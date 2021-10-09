DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend is very performative when it comes to social causes, and it bothers me. I cannot tell how genuine her support is because it seems that everything she does is for show. There are no actions behind her words. I think she only supports certain movements (i.e. Black Lives Matter and preventing the enforcement of the Texas abortion law) as a trend. How do I approach her about this? -- Performative Friend
DEAR PERFORMATIVE FRIEND: Before you approach your friend, check in with yourself. What specific actions do you wish your friend would take? What are you willing to challenge her on to encourage her to do more than talk? What do you think is realistic to ask of her?
With those answers, go for it. Rather than trying to break her down about whether she does more than talk, encourage her to do specific things. Perhaps you know about a charitable project that focuses on work she says she appreciates that's in need of donations. Tell her about it and suggest that she make a contribution. Encourage her to sign petitions to change laws she doesn't like. Encourage her to take the next step. Talking about it is the way you begin, but action is how you effect change. Ask her what actions she thinks would be worthy of consideration.
You should also accept that many people do simply talk a good game and don't back it up with action. If your friend does not change, stop judging her and focus on what you care about. Align yourself with others who share your values.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Every time my ex starts dating someone new, the new girlfriend will follow me on social media. My ex-boyfriend and I have been broken up for several years. The two of us do not speak anymore, but we still have each other as friends on Facebook. He's dated probably two or three girls since he and I have been broken up; all of them have followed me on social media. What could this mean? -- Friendly New Girlfriends
DEAR FRIENDLY NEW GIRLFRIENDS: This means that your ex is talking about you. Clearly he is including you in his life even though you are no longer together. Otherwise, there would be no way for them to know about you -- unless your relationship was widely known in your community.
If this makes you uncomfortable, talk to him about it. Ask him why he thinks his girlfriends gravitate to you. Without making a big deal out of it, check in with him to see where his head is. It is likely that he reminisces about you to them, making you a part of their world even as they are not a part of yours.
As long as they are engaging from a distance, benignly through social media, there's probably nothing to worry about. The question is: What does your ex want? Find out.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom's boyfriend is not a good guy at all. He's been arrested several times, and I think he currently has a warrant our for his arrest. My sister and I also recently found out that he has a child by another woman that he never told my mom about. My mom is in her late 50s and has never had the best of luck when it comes to men. I think that she's holding on to this guy out of desperation. I want her to realize that there's so much better out there and that she doesn't have to settle for this man. All he's doing is dragging her down. What do I do? -- Dump Him
DEAR DUMP HIM: This is your mother's life, not yours. Just as you might fail to change a girlfriend's mind about a bad boyfriend, the same is likely to happen with your mother until the day she wakes up and realizes that this man isn't good for her. I'm sorry to say that, but it's probably true.
What you can do is encourage your mom to do things with you and your sister, with girlfriends and neighbors. Try to get her to expand her sphere so that she engages in activities that she finds fun and fulfilling independent of him. Don't bad-mouth her man, but if she asks for input or mentions his bad actions, you can state your opinion. Be there to support her without judging her.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I work with a woman who gossips way too much. We enjoy each other's company and have lunch together almost every day, but she just won't stop gossiping. I've tried to tell her several times that it's inappropriate for her to talk about our team members, but she won't listen to me. I have inherent issues with people who spend all their time talking about others. I find that this is affecting our relationship, and I don't want it to. How do I go about telling her how uncomfortable I feel about her gossiping? -- Change the Subject
DEAR CHANGE THE SUBJECT: You may have to change your patterns. It is unlikely that you will be able to get this woman to change her behavior. Think of a project or duty that you can take on as an urgent task that will prevent you from having lunch with her every day. Beg off from your lunches for a while, letting her know you have something you must do. This way you can separate from her, hopefully without becoming fuel for her gossip. But know that a person who gossips about others probably also talks about you when you aren't around.
If your cooling-off session gives you peace, keep it up. When you dine with her again, change the subject when she starts in about others. Tell her you just don't want to hear this negativity. You want peace and positivity while you eat. If she refuses to stop, stop eating with her for good. Expect to endure her verbal wrath. Just chalk it up to being part of the club.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My father recently passed away, and I have so many feelings about it. We had not been close for years. I tried to stay connected to him, but after he and my mom got divorced, he stopped talking to us. We went 20 years before speaking, and that was only for a moment.
When I got sick with COVID-19, my father reached out to me through my siblings, but we never saw each other. Now he has died, and I have learned all kinds of things about him, including that he and his girlfriend had many foster children. They were constantly taking care of other children, but he never took care of me or my siblings. I have also learned that he didn't include us in his will or his pension. I feel hurt all over again. I can't figure out why he didn't love me. My heart aches. What can I do? – Brokenhearted
DEAR BROKENHEARTED: First, I am so sorry for your loss. Even though you were not close to your father, the finality of his death has hit you hard. I imagine you always longed for him to reach out just one more time. Who knows what happened between your mother and him that caused their marriage to end and for him to be completely estranged from you and your siblings? I feel certain it was nothing that the children did. Sadly, children of broken homes often suffer the repercussions of broken hearts.
Instead of beating yourself up about what you could have done differently, ask for peace to move forward with your life. Welcome grace into your heart as you attempt to forgive your father for his shortcomings and draw upon your inner strength to live your life independent of him -- which you were already doing. If you can, also seek out a grief counselor who can help you through this tender time.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm starting to think I may have a binge eating disorder. I'm 28 years old and just recently realized that my eating habits are extremely irregular and different from those around me. I have days where I eat everything in sight and days where I eat nothing at all. I've been like this for as long as I can remember, to be completely honest. I wasn't even fully aware that I was doing it because it's so normal for me. Is this something that I need professional help for? I just want to regulate my diet and be healthier from the inside out. -- Ready To Change
DEAR READY TO CHANGE: Congratulations on recognizing that you may have a problem. This is the first step toward recovery. Most people benefit from professional help when they are grappling with an eating disorder. Whenever you are facing down a behavioral issue, it's good to get help and guidance to kick it. Seek out a therapist now.
Also look up binge eating disorders to learn more. There are many signs to look out for, from eating excessive amounts of food at one time to hiding or hoarding food in unusual places. Read more at the National Eating Disorders website, nationaleatingdisorders.org/learn/by-eating-disorder/bed. The wear and tear on your body from such a disorder can be real and long-lasting. Get help now.
