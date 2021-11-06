DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a struggling artist who sells my prints online as shirts, tapestries, posters and all types of merchandise. A fan of my art wrote to me the other day to tell me that because I do not ship to the country she lives in, she found my art online and printed it on her own shirt for free. I told her that what she did was stealing and that a true fan wouldn't disrespect me like that. Did I have the wrong attitude about this? -- Art Theft

DEAR ART THEFT: You were hurt and spoke what was on your mind. Now, get creative. Perhaps you can go into business with this person. If they truly are a fan, enlist them in opening up an avenue to print and sell your work in their country. This could be risky, but since they did it for themselves anyway, it could be worth discussing. What if this person were able to set up distribution for you where they live? You can decide the financial terms, but you will have to trust them. If you get a lawyer to help you create a contract, this could turn into something positive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have a hostile relationship. We have been married for a long time, but we don't fit together like a hand in a glove, the way that my mother used to say marriage should be. We are more like oil and vinegar.