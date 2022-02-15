DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend and I decided to join a weight-loss program. It's a monthly subscription and costs a lot of money. Though I'm considered to be overweight, my friend is obese. We vowed that we would do this together, but she won't quit complaining. She hates the food that the program provides, and she's constantly talking about quitting -- even though it's only been a week!

I can't keep trying to support her because I have to support myself. This is causing a rift in our friendship. I don't want to be around her negativity. I'm thinking of asking for distance until I've reached my goal weight. Is this the right thing to do? -- Need Space

DEAR NEED SPACE: Losing weight can be difficult. In order to be successful, the process requires you to examine your lifestyle, your patterns and your choices. Being hungry can stir up a lot of emotions, too. It sounds like you and your friend are going through your individual challenges and having a hard time.

Rather than simply walking away, sit down and talk to your friend. Don't point the finger at her. Tell her what's going on with you. You are feeling the need to tackle your weight loss solo. You thought you would be successful buddying up with her, but you realize that your approaches to this difficult effort are very different. Tell her that you need to do this on your own. If she presses you to learn what is not working between you, you can tell her that her complaining makes it hard for you to stay on your game. Wish her well, then step away.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been opening up to a family member that I shouldn't have opened up to. I've always thought of my aunt as a safe space. I thought that the things I'd told her were staying between the two of us, but I couldn't have been more wrong. My aunt has been telling several other family members the things I've told her in confidence. I feel so betrayed and humiliated. Her defense was that she didn't want to be solely responsible for knowing about the dangerous things that I've done in the past in case something were to happen to me. Would I be wrong to cut her out of my life for this? -- Hurt and Betrayed

DEAR HURT AND BETRAYED: You don't need to cut your aunt out of your life. It would be wise to share fewer details with her about things you want to remain private. That said, it sounds like you are grappling with some issues that need to be explored and tackled. Sometimes the risk of sharing things and potentially no longer keeping them private is worth it for you to heal.

Consider going to see a professional. Someone who is trained in helping you process your stories and engage behaviors that make it easier for you to make smarter decisions can be helpful for you. As far as your aunt goes, tell her how hurt you are that she betrayed your confidence, but don't shut her out.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend's daughter was recently hospitalized due to what I would describe as a psychotic break. Her daughter is only 20 years old and seemed completely normal leading up to the days before her hospitalization.

I can't imagine what my friend is going through. Her daughter has been in a psych ward for almost a week now and is showing no signs of improvement. My friend fears that her daughter may never be the same again. I am trying my hardest to support her during this time, but I honestly have no clue what to tell her or how to help. What can I do to be supportive given these circumstances? -- Here To Help

DEAR HERE TO HELP: Being present counts for a lot. Say little, just be there. You can prepare food for your friend. If she allows it, you can go with her to the hospital sometimes, even if you are in the waiting area. You can be there in the evening when she comes home, ready to listen, to provide her with a home-cooked meal, to just be together in silence.

Do not feel that you need to have something to say. You are not an expert. You have no idea what her daughter's fate will be. Just be actively present. Tell your friend how much you love her and want to do anything you can to help.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I work full-time, but in order to make ends meet, I've started waiting tables on the weekends. I work an entry-level position as a data analyst for a major company. While I enjoy my job, I'm simply not making enough to pay all of my bills. I'm a little worried about running into one of my full-time colleagues at my part-time job. I don't want anyone to view me differently or take me less seriously because they saw me working at a diner. I have such bad anxiety about this that I've considered quitting. What should I do? -- Two Jobs

DEAR TWO JOBS: Let me tell you a story. My father started his career as a lawyer. In the early days, he had no money. He used to tell the story that he would argue cases before a judge and then often serve that same judge and other lawyers food at the restaurant where he waited tables to earn extra money. Was it humiliating? Sometimes. But he explained that he had to do whatever it took to take care of himself.

The same is true for you. With your head held high, do your two jobs with excellence, save your money and plan for your future. Do not feel bad for creating a way to take care of yourself. Many people have more than one job. If you see any of your colleagues at the restaurant, greet them warmly and serve them well. When you see them at the office next, be just as gracious. You have nothing to be ashamed of.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I love having my friend over, but every time she comes over, she overstays her welcome. She is an only child and a bit of a recluse. I think I may be her only true friend. I like her a lot, but sometimes it's too much. One time I even went out with my other friends while she was at my house because she wouldn't leave. I enjoy her, but I'm very busy and usually don't have time to entertain her all day long. How can I set boundaries with her? -- Go Home

DEAR GO HOME: You have to be direct with this friend. Set time frames around her visits before she comes over. Tell her that she can come, but that she must leave at a particular hour. When it gets close to departure time, remind her that she has to go and that you have something to do. At first this may feel uncomfortable and awkward, but the alternative is that you don't invite her over as much. You know this will make her sad, and you probably won't like it either if you enjoy her company.

You may want to schedule get-togethers with her that are in public places or otherwise away from home so that it is easier to end the moment. Consider going to the mall or out for ice cream -- something that has a natural end. If any of your other friends might like her, you could also consider inviting her to join you and that friend during one of your outings.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend has a weird habit of interrupting other people when they are talking. I've seen him do it to my friends a few times now, and I know it upsets them. It upsets me, too. He told me he does not do it on purpose. How do I get him to stop? Also, could this be a sign of a personality disorder? -- Interrupting BF

DEAR INTERRUPTING BF: It sounds like your boyfriend is not a good listener. Sadly, this is a common trait among many people, both male and female. People often like to hear themselves talk and use any opportunity to jump in and tell a story when they are in a conversation with others. Is it annoying? Of course it is! It clearly indicates that the person doesn't really care what is currently being said.

What you can do is tell your boyfriend that his interrupting is rude and disconcerting, and you need him to start noticing it and stopping the behavior. Offer to help him see himself. You can create a signal that you send whenever he starts to interrupt others. It can be twitching your nose, pulling your ear or some other action that may get his attention. If he agrees, this may begin to help him be quiet before he completely takes over the conversation.

You can also jump in and interrupt him to say, "Just a minute. Let so-and-so finish what they had to say." It could take that blunt call-out to get him to notice and keep the conversation flowing naturally rather than being hijacked by him.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a 17-year-old guy about to enter my last year of high school. I really want it to be a good one, so I've set a bunch of goals for myself. I want to get fit, eat more nutritious foods, get a summer job, do well academically, get in to a great school, etc. One of my biggest goals is upgrading my style and looking more put-together. I'm not sure how to go about doing that. Do you have any fashion suggestions for a teenage boy? -- Need Style Help

DEAR NEED STYLE HELP: You have an ambitious list of goals. The way to be successful in accomplishing them is to address them one by one. Since summer is almost over, get that job right now. The good news is that most industries are in need of help. There are more "help wanted" signs these days than ever. Pay attention to how people dress on that job, and follow suit. As far as an overall makeover, think about your goals and objectives. What does that look like? What do you want to do with your life? What field will you pursue in college? Imagine yourself fulfilling your dreams. How does that person present himself? Add key pieces to your wardrobe that are young and ambitious at the same time. Add a pair of trousers to your wardrobe, especially if you mostly wear jeans. Invest in a sport coat, shirt and tie. On the casual side, notice the styles and brands that your friends wear. Ask a friend whose style you like to recommend a T-shirt, hoodie, sneakers or other wardrobe item for you.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

