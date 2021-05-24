DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a non-Black co-worker who appears to draw his whole identity and personality from Black culture. He is constantly speaking in AAVE (African American vernacular English), listens to Black music only, and I've even caught him casually using a few slurs when he's speaking to non-Black friends. He doesn't really have any Black friends from what I can see. I'm offended by the fact that he's adopted parts of Black culture that perpetuate negative stereotypes. Everything about the way he carries himself and acts around other people is racist. How should I address this situation? -- Cultural Appropriation
DEAR CULTURAL APPROPRIATION: If you think that your co-worker will listen, develop a rapport with him. If your goal is to get him to see how his behavior may be offensive to black people, you must first gain his trust so that he can listen to you. Then, when he makes a statement or uses a turn of phrase that you consider racist, ask him why he chose to say that. Tell him that his words are offensive, and back up your comment with a clear explanation of why.
Do not get caught up emotionally in this communication. You need to stay calm in order to get your point across. Make sure you are in a moment when you feel that you can stay composed. Be as descriptive as you can to illustrate to him how and when and why he has been inappropriate. Ask him to stop. If he refuses, keep your distance from him. You may also want to report his actions -- in detail -- to human resources.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend feels stuck at her current job. She has an impressive resume, and I know she's overqualified for the job she has now. Anyone would want hire someone like her. She doesn't want to be without income, but I see how miserable this job is making her. I don't know how to get her to take a leap of faith. How do I encourage her to start the journey of at least searching for a different job? -- Leap of Faith
DEAR LEAP OF FAITH: Your encouragement is wonderful, and you may be able to channel it to make it more useful. Ask your girlfriend what she would want to do if she could do anything. Help her to dream about her future. Then ask her if you can help her to make one of her dreams come true. If she can take her focus off of the negatives of her situation and put more emphasis on her future, it may help her to be happier. What can she do in this job that will help her to fulfill her dreams? What might the next job be that would get her closer to her goals? She should apply for that. The more specifically she thinks about her future, the more likely she will drum up the courage to take the next steps.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend and I currently live with another couple in a home that we rent. We have been here for 15 months. While being quarantined the past three months, we've had a lot of overlap with the other couple. We have issues with our home; we contacted the landlord about them, but he didn't do much to fix or help with the issues during the quarantine.
Now my boyfriend and I have decided to get our own place because we are tired of the home not being up to our standards, and we have just outgrown the space with the other couple. The problem is, we just renewed our lease three months ago. I'm hopeful that the landlord will take the two of us off the lease if the other couple remains, but how do we approach the conversation with the other couple that we plan on leaving and sticking them with the lease on their own? I don't want them to feel like we are abandoning them. -- No Stepping on Toes
DEAR NO STEPPING ON TOES: You should speak directly with the other couple and let them know where you stand. In order to get out of the lease, you have to get them to agree, get someone else to take over your part of the lease (with the landlord's blessing) or get the landlord to agree to remove you from the lease. This is a legal matter.
You may want to speak to the landlord first to explain your situation, review your concerns about the state of your home and ask to be taken off the lease. You will likely need an attorney to help you work through the paperwork. Coordinating with your co-renters may help ease the burden on all -- if they are willing to take over the lease or have others in mind who may want to split the rent.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My workplace was closed down for quarantine. We were all notified of the temporary closing until further notice. After three months, I still hadn't gotten a call or email from my company regarding reopening. I spoke to a co-worker who said that our store was open and she had been working for the past two weeks. I gave my manager a call, and she told me that they are operating at 50% capacity -- understandable.
Another two weeks have gone by, and I still have not gotten a call to return to work. The retail store I work for has a team of eight people in total. I'm sure even if hours are minimal, I still should have been called in to work some short shifts by now. Are they trying to push me out of the company quietly? I don't know if I should continue to be patient or contact corporate and figure out where my job stands. -- No Job
DEAR NO JOB: Many companies have reopened at limited capacity. You can contact corporate to find out if there will be a place for you at this location or somewhere else. Plead your case, making it clear that you are ready to work. Be prepared to talk about your reputation prior to COVID-19, especially if it is good, to encourage them to take you back.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I work for my family's business. My father is the head of our company. Staff whisper the typical stigma about me: If I weren't his son, I would not have my job or would not keep my job, and the only reason that I have succeeded in moving up in the company is because of, as a co-worker said, "my birthright." It is tough having to prove my worth to my co-workers every day just to be accepted by them because they feel we are different and they will never move up in the company like I have. I don't find that to be true. I know that if I were bad at my job, my father would remove me and give the job to someone else. At the same time, yes, this company is my family's legacy, and I deserve the chance to succeed. I do not want to feel guilty for this fact; I just want everyone else off my back. -- Singled Out
DEAR SINGLED OUT: You cannot control what people say about you, but you can control yourself. Make sure that your work is excellent -- always. Show up early, do your very best, be kind to your co-workers and exhibit your leadership skills. Encourage your co-workers to strive to be their best. And do your best to ignore their comments.
