DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm dating a man who has a 5-year-old son. He has his kid with him every other weekend. We've been dating for about eight months now, and he still won't introduce me to his son. I'm trying to not read too much into it, but my feelings are hurt. I feel like if he can't introduce me to his kid, he isn't very invested in our relationship. I try not to nag him about it, but it's getting harder and harder for me to act like it isn't bothering me. He mentioned to me that his son's mother specifically asked that he not bring women around his son, and he wants to avoid conflict. Is this a red flag? What should I do? -- Red Flag

What this means is that you two need to make some decisions. Start by asking yourself what you want in this relationship. If you feel that you have a future together, talk openly about that, and find out where he stands. If your relationship is serious, at nearly a year long, it makes sense that you would want to meet his son and be in his life in some way. That will likely require your boyfriend to explain to his child's mother that you are important to him and a part of his life; therefore, her rules have to relax. It could take time for him to get this woman to accept the new normal, and you will need to be patient. Figuring out a relationship with her will be part of your reality if you two decide to stay together. So take it slow, and do not try to force him to choose between her and you. There's no winning there. They have a child together.