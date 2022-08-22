DEAR HARRIETTE: My young adult child finally moved out of my house this summer. He finished college a few years ago and has just gotten on his feet with a job. It looks like he is starting his life off well. The issue I'm having is that he left his room a mess. Not only is it not tidy, but he left all kinds of stuff behind, everything from old CDs to clothing, books and random other stuff. I do not want to have to keep his door closed. In fact, I want to convert his room into a guest room. He will be allowed to stay there if he visits overnight, but he still lives in our town, so that is unlikely. I know he will be upset if I dump his stuff, but something's got to give. How should I get him to take action? -- Clean It Out

DEAR CLEAN IT OUT: Give your son a deadline for coming to empty his room, and be crystal clear about it. Tell him that you are about to convert his room into a guest room. Make sure he knows he is welcome to use it when he visits, but it will no longer be his. Note the date after which you will clear out his room. Tell him and email or text him the date so that he has clarity on your plan. Ask him to come help you remove the contents of the room. Point out that whatever he doesn't collect will be donated or discarded.

A week before the date, remind your son of your plan to dump the room's contents. Urge him to help you. He filled the room. You should not be responsible for emptying it on your own. If he doesn't show, get help and get rid of the items.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was so engaged in the political theater of our world that I got overwhelmed. Ever since January, I have not paid as close attention. I know that's not right, and I see the impact on my kids. They were accustomed to my husband and me debating the actions of the former president or the status of the United States Supreme Court. We did get riled up about Roe v. Wade, but we haven't been involved much. I want my children to be part of the political process. How can we get our interest back? -- Political Burnout

DEAR POLITICAL BURNOUT: Many people have gotten worn out by the intensity of politics in the past few years, regardless of their political affiliation. But the beauty and gift of the United States is that we do have the right to talk about and engage in the political system. This is not true in some parts of the world. Get creative to get back in the game. You may want to look at the international headlines and encourage your children to learn about governments in other parts of the world. Compare their rights to ours. Look at the issues we share with other countries and those that are different.

Pay attention on a local level. Invite your kids to go with you to city council meetings and other local political events so that they can learn about how government works where you live. Research local and national organizations that align with your values, and consider joining. You do not have to be glued to the television, agonizing over the daily headlines. Get involved.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a new mother of a beautiful little girl. She is the light of my life, and she brings me so much joy! The more I think about going back to work, the more I feel like it is just not the right thing for me to do; I don't want to miss any special moments. Her father and I both work full time to maintain the life we have built together. I know both of our incomes are needed, but I want to stay home with her, at least until she's of school age. Should I ask her dad to get a second job so I can stay home? -- Aspiring SAHM

DEAR ASPIRING SAHM: The feelings you are describing are real and palpable. It is true that many new mothers feel such an incredible longing to be there for their children that they cannot imagine being separated, even if they need to work. You should discuss this with your husband, considering all angles. For starters, what will it cost for you to put your child in daycare? How much will you earn, and does that balance the costs of childcare and other necessities? What will the financial loss be if you stop working? What is your husband's earning potential if he can take on another job? How can you two scale back expenses at home to make managing a one-income household possible?

Talk through everything together so that you can assess if it is possible for you to fulfill this dream of being a stay-at-home mom. You must include your husband in the discussion -- do not just inform him of your decision. This will only work if you are both on board.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who means well but who is constantly in my business and judging me about every little thing. She calls and asks me a million questions, then picks at my answers. Conversely, when I ask her questions, she deflects like crazy. We have been friends for years. This is not new, but as I grow older, my patience is wearing thin. I don't want to have to endure her interrogations all the time. How can I draw the line when I was never successful at it in the past? In a way, I feel like it will come as a shock to her that I don't like her constant questioning, because I haven't directly spoken up about it in the past. -- Drawing the Line

DEAR DRAWING THE LINE: It is time to stand up for yourself. The next time this friend goes in on you, stop her. Ask her to pause for a moment. Then tell her that it bothers you when she pounces. Admit that this may be a surprise to her because you rarely speak up. Tell her it is time for you to speak now. Calmly explain that it bothers you when she asks so many questions and then judges you so harshly on whatever you say. Point out that she rarely answers your own questions.

Suggest that it is time for a friendship reset. Tell her what you want -- perhaps less judgment, more listening and more sharing on her part. For you, commit to speaking up more so that she can understand how you feel about your communication. If you haven't told her any of this in the past, know that this may be overwhelming for her to process, at least at first.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have been trying to have a baby for five years now. I am emotionally exhausted, and I am beginning to lose hope that I'll ever conceive. I have family members who are having babies left and right out of wedlock -- some are even upset about getting pregnant again -- while my husband and I have prepared a stable, loving home for kids and can't get pregnant. How can I mentally prepare myself if it never happens for us? -- Want a Baby

DEAR WANT A BABY: The mysteries of conception and childbirth are real and can be devastating for couples who are unable to conceive and/or carry a child to term. It can be frustrating to look at others' lives and wonder why it seems so easy for them, even as you have set yourselves up to create a "perfect" home to welcome a child.

What you may want to do is think outside the box. What if you cannot conceive a child? You mention family members who are especially fertile. Is it possible for one of them to be a surrogate for you? Talk to your doctor about surrogacy in general and how it works. Have you explored IVF? Many couples have been successful with in vitro fertilization. This is an expensive option, but increasingly some insurance companies are offering financial support. You can also consider adoption. You can have a child even if you are unable to give birth to one. This may be hard for you to consider right now, but there are viable options for parents who are unable to conceive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently found out my husband was married when he married me. I never knew he was married to anyone before me; I even asked before, and he said no. He was married in another state, so I guess that's why it didn't show up when we got married, but legally, this makes our marriage null and void. He told me he got married for military benefits and never even lived with the woman. We've been married for seven years now, but it was all a lie. I want to leave him; am I overreacting? -- All a Lie

DEAR ALL A LIE: Talk to an attorney and determine the status of your marriage. This is a practical and concrete step you need to take to protect yourself. Talk to your husband about the whole situation. Why did he think it was OK to withhold such important information? Ask him why you should trust him now, given this huge piece of information that he did not share.

Should you leave? That is a valid question. The two of you need to sort through your life and talk about the future. What do you want? What does he want? What does he have to say for himself regarding this huge lie that he has been living? How can he make up to you for this betrayal? Listen to him, and trust your gut. If you believe that he truly wants to be in a relationship with you and is willing to work to earn back your trust -- and you want to be with him -- give it a try. If you are done, have your lawyer begin the process to dissolve the marriage. Truth is, it may be simpler than that. If you aren't legally married, you may be able to walk away. It really depends on what assets you share and where you live. Some states honor domestic partnerships. Given the fact that your husband lied to you, no matter what, you should have a legal leg to stand on in separating shared assets.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working for a major fast-food chain for several years. I've worked my way up, and I am now the manager of my own store. I manage a lot of high school kids, and I often give them advice when they ask for it; they tell me the things they don't tell their parents. I believe this has made them look at me as more of a friend than a boss. Sometimes, though, they don't listen to me and joke around at the wrong times. How can I establish order in the workplace and still be the friend they need? -- Friendly Boss

DEAR FRIENDLY BOSS: In the same way that you give them life advice, give them workplace advice and ground rules. Remind them of the expectations you have for employees. Detail what they should do and when -- from being on time to taking their job seriously. You may also have to refresh their understanding of your role. Tell them how much you enjoy talking to them, but point out that they must do their jobs well in order to keep them.

