DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a man who has many more female friends than male. In the past, my friends have never been an issue for me -- or for anyone I've dated. I am currently in a relationship with someone who isn't very fond of the fact that I have so many female friends. I can't tell if her disdain for my friends is legitimate, or if I'm just dating someone who is too insecure for me. The irony is that I asked my female friends about this, and they agreed that they would be uncomfortable dating someone with so many friends of the opposite sex. What am I supposed to do? Should I distance myself from my friends in order to make this person more comfortable, or is this relationship destined to fail? -- Tough Decision

DEAR TOUGH DECISION: You have a couple of options here. For starters, invite your girlfriend to hang out with you and your friends, either in a group setting or in different curated moments when you create space where they can comfortably talk and get to know each other. Welcome your girlfriend into your friend group so that she feels accepted and unthreatened by them. Let her know that these are your close friends, and you want her to get to know them.

You may also want to evaluate your friendships to see who deserves to remain in your inner circle and who does not. Often, when people get in serious relationships, they turn away from some of their friends, especially those who are interested only in the single life and are not in sync with the life the new couple is building. Take stock of your friend inventory to evaluate who gets to stay and who has to go. If you want to give this relationship a chance to survive and thrive, talk to your girlfriend about all of this so that she knows your intentions and the actions you are taking to make her comfortable.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My manager is usually very kind to me. I have started to notice a trend of her being less kind to me when our supervisors are around. When the supervisors come to our store, my manager will speak to me with a condescending tone. She will write me up for things that she wouldn't usually write me up for and will even criticize the way that I work in front of everyone. I'm not sure why she does this. I don't think it's right, and I don't think I deserve that. Should I confront her about this? -- Rude Manager

DEAR RUDE MANAGER: Request a meeting with your manager after the supervisors are gone. Tell her what you have noticed, how uncomfortable it makes you and how unfair it seems to be. Ask her if she has issues with your job performance, and if so, what they are. Ask her to teach you how to improve in whatever areas she mentions. Continue by asking her what you can do to support her when the supervisors come so that they are pleased with the visit. Suggest that if you make a plan together, it may be easier for everyone to be at ease.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter took a bad fall on the playground about two months ago and broke her arm. When it was time to get her cast removed, she complained that the tool that the doctor was using to remove the cast was scratching against her arm. The doctor told me that she was just being dramatic. When we were home later that night, my daughter showed me a cut going down her arm exactly where the doctor removed the cast. I'm furious. Should I take legal action? -- Protective Parent

DEAR PROTECTIVE PARENT: Did you take a picture of your daughter's arm and immediately contact the doctor about the cut? You didn't mention how much time has passed since this incident. What's most important is to talk to the doctor about what happened and ensure that the cut is healing properly. If you have a photo of it, you can prove that your daughter was telling the truth. Talk to the doctor about how to ensure that your daughter's arm will be OK and that the scarring will be minimal. If there is a need for plastic surgery, talk to the doctor about that, and let them know that you expect them to cover the costs, since it was their negligence that created the cut in the first place.

You should also contact an attorney and review your rights and options regarding a lawsuit. In my view, a reprimand is essential. Unless your daughter is terribly injured, I would stop there. If she needs further surgery, that's when you get an attorney in there to make the doctor pay.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm having a hard time respecting my boyfriend now that I am the main breadwinner. I still love him and want to be with him, but the dynamic of our relationship has changed drastically since he lost his job. I'm not sure why I feel this way. I'm hoping it will all go back to normal when he gets back on his feet, but things are tense between us right now. How can we maintain a healthy dynamic while he is looking for a new job? -- Out of Work BF

DEAR OUT OF WORK BF: Studies have been conducted that illustrate how negatively a man can be affected when he loses his job. Our culture says that the man must provide. When he cannot, this can lead to depression and a deep sense of being devalued. That obviously makes it harder for you to manage your relationship.

Now is the time for patience and empathy. Know that your boyfriend is suffering emotionally. He needs to maintain his self-confidence in order to be attractive to potential employers. Talk to him about his interests and abilities. Help him think outside the box for job ideas. During this period, many people are looking beyond their comfort zone when it comes to work. Since there are a lot of jobs available right now, encourage him to look in all areas that are hiring, even if they are beyond his usual scope of work.

Do things that get him moving. Take walks or long drives that help to open his horizons and cut down on your stress. Find ways to enjoy each other without spending much money. This can help to create a neutral space where he doesn't feel financially stressed. You can prepare a meal to carry with you and eat outdoors during your walk.

On your own, make time for yourself. Go out with friends. Read a book. Do something that makes you happy as a balance to the stress that you are feeling with him.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My father had another child many years after I was born. I overheard him telling my aunt that my younger sibling is so much "easier." I don't know if this means that he found me hard to raise, or if it's just easier this time because he has already learned the ropes. Should I take offense to this? I don't really want to confront him about it if it wasn't a big deal. -- First Born

DEAR FIRST BORN: Nothing good can come out of exploring what you overheard. Do not take offense. Your father's experience with you when you were born was based on all kinds of circumstances over which you had absolutely no control. Now, as a mature man, he knows more, may be more stable in his life and is in a different position to handle a child. That is likely what "easier" means to him. His evaluation is probably about himself, not about you or your sibling.

Be happy for your father and your sibling. Do your best to establish your own relationship with them. Though you are many years older, this is your opportunity to build a loving relationship with your own flesh and blood. This is an exciting time. Choose to be positive about it and be happy for your father that he gets to guide a young life at this time. Also, resist the temptation to feel jealous if your father does things differently or more attentively with this child. It is a new day. Enjoy it for what it is.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I met a man on a dating app, and we've gone on about four dates. We talk often, and I thought we were starting to get somewhere. I deleted the app after our second date. I downloaded the dating app again just out of curiosity and noticed that the man I've been seeing has been updating his pictures, status and bio -- meaning he is still very active on the app. Should I take this as a subtle sign that he is not interested? -- Dating App Problems

DEAR DATING APP PROBLEMS: Slow down. Four dates do not a marriage make -- or even a commitment, necessarily.

Rather than jumping to any conclusions, talk to this man. The two of you are still getting to know each other. What are your goals and plans? Have you discussed those things? What are you looking for in a relationship? Do you want to find a partner? It sounds like that. Does he? Or is he looking to have fun? Find out what his goals and expectations are so that you can determine if the two of you are aligned.

You jumped to the conclusion that since the two of you were enjoying each other, you had no more need for the app. You should talk about that with him as well. Ask him if he intends to keep dating and exploring with other women or if he wants to see if there's something special between the two of you. Find out his thoughts on monogamy. Ask until you are clear as to where he stands. But also don't rush. Get to know each other, and you will learn whether you share values, interests and goals.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

