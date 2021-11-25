DEAR READERS: Happy Thanksgiving! I wish each and every one of you a blessed time with your family and friends at this special time of year. For many, it may be the first time that people have gathered from far and wide for nearly two years, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. For some, there is still a divide because, for whatever reasons, you are unable to be physically in each other's company. To all, I offer my love and blessings for a joyful moment of connection -- whether in person or remotely.

A practice that my mother has consistently encouraged my sisters and me to do is to "count your blessings." At 92 years old, she continues to inspire us by showing the importance of claiming the positive no matter what is going on in our lives. The practice of counting your blessings, from Doris Cole's perspective, is literal. Especially when times are tough and emotions are tender, Mama tells us to pause and look at the whole picture. When we are upset, agitated, disappointed or sad, she says, "Stop. Count your blessings." Then we start with being grateful for waking up in the morning. Grateful for having a place to lay our heads at night. Grateful for the food that we eat. For the family we love so dearly. For the friends who support us. For the work that keeps us employed. For having the resources we need when purse strings are tight. For the good will we received from a teacher when a project was overdue. For the opportunity to make amends when we made a mistake. And so on.

Mama urges us to make this gratitude list as exhaustively as we can, and to write it down if that might help us to get grounded in the goodness that fills our lives. When we are feeling sorry for ourselves, she goes directly to the gratitude list. Sure, we may be experiencing difficulties, but that doesn't mean that blessings aren't present. In Doris Cole's way of looking at the world, blessings are always present.

From her vantage point, it's all a matter of perspective. Life has many ups and downs. People experience strife, disappointment, sorrow, tragedy and sadness. But they also experience joy, delight, wonder, happiness, excitement and love. Mama's perspective demands that you see both and that you choose joy whenever you can. That doesn't mean that you ignore the hardships or that you turn a blind eye to the negative aspects of life. It does mean that you do not dwell in them and allow negativity to fester. It's all a matter of choice. We can harness power by making conscious choices about how we think, what we say and what we do, and recognition of that is helpful at this time.

So, what will your choice be during this season of thanksgiving? How can you count your blessings now and always? Consider having a discussion with your loved ones, either in person or virtually, where you do a "count your blessings" exercise together. Invite everyone to take a moment and consider what they are grateful for right now. Then share your findings with each other. This activity is guaranteed to invoke good feelings and a spirit of unity among you. Happy Thanksgiving!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was invited on a trip but excluded from most activities. I think I was just invited so the hotel would be cheaper. I confronted the group that invited me, and they completely denied it. They tried to tell me that the only reason I wasn't invited to do things was because they "didn't think I seemed interested." I'm hurt and irritated, and at this point, I want my money back. I know there isn't much that I can do because the trip has come and gone, but I feel wronged, and I can't really let it go. Is there anything I can do at this point? -- Dragged Along

DEAR DRAGGED ALONG: Who organized this trip? Do some digging to figure out who to even ask for a refund. If it is a business that sets up tours, you are in luck. You can approach the owner of the business, lodge your complaints and request a refund. If you do not receive one, you can threaten to post negative comments on Yelp, their website and other social media channels. Make it clear that you do not appreciate the way that you were treated, and if they do not give you your money back, you will let as many people as possible know about their bad business practices.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine borrowed my paint sprayer about a month ago. My paint sprayer was very expensive -- about $300 -- and I've only used it once. About two weeks later, he told me his wife filed for a divorce. How do I delicately ask for my property back in this situation? Should I ask him or his wife? I am not sure who has it now. -- Need It Back

DEAR NEED IT BACK: Your friend borrowed your paint sprayer. He is the one responsible for giving it back to you. Ask him right away to return it. That transaction should be simple and straightforward.

The impending divorce is a completely different matter. Be a good listener on this point. Do your best not to take sides. Ask your friend how he is doing and if he needs anything. Do not pass judgment on what's going on between the two of them. Divorces can be messy, and friends often take sides. If you were friendly with both of them, do your best to stay neutral. Also, stay out of the details to the best of your ability. This truly is their business, not yours.