You can also talk to your father about the infrastructure of the company and opportunities for growth for other employees. If he believes there is a chance for anyone to rise up in the company, suggest that he make it known that there is room for growth. If he promotes someone other than you, it will demonstrate to the staff that he is fair -- even as he continues to groom you to run the business.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was asked to find a speaker at the last minute for a civic event that I am helping to host. I called in a favor and got a big-name person. That's great, but the details are kind of messy. And now my contact is frustrated. She is getting paid. How can I calm her down and keep things moving in the right direction without looking unprofessional? -- Rocky Start
DEAR ROCKY START: Be strategic and honest with this woman. Tell her how much you appreciate her willingness to participate in this event, and apologize for the challenges she has faced. Assure her that you will do all within your power to make sure that things go as smoothly as possible -- including getting her paid in a timely manner.
Then go back to your event people and reinforce the need to be professional. Remind them that you have used your personal contacts to help them secure this speaker and that it is important for you and the organization to handle the speaker and the event with professionalism. Ask them what you can do to help things to move more smoothly. Remind them that you need the speaker's check cut by the day of the event. Continue to be the liaison to ensure that you can handle whatever glitches may come. Do not discuss those details with your speaker. Keep internal machinations to yourself.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My father is a recovering alcoholic; he was six months sober. Last week, I lent him my car to go to work. When he didn't arrive back home following his shift, I called his phone and learned that he had been in an accident while intoxicated. He broke his arm, and my car was totaled. I am drowning in bills and have a family to take care of. I'm so angry. I am thankful that he is safe, but he needs help and care. I want to support him through his addiction, but I can no longer risk my family situation. I want to check him into a rehabilitation facility to protect him and get him the help he needs. How can I explain this to him without upsetting him? -- Help My Dad
DEAR HELP MY DAD: Your father has to help himself. As much as you love him, you cannot enable him anymore. He will get upset when you recommend that he get help for his addiction. But you should recommend it anyway. Tell him how saddened and compromised you are because of his actions. Of course you are grateful that he is alive, but at what cost? Be frank with him. Tell him that you need him to get help because his addiction is taking over his life and the lives of you and your family.
You should consider going to Al-Anon (alanon.org), an organization that supports the families and loved ones of people who are suffering from alcoholism. Your father's addiction directly impacts you -- and I'm sure it has for a long time. Perhaps talking to others who are having a similar experience may help you to gain some tools for your own sanity.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a twin sister, and we will be going away to different colleges in a few weeks. This is our first time being separated for more than a few hours. We have always done everything together, and I fear not being around her.
We planned to go to the same school, but she changed her mind and chose a different school at the last minute. I feel a bit of panic every time we speak about school and see her excitement to be somewhere I am not. I feel betrayed. I want to switch schools and go with her, but I do not want her to feel like I am following her or taking away her shine. I am just scared to be without her. Can I follow her to school to be near her, or should I face my fears? -- Twins
DEAR TWINS: Separating from your sister is clearly frightening for you -- and understandably so. Think of this as an opportunity for you to step more fully into yourself. Yes, it may be scary at first, but now is the time to trust that you are a strong and interesting individual who deserves to discover who you are independent of her. At your own school, you will meet new people, cultivate friendships and find your own rhythm. You will never lose your sister, but you will gain new allies if you allow yourself to do so.
You may want to get some mental health counseling in the beginning to help you transition into college life on your own. Your new school should offer that service. Good luck to you. You can do it!
