DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a touring musician and always on the go, so it's hard to maintain a healthy relationship. Recently, I've been spending time with someone I really like. We have great talks. I enjoy her company, and I never get tired of her. The only issue is that she's not as physically attractive as the women I normally go for. That's a big deal for me because I make a lot of public appearances, and I don't think she would fit in. Should I tell her how I feel? If so, how do I do it without hurting her feelings? -- I'm Into Her

DEAR I'M INTO HER: Do NOT tell her this. I understand what you are saying, but I am here to tell you something that you already know deep down inside: Superficial things do not last. How your girlfriend looks matters a lot less than who she is and the quality of your relationship.

What you can address is how she presents herself publicly. Since you are constantly getting your picture taken, perhaps she needs to dress a certain way to be photo-ready. Share the standards around presentation. Dress codes are normal in life. Just do not talk about her actual looks.

You must come to terms with this because otherwise she will feel the disapproval or shame or whatever it is that you are feeling about her physical self. You have to deal with your feelings and attitude. Yes, she looks different, but you care about her for who she is, not how she looks. If you can't do that, you shouldn't be with her.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently left my full-time job to pursue my dream of being a business owner. Everything's going pretty well, but I've been thinking about the future, and I don't really have a solid retirement plan in place.

My business is in retail, and sales fluctuate with the seasons, so sometimes I just barely make ends meet. I'm working on some marketing plans to increase sales, but in the meantime, I still need to prepare for the future. What's the best route to secure my future in retirement as an entrepreneur? -- Retirement Dreams

DEAR RETIREMENT DREAMS: It is wise for you to be thinking about your retirement now. Too often, entrepreneurs work so hard on getting their businesses up and running and then staying afloat that they neglect themselves and don't think about the future. Your best bet is to enlist the help of a professional financial adviser who can help you determine ways to build your retirement income now. Even if you start by saving small amounts of money, it will be worth it in the long run. Ask friends and fellow entrepreneurs for referrals. Talk to your bank. Interview a few financial advisers until you find one with whom you feel comfortable. Also, make sure you have a good accountant who can help you manage your business and personal taxes. Start now.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbor is super nosy and always oversteps with her questions about my personal life. She's a nice woman, but her questions about my life and curiosity about what's going on in my home is a bit annoying. I caught her staring into my window one time as she walked past it on her way to work. On another occasion, she couldn't stop asking me about every single one of the guests I'd had over since moving in. How do I respectfully tell her to mind her business? -- Nosy Neighbor

DEAR NOSY NEIGHBOR: While remaining cordial, you have to reinforce your privacy. Start by closing your curtains so that she cannot see inside your home. Sadly, you need to make your space seem less welcoming -- to her -- so that it is harder for her to access information about you. When you see this woman, you can greet her, but keep your banter to the simplest of pleasantries. If she asks you about your life, your friends or anything else that you do not want to discuss, simply do not answer her. Just because she asks you a question does not mean that you are required to respond. This may seem rude, but it is effective. If you literally stop engaging her when she crosses a line, over time she may stop crossing it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a very unstable co-worker who makes me nervous. He has a bad temper and talks about his gun collection often. I think he fits the profile of someone who might become disgruntled and unleash their rage on the whole store. Should I say something to my boss? -- Better Safe Than Sorry

DEAR BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY: Trust your instincts. If this man makes you feel uncomfortable, you should alert your boss to your concerns. Do not be an alarmist, though. Be specific. Before going to your boss, document your observations. Write down what he did or said, and when. Recall the circumstances surrounding any incidents that you want to share so that your boss is fully informed. Ask your boss not to reveal your identity, as you do not want to risk having your co-worker retaliate against you. Do not discuss your concerns with others, either. Be clear and specific with your boss, and avoid gossiping.

If you find that your boss brushes it off, then it is time to take the next action, which is to report this man to the police. It may feel awkward to take this step, but it could be a lifesaving measure. If you do go to the police, share the details that you have logged so that you are as thorough as possible. After that, just do your job and watch your back. Behave as normally as you can.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend is crowdfunding her trip to France when I know for a fact that she can afford it herself. She started a GoFundMe for her trip, claiming that she will be studying abroad. She has raised over $4,000 for her trip, although she told me she made $9,000 last month from brand sponsorships alone. I'm honestly losing some respect for her. Even if she can't afford it, that's such a tacky way to get to France. Should I keep my mouth shut or report her GoFundMe account? -- Friend Is a Scammer

DEAR FRIEND IS A SCAMMER: Stay out of it. Know your friend for who she is, and don't fall prey to her scheme. If others ask you whether they should donate, you can say that you think she has what she needs. But leave it at that. Your friend may end up being a con artist. If that's her destiny, you cannot stop it, but you also do not have to participate. You surely do not need to contact GoFundMe. Accepting money you don't need is not illegal.

If your friend notices your standoffishness and asks you about it, tell her what you think of her fundraising activities. Otherwise, keep it to yourself.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Is it strange that I'm unhappy in my happy relationship? I keep feeling as if something is missing, and I'm not sure what. My partner is my best friend and I don't think there's anyone I'd rather be with, but I do feel that I'm not 100% excited or happy in our relationship anymore. I have no real interest in leaving them, but I feel conflicted about our future. What do you think this means for my relationship? -- Unhappy

DEAR UNHAPPY: Could you be looking to your relationship for more than it has to offer? While a relationship and even a marriage should be central in your life, it does not have to be everything. Life is more dynamic and interesting when you have individual interests and pursuits, along with shared experiences. When you rely on your partner to fulfill all of your needs and desires, over time that can become burdensome to your partner and potentially boring for both of you.

Start with a self-evaluation. Pay attention to how you spend your time. What do you do during the day and evening? Who do you engage? How often are other people part of your daily experience? With what frequency do you vary your activities? What can you switch up that could make your life more fun?

Think about your own personal interests. Is there a hobby you have considered but never took the time to pursue? Are there friends you enjoy and could spend more time with? Be expansive in your thinking so that you truly consider what to add to your life that will enhance your joy and the potential for your relationship.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I love having my friend over, but every time she comes over, she overstays her welcome. She is an only child and a bit of a recluse. I think I may be her only true friend. I like her a lot, but sometimes it's too much. One time I even went out with my other friends while she was at my house because she wouldn't leave. I enjoy her, but I'm very busy and usually don't have time to entertain her all day long. How can I set boundaries with her? -- Go Home

DEAR GO HOME: You have to be direct with this friend. Set time frames around her visits before she comes over. Tell her that she can come, but that she must leave at a particular hour. When it gets close to departure time, remind her that she has to go and that you have something to do. At first this may feel uncomfortable and awkward, but the alternative is that you don't invite her over as much. You know this will make her sad, and you probably won't like it either if you enjoy her company.

You may want to schedule get-togethers with her that are in public places or otherwise away from home so that it is easier to end the moment. Consider going to the mall or out for ice cream -- something that has a natural end. If any of your other friends might like her, you could also consider inviting her to join you and that friend during one of your outings.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

