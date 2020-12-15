DEAR HARRIETTE: I live in an apartment building. I have neighbors all around me and sharing my walls. One neighbor is an older gentleman who lives by himself, and he smokes cigarettes all day long. I have asthma, and I really can't stomach the smell; most of the time when I get home from work, I am uncomfortable and can't breathe.

I have been here for only two months, and I am not sure that I can last another 10 months under these living conditions. I really want to knock on his door and ask him to stop, but I know that he can close his door on my face and keep smoking. I know there are still a few people left who smoke, but I feel like I have the worst luck that one of them is my neighbor. What other options do I have? -- Killing My Asthma

DEAR KILLING MY ASTHMA: Talk to your landlord and find out if there are any available units in your building that are not near smokers. Explain that you are having trouble breathing because of your neighbor. Ask if you can move into another space. You can also ask the landlord to speak to your neighbor, but chances are slim that he will stop smoking.

You can invest in an air purifier and green leafy plants to help clean the air, but these will not likely absorb enough of the smoke. You may need to move.