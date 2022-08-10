DEAR HARRIETTE: For the past few years, I have hung out with a small group of people in our sleepy summer community. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the group was really small for health purposes. I like most of the people, but one woman rubs me the wrong way. We are all still loosely connected, mainly because it's a small place.

I went over to this woman's house a couple of weeks ago, and it was like deja vu. She was acting so obnoxious and rude. I felt singled out, though I know this is her nature. She and her husband have a lot of money, and they like to make sure people remember it. She will pour drinks for some and allocate less or none for others. It sounds pretty juvenile, and I suppose it is, but in the moment, it is unnerving. Why invite me over your house if you are going to regulate what I eat and drink? I don't like it.

One friend told me to suck it up; that's just how she is. If I want to drink good wine and hang out in a chic environment, I should ignore her when she disses me. I'm not sure I want to do that. Would I be wrong to step out of the tight circle, at least as it relates to her? -- Closed Circle

DEAR CLOSED CIRCLE: Nobody is forcing you to spend time with someone who disrespects you. It sounds like you, and possibly others, tolerate this woman's bad manners because you enjoy the setting, good wine and good food. If you can continue to accept that tradeoff, go for it. But your tolerance for her behavior has clearly waned.

The short answer is that you do not need to keep showing up for social hour with her and her husband if they don't treat you well. You can decline those invitations. When you go to social gatherings not organized by this couple where they turn on their unique, nauseating charm, you can turn on your heels and walk away from them and enjoy the company of others in the group.

You could make a scene and call them on their behavior, too, but that may ostracize you from the whole group. Ignoring them and focusing on the people you enjoy may be the easier solution.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine recently met another one of my friends. It looks like they are going to start dating. Their meeting had nothing to do with me, but I am happy for them. They are both good people. The thing is, I know that my friend has a sexually transmitted disease. She told me years ago and swore me to secrecy. Now that she is about to date my friend, I feel like it's my responsibility to tell him. What if he catches it from her? I would feel horrible if somebody withheld information like that from me. But I also know that this is none of my business. It is such a private matter. Do I have the right to say anything about it? What should I do? -- Keeping a Secret

DEAR KEEPING A SECRET: It is not your place to reveal your friend's health status. What you can do is speak directly to her and remind her that you know about it. Ask her if she plans to tell him. Encourage her to be honest with him before getting intimate.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a touring musician and always on the go, so it's hard to maintain a healthy relationship. Recently, I've been spending time with someone I really like. We have great talks. I enjoy her company, and I never get tired of her. The only issue is that she's not as physically attractive as the women I normally go for. That's a big deal for me because I make a lot of public appearances, and I don't think she would fit in. Should I tell her how I feel? If so, how do I do it without hurting her feelings? -- I'm Into Her

DEAR I'M INTO HER: Do NOT tell her this. I understand what you are saying, but I am here to tell you something that you already know deep down inside: Superficial things do not last. How your girlfriend looks matters a lot less than who she is and the quality of your relationship.

What you can address is how she presents herself publicly. Since you are constantly getting your picture taken, perhaps she needs to dress a certain way to be photo-ready. Share the standards around presentation. Dress codes are normal in life. Just do not talk about her actual looks.

You must come to terms with this because otherwise she will feel the disapproval or shame or whatever it is that you are feeling about her physical self. You have to deal with your feelings and attitude. Yes, she looks different, but you care about her for who she is, not how she looks. If you can't do that, you shouldn't be with her.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently left my full-time job to pursue my dream of being a business owner. Everything's going pretty well, but I've been thinking about the future, and I don't really have a solid retirement plan in place.

My business is in retail, and sales fluctuate with the seasons, so sometimes I just barely make ends meet. I'm working on some marketing plans to increase sales, but in the meantime, I still need to prepare for the future. What's the best route to secure my future in retirement as an entrepreneur? -- Retirement Dreams

