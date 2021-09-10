DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been dating the same guy for a year now. I adore him, and I really enjoy spending time with him. We go to the movies and on walks together. We go out to dinner together and volunteer at a local hospital. We know each other's favorite foods and what to do when each other is sad. But we haven't said "I love you" yet. To me, it seems like a big deal, and I want to say it only when I'm ready. The problem is, I've never been in love, so I'm not sure how I'm supposed to know if that's what I'm feeling. How do you know when you are in love? How do I know when I'm ready to say "I love you" to him? -- The L-Word
DEAR THE L-WORD: How you treat each other, how you feel when you are in each other's company, how you care for each other can all be signs of love. In our country, we make a big deal about saying the L-word. Honestly, what it comes down to is your connection with this person. Ideally, you want the connection to be reciprocal so that each of you chooses to be in the relationship and to care for the other. It sounds like that is what you have. Instead of trying to label it, why not just enjoy it?
If you want the relationship to be more committed, what would that look like? I ask because your description already sounds committed and naturally intertwined. But if you want to label it, talk to your boyfriend about that. Talk to him about how much you enjoy being with him and treasure your bond. Listen and see where that conversation goes.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My college roommate and I seem to be very different. She is a little messy, often leaving clothes on the ground and her bed unmade. I have diagnosed OCD, and so my side of the room is always spotless and perfectly organized. It bothers me when she doesn't care enough to clean her part of the room because we are sharing a fairly small space, and it triggers my OCD. We've been living together for only a week, so I don't want to cause unnecessary conflict, but I'm scared it will just continue to bother me. What should I do? -- College Roommate
DEAR COLLEGE ROOMMATE: You probably can't make your roommate become neat like you. You can ask her to be more mindful of tidying her space. Agree to set ground rules about chores in the room. And tell her about your situation. Trust that it may be uncomfortable for her to be in the room with someone who is perfectly organized. If you let her know that you suffer from OCD and how hard it is for you to be in a messy space, she may make the effort to be tidier.
But don't get your hopes up. You may want to invest in a room divider screen that you can put up between the two areas. In that way, when you are in your room, you don't have to see her clutter. You can just see the screen and your side of things.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I live in a neighborhood that got hit hard by snow recently. I told my sons to go around the neighborhood and ask if they could help people shovel out their driveways. When I was growing up, we used to do that for a few dollars. We don't have as much snow these days, but I thought it would be good for my boys in terms of helping out and also making some money. Turns out, people did let them shovel their driveways, but several of them didn't offer the boys a dime for doing it.
I am really disappointed. My boys worked sometimes for hours to dig out cars and paths. At the very least, they should have been offered a healthy tip. Do you think I should say something to the homeowners who were so stingy? My boys are high schoolers, so they should have spoken up and negotiated a rate on the front end, but I hate seeing them being taken advantage of. -- Snow Days
DEAR SNOW DAYS: Your boys should have been clear with the neighbors that they were offering to clear the snow for a particular price. When negotiations are handled up front, everybody is clear, and misunderstandings diminish. Of course, the neighbors should have offered the boys something. But their rudeness is your boys' problem, not yours. They need to navigate talking to adults and standing up for themselves. If there is another snowstorm, tell them to make a price list for services that they say before the work begins.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm feeling old and washed up. I do good work that people acknowledge me for, but my universe is very small. I keep up on social media, but I have a tiny footprint compared to my friends and peers. Whenever people start talking about their social media, I get nervous. If they go and look at mine, they will see that I don't have the thousands of followers that they do. I want to be competitive in my field, but I worry that it's too late for me. When my friends were building up their social profiles, I was raising my family. Now I feel like it's too late for me. What should I do? -- Poor Social Media
DEAR POOR SOCIAL MEDIA: Believe it or not, the world doesn't solely revolve around social media. Create a narrative that speaks to your uniqueness and how you and your services may be of value to others. Spend time thinking about this so that you can clearly emphasize who you are and why others should be interested in you and what you have to offer.
Simultaneously, consider hiring a PR firm that specializes in social media to help you build your social footprint. It is not too late to bolster your presence. But know that you can promote who you are through more traditional means, including word of mouth, which will always be important.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have recently gained a lot of attention through social media (Instagram specifically) as a brand influencer. I get paid a substantial amount of money to simply take a few pictures and promote brands from all over the world.
My friends don't seem to be supportive of my career at all. Whenever I mention a new sponsorship or brand endorsement, they veer the conversation in another direction almost immediately. They never ask about the work I do, but when I mention it, they are quick to downplay my accomplishments. They've made comments asking if I was still interested in a "real job" before. I'm proud of the work I do and attention I've gained -- why can't my friends seem to be proud of me as well? -- Influencer
DEAR INFLUENCER: You are going to need to get recognition for your professional accomplishments from other sources outside of your friend group. That may seem sad to you, since you are close to these people, but know that it isn't unusual for friends and loved ones to not "get" you in certain ways. It is possible for people to sincerely love you without understanding or appreciating the work that you do or the contributions that you make in other parts of your life.
In your case, you are involved in a relatively new means of earning a living. For some, it may seem trendy and possibly fleeting. They may not understand and may have opinions based on whatever they think an "influencer" is. Rather than fretting over how to convince them of your value, plot your course. Figure out how you can build your reputation and your business. The main caution I would offer is that as you align yourself with various brands, make sure that you do so only when the brand is reflective of your values. Those simple posts that you describe that go all over the world represent you and what you stand for. I strongly suggest that you evaluate each brand, each photo and each post before you put them into the universe. Once it's out there, you cannot take it back.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have been married for six years and have two beautiful children (ages 2 and 3). About a year ago -- around the time the pandemic started -- I lost my job. At first, my husband was extremely sympathetic and supportive about my struggle to find new work, but now it seems his patience is wearing thin. He makes passive aggressive remarks about being "the only one who pays the bills" and gets angry with me when I spend "too much money" on groceries.
I think he's looking at it the wrong way. Because of the virus, our kids have not resumed school, and I think it's convenient that I am able to take care of them during the day. If I were working right now, we'd be spending thousands per month on child care. I've had no luck in finding a new job, and, honestly, I do not really want to do anything but stay home and care for my kids. What should I do? -- Mom of Two
DEAR MOM OF TWO: Sadly, women have fared the worst during the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions have lost their jobs. According to a McKinsey report (bit.ly/372FpV3), women are 1.8 times more likely to lose their jobs during the pandemic than men and currently represent 54% of the current job losses in our country. Moms of young children have it especially hard, as you see, because of child care challenges.
You and your husband need to talk openly and honestly about life as it is today. The stress is real for both of you. Together, you have to figure out a way forward. Make a budget that is as lean as possible. Get support if you need it, including visiting a local food bank. Agree to work through this together. You can also look for online work, like telemarketing or data entry, with flexible hours that you can do from home.
