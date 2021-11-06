DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend is talking about marriage way too soon in our relationship. We've only been dating for five months. We are having a great time together -- that's true. But everything is still new, and she already jokes about the engagement ring she wants. I am sure the jokes are just jokes, but I feel that with every joke there is some truth. She is 30 years old, so I imagine her biological clock is ticking, as people say. But I am not ready to get married or have kids. Should I tell her that she's moving a little too fast for me? -- Too Soon
DEAR TOO SOON: In a word, yes. Talk to your girlfriend and tell her that you are enjoying getting to know her and building a life with her, but you are not even close to thinking about marriage. You should evaluate what you do think about marriage and when you might want to go down that road. She deserves to know your thoughts on the subject.
Ask her what her ideal timeline would be. Yes, you will need to have a real conversation with her about the future. This is true even if in your heart you still want to have fun for a few years and keep things light. Whatever is true for you, she deserves to know -- and vice versa. Five months is long enough to have a sense of whether or not you are compatible and think you want to get more serious. Be honest about where you think you are headed. There's nothing wrong with you two having different timelines, goals and dreams, but you must know what they are so that you can figure out if you should be together at this time.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a struggling artist who sells my prints online as shirts, tapestries, posters and all types of merchandise. A fan of my art wrote to me the other day to tell me that because I do not ship to the country she lives in, she found my art online and printed it on her own shirt for free. I told her that what she did was stealing and that a true fan wouldn't disrespect me like that. Did I have the wrong attitude about this? -- Art Theft
DEAR ART THEFT: You were hurt and spoke what was on your mind. Now, get creative. Perhaps you can go into business with this person. If they truly are a fan, enlist them in opening up an avenue to print and sell your work in their country. This could be risky, but since they did it for themselves anyway, it could be worth discussing. What if this person were able to set up distribution for you where they live? You can decide the financial terms, but you will have to trust them. If you get a lawyer to help you create a contract, this could turn into something positive.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have a hostile relationship. We have been married for a long time, but we don't fit together like a hand in a glove, the way that my mother used to say marriage should be. We are more like oil and vinegar.
Since the quarantine, things have gotten worse. Being around each other 24/7 made it more difficult to have space to feel emotionally safe. Over the course of this year and change, he has become more judgmental and rude to me. When I have pointed it out, he lashes back, saying I am too sensitive and I should get over it. Even if I am sensitive, I think he should be more thoughtful and kind. Instead, everything feels like an argument. He lost his job last year, and that made his mood worse. What can I do to get my husband to be kinder to me? -- In Prison
DEAR IN PRISON: Your husband may be depressed. It can be emotionally wrecking to lose your job. Not everybody deals with that well. Being stuck at home together for so long with the added worries about work and money has exacerbated an already-difficult situation.
Since there is more freedom to be outside, use the opportunity to get some air on your own. You can also invite him to go with you for a walk. Find ways to vary your routine by doing things that may be positively stimulating.
When things are pleasant, talk to your husband about your life together. Point out that it hurts your feelings when he is rude to you. Ask him to stop. Tell him you know how tough this period has been and that you need for the two of you to work together to make things better. Ask for his support. Invite him to go to marriage counseling with you. That may help as you would have a referee of sorts to help you work through your problems.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who holds a grudge like nobody's business. He has been brooding about an unfortunate incident involving one of his best friends for a few years now. I thought that the two of them had resolved things, but I saw them interacting the other day, and it was obvious that he is still holding on to his pain. When I talked to him about the wonderful event that we both attended, he dug in and talked about how much he didn't enjoy it and basically replayed all of the hurts from the past.
While I get that he had a bad moment with this guy some years ago, that's over now. Plus, back in the day, he was extremely difficult. He is acting like he was the prince in this situation, but I don't think so. When I have tried to point out that both of them were wrong in different ways, he accepts no responsibility for his role in the demise of the friendship. I would be OK to stop talking about it and let him brood in his corner, but he keeps bringing it up. What can I do to get him to stop talking to me about this? – Enough
DEAR ENOUGH: The next time this friend brings up the situation with your other friend, stop him before he gets wound up. Remind him that you have listened to his complaints and feelings about this situation, and you have nothing else to say. Tell him that you don't have the capacity to listen anymore; you find the topic troubling and unresolvable. Ask him to change the subject.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was hired at my company in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, so I have met my boss and co-workers only via Zoom or other videoconferencing platforms. We don't even live in the same town since it didn't matter where I lived when everyone was working from home.
My boss took a trip to my city recently, and he invited me to meet him for dinner. We have been working together for six months now, but I was nervous about meeting him. I have been doing a pretty good job, I think, but he is a powerful man, and I find him intimidating. I went to the dinner, and it was very pleasant, but I was still nervous. At first it was hard for me to talk normally. It was weird. Then I kept fidgeting. It was awkward. I wonder if I should say anything to my boss. I don't think I made a good impression. -- First Impressions
DEAR FIRST IMPRESSIONS: You should follow up to say how nice it was to meet in person. You can add that you didn't realize that you would be so nervous to meet your boss in real life. Admit that it was a big deal for you to be face to face with him, and you know that you were a bit anxious. Reinforce how nice it was to meet, how much you enjoy working for him and that you look forward to being part of the team in the coming weeks and months. Do not dwell on your awkwardness. Briefly mention it and move on to the positives.
DEAR HARRIETTE: After I got the vaccine, I went out to a restaurant for the first time in a year and a half, and I was so happy to go out with a friend and do something "normal." Unfortunately, I worried the whole time that being outside around people without a mask on would be setting me up for death. I know that the CDC says that if you are vaccinated, you can be outside without a mask, but it is hard to trust. My friend is also vaccinated, and the waitress was wearing a mask the whole time. I'm headed to visit family next week. I wonder if I should get a COVID-19 test to be 100% sure that I do not have the virus. Do you think I am being paranoid? I just want to be safe. -- Venturing Out
DEAR VENTURING OUT: Many of us remain skittish about being around other people at all, especially unmasked. Most people who have been following CDC guidelines have stayed inside, kept their distance when outside and worn face coverings steadfastly. So the idea of unmasking is a bit unsettling.
I think you are wise to get a COVID-19 test before visiting family. Being cautious makes sense during what we hope is a time of transition to a healthier moment in history. I am remaining vigilant in following updated wisdom from the CDC while also listening to my gut. I live in New York City. If I am walking down the street and there is a group of strangers passing me closely, I pull up my mask. I am very careful about where I go and how close others are in proximity to me. Perhaps that will relax over time, but not yet.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106