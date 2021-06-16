DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm from a pretty rough neighborhood in Detroit. I'm a part of a mentee program that accepts troubled youth and helps them get into a college of their choice. Since the beginning of high school, I've watched many of my fellow mentees fall victim to gun violence, and it's taking a toll on me. I'm starting to feel like there's nothing I can do to escape this cycle even though I've gotten into a good college. A classmate from my college was shot and killed not too long ago. How do you suggest I avoid falling victim to the same violence? I think I'm one of those people trouble seems to follow. -- Mentee
DEAR MENTEE: First, I want to acknowledge your pain and fear. They are real and warranted, given what you have described about your peers. You have every reason to be concerned about your fate.
At the same time, you cannot allow the perils of the streets to snuff out the potential before you. Start by adjusting your mindset. Focus your attention on what you want for your life. Write it down and get crystal clear on where you are headed. Now think about what it will take to get there. Talk to an adviser from your mentorship program to help you outline a roadmap to success.
Look around for like-minded people who share your interests, and cultivate relationships with them. Do your best to stay out of the streets and away from the people, places and things that may have gotten you into trouble in the past. If that means not going home for a while, follow your gut. You may need to build a new life in a new place with new people. While danger is not limited to your neighborhood in Detroit, it may be that time away for now may give you the space to redefine your life, your values and the company you keep.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was invited on a trip but excluded from most activities. I think I was just invited so the hotel would be cheaper. I confronted the group that invited me, and they completely denied it. They tried to tell me that the only reason I wasn't invited to do things was because they "didn't think I seemed interested." I'm hurt and irritated, and at this point, I want my money back. I know there isn't much that I can do because the trip has come and gone, but I feel wronged, and I can't really let it go. Is there anything I can do at this point? -- Dragged Along
DEAR DRAGGED ALONG: Who organized this trip? Do some digging to figure out who to even ask for a refund. If it is a business that sets up tours, you are in luck. You can approach the owner of the business, lodge your complaints and request a refund. If you do not receive one, you can threaten to post negative comments on Yelp, their website and other social media channels. Make it clear that you do not appreciate the way that you were treated, and if they do not give you your money back, you will let as many people as possible know about their bad business practices.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My young daughter is an aspiring model. She recently did a photo shoot for a headshot. During the photo shoot, the company we booked was supposed to send a kid-friendly photographer. When we got there, the photographer and his assistant had never done professional photos with children before. He turned out to be horrible with children: He was very stern, yelled a bit and was not patient at all. My daughter ended up crying, at which point I told him I wanted to cancel and book with someone else, but he told me that there was no refund -- I could cancel, but I would have to pay someone else again. I don't feel that I should have to pay for a service I was not satisfied with, especially when he had no experience with a child for this gig.
After I received the photos, his assistant reached out to me saying that she had lost the payment paperwork and asking me to resubmit it. This photographer was rude, and I do not like how my daughter's photos came out. I'm ready to contact them back and tell them "Too bad." Because I was unhappy and they lost the payment for something I didn't want to pay for anyway, that's on them. I don't want any bad karma by not holding up my end of the deal, but the other half of me feels like I got lucky and maybe this is their karma. Should I pay for the services or keep my money to book a better photographer? -- Depending on Karma
DEAR DEPENDING ON KARMA: Count your blessings. Do not pay the photographer. Contact the company to formally express your disappointment in how the shoot was handled. If they balk, contact your local consumer protection office or the Better Business Bureau to lodge a formal complaint against the company.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents are divorced, and I have not had an in-person relationship with my mother for five years. My son is now 7 years old. My mother and I still had each other on social media, and she has been trolling and feuding with me about many different things that I post -- things that pertain to my son and being a mother. It's no surprise that she disagrees with all my choices and everything I do with my son.
I blocked her from everything so that she can no longer watch my life and criticize me, especially since she is not in our lives anymore. Some time after blocking her, my husband and I got served with papers that say she is trying to get custody of my son. She only met him when he was a baby. She doesn't know him at all. She is calling us unfit parents and a danger to our son. Now we have to face court to defend ourselves to keep our son. How can she do this? Does she have any chance of winning? -- Don't Take My Son
DEAR DON'T TAKE MY SON: Get an attorney immediately and share everything that you know with him. Any communication you have received from your mother, on social media or otherwise, can be used as evidence -- for or against you. Identify friends and family members who will vouch for your role as a mother and friend. Find out where your father stands in this situation. Gather your forces so that you can fight your mother if needed. Stay calm and make sure you pay close attention to your son to ensure that he is safe. Good luck.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My co-workers are always gossiping. I am very open and friendly, but I don't appreciate them talking about other co-workers' business. I do not take part in it. One day, someone asked me why I always ditch them mid-conversation. They said if I plan on being rude, I should stop joining them altogether. I said, "As soon as we go from talking regular to talking crap, you lose my respect."
Looking back, I think I could have said this differently, but I felt attacked for trying to do the right thing and walk away from a bad conversation. When I was questioned and dismissed, I kind of snapped. How can I, walking away from that type of conversation, not be obvious as to why? How am I the one ridiculed? I don't want negative energy at work, but I feel like it's already present, and now I'm probably the topic of their little clique. I want to neutralize the situation and go back to associating with co-workers and respectfully excusing myself when I become uncomfortable. -- Neutral Co-worker
DEAR NEUTRAL CO-WORKER: You cannot control your co-workers, but you can acknowledge to them that you know you were harsh when you responded to them. Tell them you enjoy talking to them, but you just don't like to gossip. When folks begin to talk about others, you like to step off. You aren't judging them; that's just not your thing.
If they stay upset, stick to your principles. Being an ally includes standing up for what's right even if it isn't popular.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I went on a date with a guy that a mutual friend of ours had set me up with. We had a good time. Everything went as planned until I got home and realized that I had left my cellphone in the Uber with him. I was dropped off first, so I tried calling my phone to see if the driver would circle back after dropping off my date. My cellphone was never answered, so I contacted Uber and met up with the driver, but the phone was nowhere to be found. By that point, I had traced it to an address across town. The driver confirmed that is where he had dropped off the guy I was with. I went there and tried to ring my phone, and it was then shut off.
I contacted my friend about my cellphone, but my date swore that he did not have it and that the driver must have stolen it. The problem with that is that I used GPS to locate my phone, and my friend even confirmed that it was my date's address. I know that he took my phone but just won't admit it. I'm nervous that this guy is intending to stalk me with my cellphone. My phone will be erased the next time it is turned on. I contacted the police, but they could not do anything. What can I do? I feel concerned about my safety. Am I jumping to conclusions? Maybe he didn't take it, but what other explanation is there? -- Lost Phone
DEAR LOST PHONE: Let your mutual friend know that you are disappointed and a bit nervous about what happened to your phone. Make it clear that you know your phone was last in your date's possession. Then move on. You can't prove anything, so don't allow this to keep you riled up. Just watch your back.
