DEAR HARRIETTE: My college roommate and I seem to be very different. She is a little messy, often leaving clothes on the ground and her bed unmade. I have diagnosed OCD, and so my side of the room is always spotless and perfectly organized. It bothers me when she doesn't care enough to clean her part of the room because we are sharing a fairly small space, and it triggers my OCD. We've been living together for only a week, so I don't want to cause unnecessary conflict, but I'm scared it will just continue to bother me. What should I do? -- College Roommate

DEAR COLLEGE ROOMMATE: You probably can't make your roommate become neat like you. You can ask her to be more mindful of tidying her space. Agree to set ground rules about chores in the room. And tell her about your situation. Trust that it may be uncomfortable for her to be in the room with someone who is perfectly organized. If you let her know that you suffer from OCD and how hard it is for you to be in a messy space, she may make the effort to be tidier.

But don't get your hopes up. You may want to invest in a room divider screen that you can put up between the two areas. In that way, when you are in your room, you don't have to see her clutter. You can just see the screen and your side of things.