Your paint sprayer, on the other hand, is totally your business. Get it back before they start divvying things up and it gets lost in the shuffle.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was invited to my co-worker's wedding. I have a great relationship with him, and I support him 100%. We work well together and have developed a friendship over the years. I feel like I am very accepting of him the way he is, even though he is different from me. The problem is that my co-worker will be entering a same-sex marriage, and homosexuality goes against my beliefs as a Christian.

I don't want to betray my religion and beliefs by attending a wedding like this, but I am sure my relationship with my co-worker would be forever changed by my absence from it. What should I do? -- Devout Christian

DEAR DEVOUT CHRISTIAN: You have beliefs that conflict with your co-worker's that are making you uncomfortable about attending his wedding. For that reason, you should not go. But you do not need to make a big deal about it, including the urge to tell him why you cannot attend. It is not unusual for some parties who are invited to a wedding to be unable to attend. People have scheduling challenges. Unless you make it a big deal, it shouldn't turn into one.

I recommend that you return the reply card expressing your regrets. Tell your co-worker that you will not be able to attend, and leave it at that. Do not talk to your co-worker or others about your beliefs regarding his marriage. Yes, your beliefs are important to you, but you should not judge this couple or point out your religious views. Their choices are their business. Being compassionate and accepting of others who are different from you is, to my understanding, a tenet of Christianity -- and other world religions, for that matter. While you may not want to be a witness to his wedding vows, you should do your best to be accepting of him for who he is.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My wife and I have dabbled a bit in the stock market since we have been married. I'm a lot more interested than she is, but we have been making decisions about what to buy together. It was fun during the pandemic, too, because we made some money investing in technology and services that people were using a lot to get by. But now we have hit a wall.

My spouse doesn't believe in cryptocurrency, but I want to buy some. Should I invest under both of our names or just mine? I wouldn't want to do it without her, but I also don't want to go against her wishes by including her in something she doesn't believe in. -- Investor

DEAR INVESTOR: Be transparent with your wife. It's less about including her name and more about informing her that you want to make an investment in this area even though she isn't comfortable with it. Tell her of your intentions. Since you are a couple, even if you don't put her name on something, you can still share the wealth should you reap any.

If she is willing to learn, teach her what you have discovered about the future of cryptocurrency so that she can become familiar with it. Many people are leery of it, in large part because they don't understand what it is. Essentially, it is a digital form of currency. For a primer, visit medium.com/srmkzilla/abc-of-cryptocurrency-2b3e0ecef16d.

The more your wife learns about this new form of trading, the better she will be at making a decision about investing. If she maintains her lack of interest, so be it. If you intend to invest anyway, do so openly and honestly so that there are no surprises.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend of two years told me that he is feeling a little bored in our relationship. He specified that he is not bored with me specifically, but he is bored of what our relationship consists of. My first thought was that we need to break up. I suggested it to him, and he completely declined. I don't want to break up either, but how else should I handle him being bored in our relationship? -- Boyfriend Is Bored

DEAR BOYFRIEND IS BORED: You jumped to conclusions by immediately thinking the worst. Pause for a moment. Consider what your boyfriend is saying. It sounds like he would like to mix things up, add activities and adventures into your life together. After the interminable quarantine, there's no wonder that he is longing for more. Brainstorm things you can do together. Do a little research near where you live. What sites can you explore together? Now that the weather is warm across the country, look for outdoor activities that you can do together and with friends.

Talk about what other people you would like to welcome into the fold. Host small gatherings, outdoors if possible, with new and old friends.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I had the biggest blowup argument ever the other day. It got so heated that I was afraid we were going to come to blows. I was trying to get him to talk through an issue. As soon as I didn't agree with his point, he turned on his heels to storm off. I insisted that he stay and participate in the conversation because he always walks away when we have a disagreement. He stayed reluctantly, but everything escalated.

