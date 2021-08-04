DEAR HARRIETTE: I was a relatively tall kid in elementary school, but when I reached a certain age, I stopped growing. I watched all of my peers tower over me while my height seemed to freeze in the seventh grade -- at about 5 feet, 2 inches. I'm so envious of tall women and how noticeable and striking they are when they enter a room. I know that I'll never have that. I feel as if I'm not taken seriously because of my height. How can I stop feeling bad about my shortness? -- Short Adult
DEAR SHORT ADULT: I will start with a personal story. My maternal grandmother stood a proud 4 feet, 9 inches tall. I am a foot taller than she was, yet she always seemed just as tall -- she had a quiet presence when she entered the room that everyone noticed. I will add that many tall people feel awkward for an opposite reason: They can sometimes feel overly conspicuous among shorter people.
What you must do is look in the mirror and claim your greatness as you are. Look at yourself and notice what is special about you. Really look hard so that you are able to see your strengths. When you walk into a room, walk with the confidence that you deserve to be wherever you are and that your presence is equal to anyone else in the room. Your attitude is everything. If you believe it, others will, too.
People of varying sizes, shapes and heights command space based on who they are from the inside out. Take a moment and notice people around you. Watch them. Pick up on their degree of confidence in relation to how they are perceived and received by others. My observations reveal that people are noticed based on their presence far more than their size.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad is always wanting me to get out of the house to exercise or see friends because he thinks it's good for my mental and physical health. Although I agree, it's sometimes too much. On some days, I just want to stay in bed and watch television without him urging me to get dressed and go out with him. I think that's a perfectly reasonable thing to ask for. How do I explain to him that it's summer and I need a break from the constant rush of life? -- Summertime Debates
DEAR SUMMERTIME DEBATES: Talk to your father and make a plan. Let him know that you need to sleep in on some days because you can -- it's summer! Promise to schedule time to be out and about, with him, with friends, on your own. And then do it. What your father rightfully is working to avoid is allowing you to sleep in all summer or be reclusive. We have spent more than a year in quarantine. Now is the time to get back out there and safely engage with others. Don't get mad at your father. Be grateful for his encouragement. Just manage your time so that you can build in some quiet moments, too.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I began seeing my boss romantically outside of work. After a while, I decided I didn't feel the same way anymore and I don't see myself going anywhere with him in the future. So I started canceling our dates and haven't been answering his texts or calls after work. He has resorted to scheduling us on the same shifts so that we can be together. I try to keep the conversation about work, but he keeps asking about us. I told him there is no us. As long as I'm working there, I don't think he is going to let go of this relationship. Finding a job right now is hard enough, so I can't afford to quit. I know I put myself in this situation, but I shouldn't be stuck, and he isn't giving me much of an option here. -- Can't Be Dumped
DEAR CAN'T BE DUMPED: What an awkward situation at a stressful time. The reality, though, is that your boss may be in more of a precarious position than you, depending on the size and infrastructure of your company. It sounds like he is harassing you. That is not acceptable, and it is actually considered a crime. You should go to human resources -- if you have that department -- and report your situation. Be honest. You willingly got involved with your boss, but you no longer want to be romantically tied to him. He is unwilling to let go. You need your job and do well at it, and you want to be comfortable doing it without the pressure of his advances. A human resources executive or top-level manager should be able to support you through this. Their job is to protect the company. If this relationship can potentially hurt the company, you will be protected. You may want to speak to a lawyer before talking to HR, though, to ensure that your rights are top of mind and you do not get scapegoated.
If you work for a small company without HR infrastructure, you are more vulnerable. Get a lawyer who can speak for you to your boss's boss. The threat of legal action may get him to stand down. You will be left somewhat vulnerable, but it will be hard for them to fire you if you formally lodge a complaint against him. You actually can take him and the company to court if he doesn't stop.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who is a devotee of LinkedIn. Whenever I talk to her, she asks if I have checked out what she has posted on this site. I use Facebook and hardly ever even look at LinkedIn. I get that it is supposed to be good for work, but I am retired. Plus, I should be able to use whatever social media I want. But my friend tries to make me feel bad for not looking at her posts and liking them. I consider her to be just as obnoxious as the people on Facebook who disparage me for not staying on top of their posts. Enough already. I do not want to be attached to any of this. How can I get them to let me be? -- Too Much Social Media
DEAR TOO MUCH SOCIAL MEDIA: You may choose to do whatever you want. If you were active in the working world, I would agree that LinkedIn could be helpful. Since you are not, you have no need to participate in that space -- or any other.
What's good to know, though, is what your friends and family find important in terms of communication. If you want to stay connected to them, you may want to visit their social media pages occasionally and post some kind of friendly acknowledgment. This will show that you care enough to meet them where they are.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I are newlyweds in our late 20s, and we are just moving in with each other into his current apartment. We are planning to buy a home together. Before getting married, he was all for making me happy and letting me decide on things like the type of home that I want. Now that we are married, things are different. He is telling me that there are things to consider that I, as woman, do not understand. I get that he may have certain concerns about the homes I choose, but he will not share his thoughts with me.
He is trying to make the decisions for both of us, and that's not how we should work. I feel unseen and unheard. He's trying to control this whole situation, and I don't recognize the man I fell in love with anymore. It's like this role of being the husband has gone to his head. I just want my best friend back. How do I shake him out of this? -- Downhill Newlyweds
DEAR DOWNHILL NEWLYWEDS: The roles of husband and wife mean different things to different people, based on their upbringing and experience. Clearly, your husband seems to be drawing upon his understanding of what a husband should be and do as he navigates this big decision. You two need to get to an understanding of how you will work together as a married couple and family based on who you are. You need to talk. Ask him to explain to you what's in his head and what he wants for your marriage. In turn, share with him your vision of married life. Talk to him about expectations. Talk specifically about the house you want to buy. Work to get him to agree that you should both be part of that process. This is a key decision that should not be the sole responsibility of either of you.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106