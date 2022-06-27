DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a contentious relationship with the other most senior leader in my company. I know that the two of us need to get along in order for us to have harmony at work, but something about this guy rubs me the wrong way. His tone is abrasive. He is way too playful, and his timing is terrible. I am sensitive and somewhat serious. I like to focus on the work, and he likes to crack jokes. It's almost like he's stuck in high school or at the frat party. I know that I have to figure out a way to work with him because management likes him. It's not working so well right now. -- Cringeworthy

DEAR CRINGEWORTHY: Decide that you can and will find a way to connect with this fellow leader. Talk directly with him about your different work styles, and admit that sometimes it is hard for you to get into a rhythm with him when he's constantly joking around. Ask him if you two can establish regular meetings where you talk strategy for work. Request that you both allocate time together to discover a comfortable way to do your work and present a united front to the team. Then, whenever you do meet with him, approach the moment with a positive attitude.

Think about this person. What are his attributes? Why do you think he was hired for this job? What value does he bring to your company? What is good about him? I was taught to look at people and "See God in each other." Apply that loving gaze to this man, and begin to notice ways to engage with him productively.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have taken on a lot more work so that I can pay for my son's college. I am grateful for the opportunities, but I am getting exhausted -- and that has led to stupid mistakes. I am a detail-oriented person normally, but I have missed a few key responsibilities. I know that this is making the people I report to a bit skittish. On one hand, they know me and trust that I will do a good job. On the other, they see me slipping. How can I get into better alignment and keep up the new work schedule? -- Overworked

DEAR OVERWORKED: If you absolutely must juggle all of the work that you have added to your load, it's time to step back, evaluate all of your responsibilities, and assign deadlines to each task. Write those deadlines on your calendar. Color code them if that will help you visualize the deadlines. Apply alarms, if necessary, so you don't miss anything. Do this weekly, and check off your list every day to make sure you are updated properly. If you ever notice that you will not be able to meet a deadline, speak up immediately and let your supervisor know. It's much better to sound an alarm before the disaster. That way, you will not expose the project to your vulnerability.

Also, build in time to exercise and eat well. It won't work if you are just working around the clock. You have to take care of yourself, too.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter and her friends are stressing out as they wait to find out which colleges will accept them. Many of them did not get into their first-choice schools through the early decision process. The rest are waiting for early action and regular decision. Each time somebody gets rejected, there are lots of tears. I don't know how to support my daughter or her friends. I keep telling her it will all work out, but that doesn't seem to be much consolation. -- Nail-Biting Time

DEAR NAIL-BITING TIME: Be a good listener. Let your daughter tell you what's going on, and do your best to stay quiet. You cannot guarantee anything during this process, so don't promise anything. Give her hugs if she welcomes them. Show her that you love her and support her. When she learns about schools on her list, be right there with her. If she is emotional, allow her to go through that. You can express your emotion, too. Now is not the time to be wooden or cold. Be yourself and remain the strong parent. Remember that it will all be settled by May. That seems far away, but it will be here in a blink.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I got a promotion a couple of weeks ago, and now everyone is treating me differently. My co-workers hardly speak to me anymore. When they do speak to me, the energy is very tense and awkward. They treat me like I'm their boss and not their friend. This change of behavior at work is making me uncomfortable, to say the very least. What should I do? -- Promoted

DEAR PROMOTED: Congratulations on your promotion. You should know that when an employee is promoted and that person has been friends with co-workers, there is usually a period of readjustment. If you are now their boss, you have to figure out how you will work together moving forward. Things will not be exactly the same. If your role is in management, it means that you need to be clear about who you will be managing and what their job descriptions are so that you can set clear expectations with them. Do your research. Figure out exactly what your relationship should be with your co-workers. Talk to your boss for guidance.

Meet with each person individually and then with the team. Let them know that you want to have a positive working relationship with them, even as this transition is occurring. Let them know you continue to value them and care about them. Be clear about what your new role is and what it means in relation to them. Invite them to ask questions and offer their thoughts.

You will need to refresh your relationship with them. You can't be the buddy who commiserates with them about work if you did that before. Know your company's expectations of you so that you can stand in that role with grace and clarity.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Ever since I was little, I wanted my ears pierced. I was raised in a deeply religious household, and jewelry is frowned upon in my religion. Now that I'm 20 and no longer living with my family, I'm living by my own rules. I've gotten five different facial piercings in the last two years. I haven't seen my family since before COVID-19, and I'm nervous about their reactions to all my new piercings. Should I warn them before seeing them? -- New Piercings

DEAR NEW PIERCINGS: An unfortunate consequence of an extremely strict upbringing is that many young people rebel by doing the very thing that their parents wanted them to avoid. You know that your parents will be upset and disappointed. You will have to explain yourself, preferably with compassion. While you do not share your parents' views on piercings, they devoutly follow them. Don't be flippant with your decision to ignore them so overtly. Be prepared to explain why you made the choices that you did.

Yes, it would be thoughtful to give them a heads-up. Whichever parent you feel will listen best should be your point of contact. Call that person and say that you have gotten a few piercings since you have been on your own, and you just wanted to let them know. Assure them that your intention is not to be disrespectful of them. Instead, you have made choices based upon your beliefs, which do not always match theirs. Out of respect, you wanted to tell them in advance so it's not a surprise.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm about to enter my final semester of college, and I'm excited to be done with school for good. Last semester was long and arduous. I'm so tired that I have almost no motivation to finish out the year strong. I cannot bring myself to commit to my work or any of my final projects. How do I stay motivated? -- Senioritis

DEAR SENIORITIS: Think about it this way: Are you ready to graduate? If you want to avoid repeating classes when you reach the end of this semester, you need to hunker down and do the work whether you like it or not. Yes, that's easy for me to say, but hear me out: This feeling will come and go in life. After you are out in the working world, you will find yourself in situations where you are simply tired. You won't want to complete a task or push hard to the end of a project. If you are to be successful in your work, you will have to do it anyway. What you are experiencing now is a precursor to what will happen down the line.

As much as you don't want to do the work, JUST DO IT. To motivate yourself, create a calendar with all of your key deadlines on it. Write in bold and color code those that seem particularly difficult to complete. Make it clear to yourself that you have to get them done. Even better -- do them first. Create a personal best challenge for yourself. Set up a competition. When you complete a task, what can be your reward? Have fun with it. This may motivate you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was at a bar the other night, and I saw my co-worker's husband being very handsy with another woman. He was there with a large group of men and only a few women, but he was being super inappropriate with one of the women in his group. My co-worker and I aren't very close, and I don't want to cause issues between her and myself, so I would prefer to write an anonymous note. I also have no idea where she stands with her husband or whether they're separated. If I were her, I would want to know. Should I write the anonymous note? -- Anonymous Co-Worker

DEAR ANONYMOUS CO-WORKER: I have learned the hard way that in situations like this, it is best to keep your mouth shut. You do not know your co-worker's relationship with her husband. Do not assume anything. Yes, you saw something that looked inappropriate. What would have been better would have been to go up and say hello to him so that he knew that you saw him. Going back to your co-worker anonymously will likely make her paranoid, as she won't know who witnessed the event. If you went to her directly, it would still be hard. Even when people say they want to know about their partner's indiscretions, it's rarely true.

Sit this one out. If you see this man again and he is up to these same behaviors, make yourself known to him. If he has a guilty conscience, he will likely react in some way. Hopefully that will lead to your co-worker learning the truth.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