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am pregnant with my first child. My husband is African American, and I am white. We have been having conversations about raising a biracial child. My husband knows the sorts of conversations he plans to have with our child about race, but I want to be a part of the conversation as well. As a white woman, what are important conversations I should have with my biracial child? What challenges will we face, and how can we prepare and support each other as a family? -- Biracial Family
BIRACIAL FAMILY: This is where it is essential for you and your husband to talk. It cannot be just him having conversations with your child. You two chose each other. Now you need to choose together to decide what is important for your children to know -- and why. You probably need some educating yourself. Talk to your husband about his experiences growing up, his concerns for the safety and well-being of the children you bring into the world, and what he plans to talk to them about. Tell him what your thoughts and concerns are as well.
Talk it out today and in an ongoing manner. Though we are in 2020, racial tension and conflict remain at a high point in our country. We all need to be talking about our history, our personal experiences and the fate of our children.
As a white woman, think about what privileges you have enjoyed and what challenges you have faced. Then remember any racially charged experiences you have had since you have been with your husband. Acknowledge them. Talk about them with him. Make a plan for the future -- together.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My new neighbor is a nightmare! I usually mind my business and do not judge others on my street. I like to have parties and barbecues, so when others have theirs, I do not mind. But the neighbor who moved in this summer takes parties to a whole other level. The parties can happen on any day of the week. They start before noon and last until sundown. There is music, which is OK, but the amount of profanity is a bit much. Cars fill up their front lawn and up and down our street.
I do not want to be that neighbor who takes action, so I have been raising the issue to other neighbors, hoping that someone else knocks on the door to say something before I have to. I feel evil for this. I do not want to involve police because this is not a crime, but after three months of constant parties, I have become desperate. I never imagined there could be a neighbor like this with no limits. Any other suggestions? -- Not a Narc Neighbor
DEAR NOT A NARC NEIGHBOR: Noise pollution actually is considered a misdemeanor and can be addressed by local law enforcement when needed. Before you get to that point, it would be great if a coalition of neighbors reached out to this person to express your concern that the partying has gotten to be a distraction for the neighborhood. As a group, or with one designee, approach the neighbor to ask if they would be more mindful of their surroundings. Make a grievance list -- or at least a request for what you want from them -- and see if they will willingly comply. If not, call 311.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My roommate borrowed an umbrella from me one day and never returned it. I kept asking for it back, but I was not too concerned because it had not rained, so I did not need to use it.
After a few weeks, she came to me and said she would buy me a new umbrella because she could not find mine. I was bummed because this was a huge, unique umbrella I'd had for years, and it was one of those things I had spent a good amount of money on because I liked it that much. When my birthday came around almost a year later, she gave me a gift bag with a small, compact umbrella that was fairly cheap and said, "Happy birthday! Told you I'd get you one."
I was speechless. She questioned my dull reaction, and I tried to explain it to her. This was not a gift, this was a debt she owed me. I appreciated the thought, but I was annoyed that she posed it as if she were being generous. My item was worth a lot more, and she did not even bother to ask how much it cost. She told me I was ungrateful and to take or leave it. I did not want to create a bigger situation, so I said thank you and moved on. I know I will never use that umbrella because it's not like mine. Am I ungrateful? She waited for my birthday to surprise me by paying me back. Do I have any right to feel like she took advantage of the situation? Am I wrong? -- Pay Me Back
DEAR PAY ME BACK: The mistake you made was in not being crystal clear with her when she said she lost your umbrella. You should have told her how upset you were due to its sentimental value -- and the actual value of the umbrella. Ideally, you should have asked her to reimburse you for the dollar value of the umbrella. Letting it go on for a year was not wise.
Let it go. Next time, don't lend something that you aren't willing to lose, especially umbrellas -- those notoriously never make it back home.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I made a fancy dinner for my husband this weekend, just because I wanted him to smile. Things have been so challenging of late that I wanted to change the pace a bit. When he came home from work, I had lit candles, set the table nicely and had all of his favorite foods right there for him. What did he do? Fuss at me for spending too much money. It was awful. I spent only a little bit extra, but I thought it was important to do something special for him. He hardly ate anything. Now I'm mad. I feel like he is ungrateful. What should I do now? -- Hurt
DEAR HURT: When you calm down, tell your husband your intention was to make him smile. Explain that you know how tough things have been, and all you wanted was for the two of you to have a special evening in the midst of all that's going on. Tell him you are sorry that your gesture upset him. What you wanted to do was to show your love and appreciation for him.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am newly married and living in a new home, and I just had a baby. Life is fantastic. I am grateful. My best friend, however, is now the "messy auntie." She shows up at my house at all hours, never wants to help with the baby but wants to play with him. She eats and drinks all of our food and never cleans up. She has really bought into the whole idea of playing with the baby and returning it to the mommy when it cries. She says she comes to help, but she just creates an inconvenience for me when she tells me to take a break, but my break always gets interrupted.