DEAR RETIREMENT DREAMS: It is wise for you to be thinking about your retirement now. Too often, entrepreneurs work so hard on getting their businesses up and running and then staying afloat that they neglect themselves and don't think about the future. Your best bet is to enlist the help of a professional financial adviser who can help you determine ways to build your retirement income now. Even if you start by saving small amounts of money, it will be worth it in the long run. Ask friends and fellow entrepreneurs for referrals. Talk to your bank. Interview a few financial advisers until you find one with whom you feel comfortable. Also, make sure you have a good accountant who can help you manage your business and personal taxes. Start now.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was dating this girl for about two years, and I always had difficulty trusting her, but I loved her. She worked in theater, so she was often on the road. I'd fly out to see her sometimes, but it ultimately just didn't work out. We broke up, and not even a year later, she got engaged publicly to one of her castmates. When they tell people how they met, it confirms that she was cheating on me the whole time. This makes me furious because I put so much into that relationship emotionally and financially. How do I move past this? -- Mad at Her

DEAR MAD AT HER: I'm so sorry this happened to you. For closure purposes, you may want to have one more conversation with your ex. If possible, schedule a meeting or phone call with her. You can congratulate her on her upcoming wedding. But also tell her that you realize that your fears during your relationship were real. The fact that she lied was devastating for you. Tell her that you hope she will be happy in her life with this man, but the way she handled your relationship was unkind. Because of the lies, you now find it difficult to trust anyone because you learned to second-guess yourself with her.

Do not expect her to say anything that will make it all better. If you are able to have this conversation with her, it may prove to be a catharsis for you. You may be able to reach that without speaking to her at all. Write down all of your thoughts and feelings and memories about this relationship, then burn the letter. Release your feelings. Forgive yourself for staying as long as you did. Forgive her for hurting you. Agree to trust your instincts again. That voice inside does let you know when something is wrong. You knew, and she lied. You can move past this with your inner wisdom intact.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When I was a little girl, my mother was in a physically abusive marriage with a police officer. I remember a neighbor calling the police, and when they arrived, they just told him to keep the noise down. I was devastated because I thought the police were going to save my mother from being beaten every night. I am grown now, but the memory has haunted me for years, reminding me about the police and the code of silence many of them maintain. How do I get over this? -- Haunting 5-0 Memories

DEAR HAUNTING 5-0 MEMORIES: This is tough. I'm so sorry that it happened to your mother (and you) and that it was swept under the rug. While there are many honorable police officers, you witnessed that this is not always true.

For your own mental health, you may want to go to counseling to talk through your experiences and memories to process your personal story. The abuse and the coverup affected you and your mother. You have some healing to do around this.

You may also want to get involved as an activist. There are organizations that advocate for police reform nationally and locally. Rather than keeping your outrage to yourself, you can join a group that is on the frontlines working to support victims of police brutality so that you can help reduce the possibility that anyone else will go through what your mother and you did so many years ago.

DEAR HARRIETTE: The company that I work for recently hired a new social media manager who is making us all look bad. I work for a Black-owned brand that relies heavily on social media for sales and marketing. I was the social media manager before being promoted, and I did a much better job. The content that the new hire has been putting out has been tacky and a bit pandering. I don't think the owners of the brand have noticed that we're rubbing our audience the wrong way with some of this new content. I want to step in, but my duties have almost nothing to do with social media management now. What should I do? -- Bad Content

DEAR BAD CONTENT: As the former social media manager, you have the credentials to offer constructive criticism. It would be best to start with the new hire directly. See if you can schedule a conversation and ask about the questionable content. Be specific so that you can get specific answers. If your input is unwelcome, then you can go to the owners. Have examples at the ready so that it's easy for them to understand your points. Get them to pay attention to what you are saying so that they can weigh in. Be careful not to be inflammatory. Offer your ideas in a professional manner. Make sure that you do not frame your concerns in a personal manner. Nor should you compare this new manager's work to yours. Instead, talk about what you believe may be negatively impacting the brand reputation of your company. Ask the owners to look critically at what is going on.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I work full-time, but in order to make ends meet, I've started waiting tables on the weekends. I work an entry-level position as a data analyst for a major company. While I enjoy my job, I'm simply not making enough to pay all of my bills. I'm a little worried about running into one of my full-time colleagues at my part-time job. I don't want anyone to view me differently or take me less seriously because they saw me working at a diner. I have such bad anxiety about this that I've considered quitting. What should I do? -- Two Jobs

DEAR TWO JOBS: Let me tell you a story. My father started his career as a lawyer. In the early days, he had no money. He used to tell the story that he would argue cases before a judge and then often serve that same judge and other lawyers food at the restaurant where he waited tables to earn extra money. Was it humiliating? Sometimes. But he explained that he had to do whatever it took to take care of himself.

