loving stepmother.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My father had another child many years after I was born. I overheard him telling my aunt that my younger sibling is so much "easier." I don't know if this means that he found me hard to raise, or if it's just easier this time because he has already learned the ropes. Should I take offense to this? I don't really want to confront him about it if it wasn't a big deal. -- First Born

DEAR FIRST BORN: Nothing good can come out of exploring what you overheard. Do not take offense. Your father's experience with you when you were born was based on all kinds of circumstances over which you had absolutely no control. Now, as a mature man, he knows more, may be more stable in his life and is in a different position to handle a child. That is likely what "easier" means to him. His evaluation is probably about himself, not about you or your sibling.

Be happy for your father and your sibling. Do your best to establish your own relationship with them. Though you are many years older, this is your opportunity to build a loving relationship with your own flesh and blood. This is an exciting time. Choose to be positive about it and be happy for your father that he gets to guide a young life at this time. Also, resist the temptation to feel jealous if your father does things differently or more attentively with this child. It is a new day. Enjoy it for what it is.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I met a man on a dating app, and we've gone on about four dates. We talk often, and I thought we were starting to get somewhere. I deleted the app after our second date. I downloaded the dating app again just out of curiosity and noticed that the man I've been seeing has been updating his pictures, status and bio -- meaning he is still very active on the app. Should I take this as a subtle sign that he is not interested? -- Dating App Problems

DEAR DATING APP PROBLEMS: Slow down. Four dates do not a marriage make -- or even a commitment, necessarily.

Rather than jumping to any conclusions, talk to this man. The two of you are still getting to know each other. What are your goals and plans? Have you discussed those things? What are you looking for in a relationship? Do you want to find a partner? It sounds like that. Does he? Or is he looking to have fun? Find out what his goals and expectations are so that you can determine if the two of you are aligned.

You jumped to the conclusion that since the two of you were enjoying each other, you had no more need for the app. You should talk about that with him as well. Ask him if he intends to keep dating and exploring with other women or if he wants to see if there's something special between the two of you. Find out his thoughts on monogamy. Ask until you are clear as to where he stands. But also don't rush. Get to know each other, and you will learn whether you share values, interests and goals.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend is constantly insisting on paying for everything, buying me nice things and taking me on expensive dates, only later to throw everything in my face when we get into an argument. It's getting to the point where I don't even want him to do anything nice for me if he is just going to hold it over my head. To me, nothing is really genuine if he is keeping track of every single purchase. How should I handle this in the future? -- Manipulative Boyfriend

DEAR MANIPULATIVE BOYFRIEND: Pump the brakes. Evaluate your relationship. Make a list with two columns: pros and cons. Write down what you appreciate about your relationship and what you do not. Be specific, critical and balanced. Review the past week, month and year. What stands out that made you happy? Since your boyfriend gives you lots of gifts, write down each gift and the circumstances for receiving it, followed by the moment that it blew up in your face. What happened then?

Now look at other scenarios. What does your boyfriend do for you or with you that makes you happy? Describe those things so that you can fully see what you like about being with him. When you have exhausted that list, go to the cons. What do you not like? What upsets you, hurts your feelings, makes you anxious?

Compare your lists to decide whether it is worth it for you to stay with this man. If you think it is, it's time to change some things. Stop accepting the gifts, at least for now. Let your boyfriend know the things he does that upset you. Ask him to stop his manipulative ways. You will need to point out when he does it, as he may not realize what he's doing. Over time, notice if he is attempting to improve. This will help you decide if you should stay.

DEAR HARRIETTE: During and because of the pandemic, I adopted a large service dog for emotional support. I was told that I will not be able to bring my dog into the office because it is against company policy. I feel discriminated against because I have papers to ensure that my dog should be allowed with me in all spaces. Should I quit my job? I need my dog with me. -- Emotional Support

DEAR EMOTIONAL SUPPORT: The laws vary from state to state, so you need to check the specifics for where you live. That said, here are some basic things to know about having service dogs in public spaces. First, some common mental disabilities that qualify someone for an emotional support animal (ESA) are anxiety, depression, learning disabilities, attention deficit disorder, chronic stress and post-traumatic stress disorder.

However, many states do not make allowances for emotional support animals. In California, for example, the law requires that public places admit trained service dogs and psychiatric service dogs, but not emotional support animals. Under the Americans With Disabilities Act and Georgia law, owners of public accommodations are not required to allow emotional support animals, only service animals.

The bottom line for you is to research the law in your state. But it is likely that you will be allowed to keep your dog at work only if it is due to a disability rather than an emotional reason. If you feel that you must keep your dog with you in order to function well at work and your company absolutely will not allow it, it is time to look for a new job that makes the accommodation that you need. Look carefully before you leave, though, as the search may not be easy.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