I love my best friend, but now that I'm a mom, it is like she wants to be my kid, too. She has never been so carefree before. She's taking control of my new home and family. My husband kicks her out for me, but I do not have the heart to tell her how exhausted she is making me. I do not want to be a bad friend and start ignoring her calls and dodging her, but I don't know what to say either. -- Messy Auntie
DEAR MESSY AUNTIE: Your job is to put your foot down with your friend and educate her. Chances are, she doesn't know how to be helpful. You need to tell her how her behavior is negatively impacting you, your family and your life. Tell her you love her and need her to support in specific ways. The clearer you are, the more likely your best friend will fall in line.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am one of 10 grandchildren. Our grandmother passed away last month, and her will left everything to her eldest daughter, my mother. My mother has Alzheimer's disease, and I have fiduciary duty over her accounts. All of my family -- aunts, uncles and cousins -- have been coming at me to split up my grandmother's money and give it to everyone since my mom isn't going to do anything with it.
Since my mother is unable to make a decision as to what to do with the money, I have decided to leave it in an account or invest it into a CD. I announced this news to the family, hoping that everyone would leave me alone, but it made the situation worse. Some have confided their problems to me, while others (with whom I have not had a close relationship before) are being really nice to me, and the rest are threatening to take me to court. They seem to think that I am planning to keep the money for myself after my mother dies. The last thing on my mind is losing my mother.
All I can do is cry. Death and money have divided my family, and all I want to do is run away and never talk to them again -- but that will only confirm their accusations against me and land me in court. Should I just give them the money and let them devour each other over it? I never had a lot of money to begin with, and it doesn't seem worth it to me now. -- Family Odds
DEAR FAMILY ODDS: Consult with an attorney who specializes in handling wills and family estates. Learn your legal rights and ask for recommendations for how to handle matters as thoughtfully as possible. While you may be under no obligation to share any resources with the family, think about what your mother might have done if she were of sound mind. Sharing something with your family members will go a long way toward family unity.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been enjoying a bit of socializing this summer -- at a distance -- with people in my beach community. We have had two couples over for dinner, and we all made sure that we were never too close to each other, especially when we were eating, since we had our masks off.
The other day, my friend said she wanted to host an event that is slightly larger to end the summer. Since it would be right after Labor Day, she thought it would be all right to have more people -- like 20. I'm so nervous about this. Even though I know the people, I worry that bringing that many people together could be dangerous. How should I handle this? -- Social Distancing
DEAR SOCIAL DISTANCING: Trust your gut. If you feel that the group in question may be too large, pare it down a bit. Talk to your friend about your concerns, and discuss a compromise or other ways to configure the event.
For example, can everything be done outside? Perhaps you can serve individual-size drinks and food items so that nobody has to touch things twice. Space out seating so that people are at least 6 feet apart. Place hand sanitizer in clear view. Put wipes in the bathroom, and instruct guests to wipe down the sink and seat with each use. If you can remain vigilant throughout the party, you may be able to host an ode to summer safely -- even if it is smaller than the original vision.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter is so nervous about starting school that she has developed hives. She is normally a late sleeper, but recently she has been waking in the middle of the night freaked out because her face, neck and arms are covered with hives. I have applied calamine lotion to her skin and sat and rocked her like I did when she was a baby, but it takes hours for them to die down. I haven't wanted to disturb her doctor since this is not a dire emergency, but I'm at my wit's end. What should I do? -- Hives
DEAR HIVES: Call your daughter's pediatrician immediately and describe what is happening. For the hives, there is likely a topical or internal medication that can be prescribed to neutralize them.
Beyond that, have your daughter talk to the doctor and explain what's going on. Is she having nightmares? What is inhabiting her thoughts? What are her concerns about school? As you listen, think about what you can do to support her. Has her school determined whether it will have remote learning or a hybrid? What do you feel comfortable with? Listen as intently as you can so that you can determine how best to calm your daughter and plan for the school year. This is a time of tremendous uncertainty. Be honest about what you don't know, but also reinforce that you will do all in your power to protect her.
