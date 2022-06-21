DEAR HARRIETTE: I just got together with an old friend. As we were talking, I complained about the quality of my marriage -- not terribly, but I was honest about what things are like these days. She reminded me that I had said something almost identical to her more than 20 years ago. That was chilling. Before I had my child, I was upset about my relationship. Now that my son is going to college, I have to look more closely at what's left, and I see I have the same thing -- an unsatisfying situation. I've been thinking about this a lot -- about what I'm going to do. Then I think about other friends who are single and wishing they could have somebody to spend time with. I feel like I should try harder to make my marriage work, but I can't do it by myself. What can I do before I give up entirely? -- The End or the Beginning

DEAR THE END OR THE BEGINNING: You have to talk honestly with your husband. Rather than criticizing what isn't working, talk to him about the opportunities before you as empty nesters. What do you want for your life now? Ideally, what activities would you like to do with your husband? Think about it and be prepared to share your ideas with him very clearly and positively. Resist the temptation to go down a laundry list of all the things he does wrong and how mad or disappointed you are. That will not get you to a positive outcome.

Focus on the potential for the future. Give him examples of what would make you happy, and ask him what he would like. Do your best to stir up excitement about the future, and see where that leads you. It surely is worth it to make the effort with the partner you have before deciding to start over. Pay attention and see if you two are able to spark new interest in each other.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriends have come up with a fun idea for the summer. They want all of us to join the local pool and go there for fitness several days a week as well as just to hang out in the sun. It gets hot in my town, so I love the idea of being outside and being by the pool, but I'm terrified of the water. I can't swim. Plus, I'm out of shape. I don't want to put on a bathing suit and have people judge me based on how I look. I'm thinking of passing on this fun idea because I'm just too self-conscious. Do you think I'm being foolish? -- By the Pool

DEAR BY THE POOL: Chances are, your group of friends includes somebody other than you who is not fit. I doubt seriously that they came up with this idea with the intention of making anyone feel uncomfortable. Don't get stuck on your insecurities. Come up with solutions that can make this fun for you and them.

Start by finding out if you can get swimming lessons at the pool. It would be great for you to get the basics in. You will feel safer and more productive. Use floatation devices so that when you get in the water you will be safe. Invest in an attractive cover-up that you can wear over your bathing suit that will provide you with a bit more modesty but won't be too hot.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just found out that the reason my boyfriend broke up with his ex was because he cheated on her. I've been asking him for months to tell me the truth about his past, and he finally told me yesterday. Understandably, he was afraid that telling me the truth would scare me away. I definitely feel differently about him now. I know that this means there's a huge possibility that he'll cheat on me, too. Is it right to judge him based on his past? -- Dealbreaker

DEAR DEALBREAKER: Continue the conversation. Tell him that this news is disturbing to you, and you need to know a bit more. Find out what prompted the cheating. Were they having difficulties? Was he young and distracted? Does he feel true remorse? Had he ever cheated before? Why should you believe that he won't cheat on you?

People can learn from their mistakes. Give him credit for being honest with you. Talk it out to see where your comfort level is. Remember to stay connected to him right now. Try not to superimpose his past behavior on your current relationship.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I turn 25 next year. I feel that I lost years 23 and 24 to the pandemic. As I transition into my mid-20s, I realize that I have no desire to get any older. The thought of getting older actually scares me more than it should because it's so inevitable. It's not that I want to take my life or anything. More, it's that I have been stuck; like my life was on pause all this time. I don't really know what to do or how to move forward. I stayed in my bed for nearly two years. Every time I go outside, I get anxious. How do I get over this fear? -- Scared of Aging

DEAR SCARED OF AGING: You can experience devastating side effects from being cooped up for so long. Getting older is a part of life. While it can seem daunting, especially after such a long period of being isolated, you can also attempt to adopt a different perspective. For starters, turning 25 can be a wonderful experience. It is a turning-point age -- you begin to feel more like an adult, and you probably have more responsibilities than in the past. You should also have some perspective on what you like about your life and what you might want to change. You can choose to look at the possibilities ahead of you rather than the perils that await.

Still, you are right. The abrupt halt to your life due to pandemic shutdowns disrupted your natural maturation process. Now it may feel like all of a sudden you are thrown back out into the world. That can be tough. You may want to seek a mental health counselor to coach you through this period. Having a professional to guide you when you are feeling so tender may be the perfect way to transition into a more public life. Get the help you need, and do your best to embrace the moment you are in.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm going on vacation with some friends from my college later this month. We decided on this a long time ago, but COVID-19 delayed us. Everything is set. We are going to an island with the plan to lounge on the beach and chill. I love the idea, but I have gained a ton of weight and feel very self-conscious about how I look. I know my friends love me, but I do not want to be judged. I also cannot go to the beach and be completely covered up. What can I do? -- Body Shamed

DEAR BODY SHAMED: Let's start with gratitude that you get to go on this trip. It sounds amazing. Don't forget that. Next, take a deep breath and trust that you are not the only friend who has put on extra weight. Nearly half of our country gained weight during the past year and a half. Many people are working to climb out of that right now.

Get your mind right before you go on your trip. You can do that by investing in one or two swimsuits that fit your body well. Also, get one or two cover-ups that act like a veil over your body, giving you more modesty, but not making you too hot. You may want to get a swim skirt or swim shorts that you can keep on when you get in the water.

Walk onto the beach with confidence, grateful that you are there with your friends. Do not focus on your imperfections. Instead, keep your mind connected to your friends and your wonderful experience. Do not draw attention to your body changes by talking about it -- unless you want to do so. If the conversation naturally moves toward the challenges you all had during quarantine, you can talk about your weight sensitivities. Allow yourself to be in the moment and see what unfolds.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband was screaming about his grandfather the other day, describing what a bad man he was because he was an alcoholic. He talked about him harshly in front of my kids. I did not appreciate that, especially given the fact that my husband behaves almost identically to his grandfather. He gets drunk and loud. He yells and curses at me and the kids when he is drunk, and it's quite embarrassing. He won't hear it when I point this out to him. I want him to curb his drinking, and I want him to stop bad-mouthing his dead grandfather. Any ideas on how to accomplish that? -- Hypocrite

DEAR HYPOCRITE: It can seem almost impossible for people to see themselves, especially when they are intoxicated. Keep your camera or phone at the ready. Next time your husband goes into a rant, record him discreetly. Later, when he is sober, tell him you have something you want to show him. Preface it by saying that you realize that he doesn't see himself sometimes when he is acting out. Point out that you are worried about the negative impression he is having on your children. Show him the video and see how he reacts. Remind him of how he often maligns his grandfather's name and how he is doing almost the identical thing. Beg him to stop.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I work in an upscale restaurant. My friends come in often to visit me, but my new boss doesn't like them very much. My friends can be a little bit rowdy, and apparently my boss doesn't like so much noise in the dining room area. My old boss had no problem with my friends. I'm scared that their boisterousness will jeopardize my job. Should I ask them to stop coming in? -- Rowdy Friends

DEAR ROWDY FRIENDS: Talk to your friends and let them know that your new boss doesn't appreciate the rowdiness that they bring to the restaurant. Point out that you appreciate their patronage, but you also have to make sure you still have a job. Ask them if they can tone it down when they are there. Note that it is an upscale eatery, which typically requires people to be on their best behavior.

They may get mad at first, but if they care about you, they should honor your wishes. This doesn't prevent other loud patrons from coming in and igniting discomfort all over again. In the service industry, the customer is always right. That means your boss will have to deal with it if people unconnected to the restaurant misbehave. But you don't want negative repercussions to plague you because your well-meaning friends are too loud.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

