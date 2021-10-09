DEAR HARRIETTE: Every time my ex starts dating someone new, the new girlfriend will follow me on social media. My ex-boyfriend and I have been broken up for several years. The two of us do not speak anymore, but we still have each other as friends on Facebook. He's dated probably two or three girls since he and I have been broken up; all of them have followed me on social media. What could this mean? -- Friendly New Girlfriends

DEAR FRIENDLY NEW GIRLFRIENDS: This means that your ex is talking about you. Clearly he is including you in his life even though you are no longer together. Otherwise, there would be no way for them to know about you -- unless your relationship was widely known in your community.

If this makes you uncomfortable, talk to him about it. Ask him why he thinks his girlfriends gravitate to you. Without making a big deal out of it, check in with him to see where his head is. It is likely that he reminisces about you to them, making you a part of their world even as they are not a part of yours.

As long as they are engaging from a distance, benignly through social media, there's probably nothing to worry about. The question is: What does your ex want? Find out.