Her doctor may want her to speak with a mental health specialist to help her navigate her feelings. Support whatever recommendation the pediatrician has as you begin this new chapter.
DEAR HARRIETTE: There is a creepy guy who follows me on social media. I have known him since before there even was this way of communicating, but I haven't spoken to him in years. Then out of nowhere he started commenting on my posts. After that, he began to send me long, mostly nonsensical emails. I'm not quite sure what to do. He writes to me as if my postings on social media were written directly to him. He expects me to answer him and is very insistent. But I swear I haven't talked to him in years, and we were never close anyway. How can I get him to back off? -- Stalker
DEAR STALKER: Putting yourself out there in the public has its risks, including being vulnerable to the overtures of strangers or people you do not know well. The good news is you can control it -- a bit, anyway. You can block this person from accessing you. That will stop you from receiving his overtures. If he attempts to reach out to you in person, contact the police.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter wore braces for nearly two years, and it cost me a pretty penny. She was supposed to wear her retainer every night afterward, which she assured me she would do. We are now at two years later, and she says her retainer doesn't fit anymore -- presumably because some molars have come in. When we went to the orthodontist, I was assured that the reason the retainer doesn't fit is because my daughter stopped wearing it and her teeth shifted. I am so mad. To have another retainer made will cost $1,000. I think my daughter should be penalized for this irresponsible behavior. Am I overreacting? -- Ill Fit
DEAR ILL FIT: We all need to discover that there are consequences to our actions. Your daughter made an expensive mistake. To penalize her might help to reinforce the importance of following up on agreements that you make. As much as I would like to say that you should forgo the retainer, I do know that if your daughter doesn't get a new one, the chances are great that her teeth will begin to shift back to their original state, and all of your investment will be for naught.
What kind of punishment might work? Figure out something your daughter can do around the house or for others that would be worth $1,000 over time. It could be a community service project. It could be additional weekly chores at a particular rate that she works off over time. Whatever you choose should be measurable so that it's clear when she has completed her tasks. Of course, one part of this should be actually wearing the retainer every night, or she loses some of the money she's accrued.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A small group of my friends and I recently got together for one of their birthdays at her apartment. I knew almost everyone there besides a few significant others who attended.
I kept my personal belongings in my friend's bedroom during the party. When I gathered my things to leave, I noticed my purse kept popping open and wouldn't close, but I paid it no mind. When I returned home and went through my purse, I realized that my wallet was sitting in my purse upside down. When I opened it, all of my cash was gone. I know how much I had in cash because I had counted it after leaving a nail appointment earlier that day. I called my friend to let her know what happened, and she was alarmed and concerned. We speculated who could have done this, but the only people who went in her room were her, her boyfriend and me. They both swear that they did not steal from me, but there's no way for me to know if it was one of them or if we missed someone else going into her bedroom. Ever since, I have been uncomfortable being her friend; I have tried not to blame her, but it is that feeling of uncertainty that I cannot seem to move past. How do we continue a friendship when I no longer feel a bond of trust? -- Violated Friend
DEAR VIOLATED FRIEND: You need to trust that your friend is telling the truth. Though you didn't see anyone else go in the room, it's likely that some other person at the party was the culprit.
This is a tough situation because many of us put our bags down when among friends. It can seem awkward to hold onto your purse when in the company of close friends. In the future, you may want to hang your bag on your chair or keep it close to you, rather than in another room.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've just received two job offers for the same position, same pay and equal commute. I'm not sure how to decide which company to choose. I am more than qualified for both jobs, but these companies are paying fairly lower than average for this type of job. I've considered looking for a higher-paying job, but they all require a longer commute. I feel that I will take my chances to negotiate for higher pay for the positions offered and accept whichever is best. I haven't done this before and don't know how to approach the hiring manager. I know my worth, and I know what this job entails, so I think that they should be willing to offer more pay. How do I express this in a professional manner? -- Raising the Bar
DEAR RAISING THE BAR: Given that both jobs offered the same lower wage for the same job, it could be that the rate for that position has decreased, at least in your area. So tread lightly. Choose which company you would prefer if you had to choose. Then go to the other company and tell them that you received two offers and are interested -- but only if they will make a higher bid. If they come back with a sweeter deal, go to your favorite and do the same. Why I suggest holding out on your preferred company is that this plan could backfire. If the other company walks away, you will still have a company that welcomes you.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.