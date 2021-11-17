DEAR HARRIETTE: I was hired to work on a short-term project for a company that had hired me previously. It seemed like everything turned out pretty well. I was asked for honest feedback about the project, and I gave it. That included pointing out things that I thought the company could do better to ensure positive results for the particular effort underway. They thanked me, but I never heard from them again. I have followed up to see if everything turned out well -- crickets. It's too soon to expect my check, so I'm not worried about that so much. But it's weird for a client to disappear so abruptly. Is there anything else I can do? -- Cold Shoulder
DEAR COLD SHOULDER: When you do receive payment, write back with a thank-you email expressing your gratitude for working with the company again. State that you hope the project was a success. And let them know that you would be happy to work with them again whenever they need support. That's all you can do.
If you do not receive your payment in a timely manner, reach out to the party that hired you and ask when you can expect payment. If you still get no response, go to the accounts payable department to follow up.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter is finishing high school and has expressed that what's most difficult for her is her social life. Her friends seem to constantly be in some kind of conflict. The latest is that one young lady was dating a young man from another school who was abusive. My daughter was so upset when she told me, especially because she didn't know how to help her friend. She was mad at her and called her stupid for getting involved with this guy in the first place -- even though he did seem like a good guy in the beginning.
I had a similar experience when I was in college. I feel like I should tell her about what happened to me. My "good guy" ended up beating me up. I know now what my role was in this and how he duped me. Should I tell her? Relationships are complicated, and many people get tripped up. Is it bad for me to tell my daughter that I was abused when I was younger? -- Secret
DEAR SECRET: Your daughter is at the right age to learn about what happened to you at about the same time, especially since you have processed your experience and can speak honestly about what happened while also sharing the lessons you have learned. Your goal should be to help your daughter understand that relationships can be hard to navigate. She should not judge her friend. They all should look out for warning signs of abusive tendencies.
As she prepares to go to college and build an independent life, your daughter needs to look with even greater scrutiny at others to see if their values match hers before she allows anyone to get close to her. To learn more about warning signs of an abusive relationship, go to: ncadv.org/signs-of-abuse.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I consider myself pretty liberal politically. I stay up to date on current events and history. So I was a bit taken aback when I was talking to a colleague about a somewhat political topic of the day and she scoffed and told me she didn't want to talk about it anymore because she didn't agree with me. Clearly, she was implying that I wasn't radical or strong enough in my views since my ideas didn't match hers. Really? It seems like everything is so politically divided now that it's not possible to discuss ideas. People seem to want you to choose their side, or they shut down. I would like to debate ideas and talk about different perspectives. Am I being unrealistic? -- Politically Active
DEAR POLITICALLY ACTIVE: It is important to be able to debate the topics of the day, especially when the outcomes could have a dramatic impact on all of our lives. It is also important to note that there is a broad range of views on many hot topics, and you can never be sure where people land on these ideas.
You may want to frame your political discussions differently. Let people know that you appreciate learning about how they think and what their views are on different ideas. Do not presume that others share your opinions, and make it known that you want to learn from differing perspectives. When conversations get heated, make it a point to say that you hope people will go for it and express their views, as this is how we learn and grow.
You may want to state that you appreciate creating safe spaces where people feel free to express themselves without judgment. Welcome the intensity, but ask participants to challenge you and others without being rude or disrespectful. Some people may not agree with you and clam up anyway, but at least you can do your best to create a safe space for dialogue.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My family visited with another family this weekend. At a certain point, things got awkward. The wife started talking about her teenage life and then shared that she was 15 when she first had sex. My daughter is 17. While she certainly knows all about sex, I doubt that she is yet sexually active. I have no judgment of what this woman did in her teen years, but I do not appreciate her sharing this story, unprompted by anyone, with my teenage daughter -- without checking with me first. How can I address this? -- Drawing the Line
DEAR DRAWING THE LINE: What's done is done. It's more important for your communication with your daughter to be open and honest. Ease into a conversation with her about sex. Rather than focusing on your friend, get a sense of what's happening with teenagers in her peer group today. There are many unusual factors for teens and intimacy. The quarantine shut down a lot of interaction of any kind. Some kids have hardly seen other people for more than a year. Others have had a lot of latitude of engagement. Get your daughter to talk about her peer relationships a bit if you can. Do your best -- gently -- to learn where her head is around sexual intimacy. Let her know you want to support her as she is navigating this period. Remind her of your family values without being heavy-handed.
Regarding your friend, if you visit with her again, ask her to curb the sex talk around your daughter in the future. Leave that area to you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I work with a woman who I thought was easygoing, but now I realize that she is very different from my first impression of her. She is a complainer. I thought that her gripes were legitimate at first, and I started looking at certain people with disdain much like she does. But then we spent some time together working on things for the job, and we got to know each other better. She genuinely is negative -- about virtually everything -- and I don't like that. How can I keep her at more of a distance? I do not want her to be in my inner circle anymore after I sort of let her sneak right in. -- Not My Friend
DEAR NOT MY FRIEND: Put on the brakes and evaluate this relationship more closely. You seem to see her now through a clearer lens. Make a list of what you like about her and what you don't. Check to see if you are being reactive right now based on something that recently happened or if your reaction is cumulative. Do you need to shut her out of your personal life completely, or can you choose to let her in less deeply than she is right now?
Since you work together, it may be hard to cut her off altogether. Instead, you may want to redirect conversations to the job whenever possible. Simply deflect when she starts to talk negatively about others. You can straightforwardly ask her to stop complaining. You can challenge her opinions and tell her that you disagree with a premise that she puts forth. You have the authority to protect yourself from her negativity. You may have to speak up and tell her that you can't listen to her complaints anymore.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm feeling anxious about mixing friend groups for my upcoming wedding and all of the events leading up to it. My bridesmaids do not know each other, and I'm not sure how they'll get along. I'm including my fiance's sister in the festivities, and I want her to feel comfortable, but I haven't spent that much time with her. What would be the best way for all of us to break the ice? How do I ensure that there won't be any weird tension or awkwardness leading up to my wedding? -- Bridal Party Anxiety
DEAR BRIDAL PARTY ANXIETY: Mixing friend groups is a real challenge -- one you can overcome with a bit of strategy. Start now by creating opportunities for your bridal party to get to know one another. Use the wonders of video technology to create bridal party get-togethers now. Host a "meet the bridesmaids" digital gathering. Invite everyone and ask them to bring a story with them about how you met, or something funny or sentimental that illustrates your bond. Depending upon how close you are to the person, the stories will vary. It's all good. Let everyone know how important it is for you that they get to know each other. They are important in your life, and you want them to know and love each other.
Pay attention so you get a sense of who gets along well. Then, figure out what bridesmaids' functions need to be fulfilled and team them up to work together on certain roles.
Leading up to the wedding, host a couple more virtual get-togethers where you gather to talk and laugh. Allow these engagements to be more social than focused on you.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106