The same is true for you. With your head held high, do your two jobs with excellence, save your money and plan for your future. Do not feel bad for creating a way to take care of yourself. Many people have more than one job. If you see any of your colleagues at the restaurant, greet them warmly and serve them well. When you see them at the office next, be just as gracious. You have nothing to be ashamed of.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have been going through a rough patch, and I don't want to pretend like everything is great just because it's Valentine's Day. I used to go all out and get him a nice gift or prepare him a delicious dinner, but I got tired of doing that because he rarely reciprocated. This year, I decided to treat the day like any other day. I plan to make dinner, like always, but no fanfare. What do I do if he decides to rally and do something special? -- Wilted Flower

DEAR WILTED FLOWER: Your reaction to your husband's gestures -- whatever they may be -- on Valentine's Day has everything to do with how ready you are to address the challenges in your relationship. If you are ready to talk about how you feel and what you want for your life, invite him to sit down and talk. You can use whatever he has done (or not) as a starting point for the conversation. Or you can talk about how you have shown up for this holiday and what it means to you.

The only reason why Valentine's Day itself matters is as a symbol of your union. You can have this conversation on any day. If you are not ready to talk, however, just be pleasant and plan to have the conversation at another time. Bottom line here is that eventually you need to have an honest talk with your husband about your future. Otherwise, you will likely be in this same position a year from now with nothing resolved.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend's daughter was recently hospitalized due to what I would describe as a psychotic break. Her daughter is only 20 years old and seemed completely normal leading up to the days before her hospitalization.

I can't imagine what my friend is going through. Her daughter has been in a psych ward for almost a week now and is showing no signs of improvement. My friend fears that her daughter may never be the same again. I am trying my hardest to support her during this time, but I honestly have no clue what to tell her or how to help. What can I do to be supportive given these circumstances? -- Here To Help

DEAR HERE TO HELP: Being present counts for a lot. Say little, just be there. You can prepare food for your friend. If she allows it, you can go with her to the hospital sometimes, even if you are in the waiting area. You can be there in the evening when she comes home, ready to listen, to provide her with a home-cooked meal, to just be together in silence.

Do not feel that you need to have something to say. You are not an expert. You have no idea what her daughter's fate will be. Just be actively present. Tell your friend how much you love her and want to do anything you can to help.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been opening up to a family member that I shouldn't have opened up to. I've always thought of my aunt as a safe space. I thought that the things I'd told her were staying between the two of us, but I couldn't have been more wrong. My aunt has been telling several other family members the things I've told her in confidence. I feel so betrayed and humiliated. Her defense was that she didn't want to be solely responsible for knowing about the dangerous things that I've done in the past in case something were to happen to me. Would I be wrong to cut her out of my life for this? -- Hurt and Betrayed

DEAR HURT AND BETRAYED: You don't need to cut your aunt out of your life. It would be wise to share fewer details with her about things you want to remain private. That said, it sounds like you are grappling with some issues that need to be explored and tackled. Sometimes the risk of sharing things and potentially no longer keeping them private is worth it for you to heal.

Consider going to see a professional. Someone who is trained in helping you process your stories and engage behaviors that make it easier for you to make smarter decisions can be helpful for you. As far as your aunt goes, tell her how hurt you are that she betrayed your confidence, but don't shut her out.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just reconnected with my high school sweetheart after 25 years. There's still a spark there, and he keeps me laughing, which is refreshing. He wants to try dating again, but I find myself annoyed by how much he hangs out, gambles and complains about money. When I brought this to his attention, he said he's just enjoying life; then told me he was short $100 for something. Am I overreacting to be extremely annoyed? -- Annoyed

DEAR ANNOYED: It's time to pump the breaks. Pause for a moment and reflect on why you broke up with your high school sweetheart in the first place. Though you were kids, what happened? Do your best to remember. You can also recall what you enjoyed about him back then.

Fast-forward to today. What do you like about spending time with him? And what annoys you? Make a list so that you can assess this relationship clearly. Most glaring is your boyfriend's recklessness. That should be a red flag for you. He has shown his cards. Is this the type of person you want to entangle yourself with at this point in your life? Weigh the pros and cons. If you can keep it light and fun and uncommitted, it may be worth it. But beware: Most people can't do that. Over time, bonds deepen. Are you ready to be involved with someone who is so irresponsible?

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106