He didn't listen to me. We were both screaming at each other. Our daughter was in the room trying to referee the situation. In the end, he screamed expletives at me; I screamed back, and it got super tense. This cannot go on. Later, he told me how upset he was at me for being part of this debate, totally missing his role in it. I am at my wit's end. What I know is I can't keep going on like this. And I hate that our teenage daughter has to witness such a hateful interaction between her parents. Help! -- In a Bad Place

DEAR IN A BAD PLACE: Sounds like it's time for you to bring in professional help. If you and your husband are unable to talk through differences without escalation, you put yourselves and your child into psychological, and possibly physical, danger if you allow things to continue as they are. When people push each other to their limits, sometimes one or both will snap.

I understand why you wanted your husband to stay in the room and continue to spar with you, but it wasn't the wisest decision to press him to do that. Everybody has a breaking point. You don't want to push your husband until you both discover where that is.

Instead, ask him to go with you to therapy. Out of respect for each other, your daughter and your marriage, get help now.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My family and I went to visit my sister and her family for the first time in a year. Historically, we visit several times a year. I am very close to my sister and her family, so it's always a wonderful time together -- except this time. My brother-in-law barely talked to us. He hardly spent any time with us and was absent. That was weird. I'm almost afraid to ask what's up. If he decides he doesn't want us to visit anymore, I will be devastated. But I do want to understand if we did anything to offend him. How should I proceed? -- Disconnected

DEAR DISCONNECTED: Talk to your sister. Tell her how happy you are that you all got to visit each other for so long. Point out highlights of your time together. Then tell her you want to ask her about something you noticed. Point out that it seemed like her husband was largely absent during your visit. Ask her if you or your family did something that rubbed him the wrong way or if something else is going on.

It could be anything. Their family may be at odds about something that led to his distance. He may have been in a bad mood. He may be distracted by something unrelated to you. If your sister knows, hopefully she will tell you. Don't pry, though. Let her take the lead on that conversation. Make it clear to her that you hope to visit again soon, and you want to know if there's anything you or your family should do to make her husband feel more comfortable.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend revealed to me that she has just recently stopped checking her ex-boyfriend's social media pages. She and I have been dating for a few months now, so needless to say, I'm very hurt. She told me that she wasn't sure why she was checking his pages in the first place, but when her feelings for me intensified, she stopped feeling the need to check. I honestly wish that she'd never told me that. Now I kind of just feel like she might still have feelings for her ex-boyfriend. What am I supposed to do with this information? I feel like I might need a break now, but I'm not sure if it's that serious. What should I do? -- Confused Boyfriend

DEAR CONFUSED BOYFRIEND: Take a deep breath and calm down. While it might have been better for your girlfriend to keep her actions to herself, it sounds like she was trying to be open and honest with you. It is normal for people in new relationships to want their partners to let go completely from previous relationships when they get together. Unfortunately, things are not always as buttoned-up as one might like. That's how feelings work sometimes. Depending upon the circumstances of their breakup, there could be any number of factors that led to your girlfriend's curiosity about the activities of her ex. The good news is that she has stopped checking for him and focused solely on you.

Rather than feeling like you want to take a timeout from your relationship, now is the time to lean in. She has revealed to you that she has chosen to focus even more intently on the two of you. Join her and see where this budding relationship leads you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I overheard some neighbors make some disparaging remarks about my other neighbors. We live very close to one another, so it's not like I had to try that hard to overhear the conversation. I'm good friends with the neighbors they were bad-mouthing. Should I say something to my friends, or should I leave it alone? -- Living Between

DEAR LIVING BETWEEN: To keep the peace in your life, I recommend that you keep your mouth shut. You are in an awkward position, to be sure. Since you will likely remain in the earshot of your neighbors' comments for a while, it will only get more challenging if you put yourself in the middle of it by reporting what you have heard.

You may want to give your neighbors with the loose lips a heads-up that you sometimes can hear their private conversations -- even though you are not listening in. Invite them to speak more quietly or go to another part of their house when they are talking about things that they consider to be private. If they ask what you are talking about, that's when you can share that you overhead them speaking negatively about your friends, and it made you uncomfortable.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

