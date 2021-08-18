DEAR HARRIETTE: I just saw a post on social media from a woman I worked with years ago. Unlike me, she looks even healthier after the pandemic, social isolation and slothfulness that defined the past year-and-a-half for me. This woman is at least 75, and she looks 50. She had on a bathing suit, and her legs looked tight and lean. OK, yes, I am jealous. I feel like I never want to go outside again. I can hardly get into my bathing suit. How can I stop feeling jealous of people who were more disciplined than I was and make the decision to get healthier? -- Envious

DEAR ENVIOUS: Instead of wishing you were in your friend's situation, jump-start your life. Consider her as inspiration rather than proof that you are a failure. Seeing her can serve as motivation. If she can be that tight and together at her age, so can you. You just have to take action. It absolutely is not too late for you to come up with a plan that will get you healthier.