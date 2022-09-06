DEAR HARRIETTE: I have security cameras set up on the inside and outside of my home. The cameras record everything, and I can see all activity from my cellphone. Recently, I've been getting alerts about activity being detected in my backyard while I'm at work. I was totally freaked out by this until I realized it is my mother-in-law creeping around my property. She's been looking through our windows -- specifically the primary bedroom and my infant son's room. I talked to my husband about it, and he said that he would handle it, but he is not great at standing up to his mother. I've decided to take matters into my own hands. How do I approach her without causing a huge fight? -- Creeper

DEAR CREEPER: Tell your husband that you intend to talk to his mother so that you can stand in solidarity. Invite your mother-in-law over to visit. Tell her you need to talk to her about something important. Then tell her you were concerned that someone was trying to break into your home until you discovered she has been lurking on your property. Ask her why she has been doing that. Ask her what she wants and what she is looking for. Listen to hear what possible explanation she gives you.

Next, ask her to stop. Point out that it is disconcerting for you to receive alarms of intruders at your home and, worse, to know that she seems to feel the need to stalk your home. Ask her how she would feel if someone did that to her.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I work for myself. I travel a lot for work, though it was on pause for the last two years. Now I'm traveling again, and it's a nightmare. On one recent trip, my flight was delayed eight hours one way and canceled for the return. I ended up missing several important meetings because of these changes. I worked it out, but it was awkward. I need to keep my clients and have them trust me, but it is impossible to schedule my time effectively when traveling is so unpredictable. What can I say to my clients if and when this happens again? -- Bad Travel

DEAR BAD TRAVEL: For many reasons, air travel is unreliable right now, which can wreak havoc on your work and personal schedules. This knowledge may not console you much, but you truly are not alone.

For now, you may want to avoid scheduling formal meetings or calls on the day after scheduled travel. Reserve those days for paperwork or for clients who will understand if you are delayed or unavailable. Alert your active clients when you are planning to be on the road so that they have an idea of your whereabouts. Pay close attention to emails. Respond remotely whenever you can. Some airlines have Wi-Fi, which allows you to email from the air. Find out if your carrier offers this option. If so, at the very least you may be able to communicate online if you are stuck in flight.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am having so much trouble keeping up at my job. I am new here with lots of skills that are needed, but what I don't have is hurting me. I have limited facility with technology. I find it impossible to keep track of ever-changing passwords and struggle to use certain devices and software. What are simple tasks to some people are torturous to me; my lack in those areas ends up making me late for meetings and turning in presentations.

I am frustrated that some of my colleagues with limited knowledge and work experience flourish because they know how to use these tools that are foreign to me. I'm afraid I am going to lose my job if I don't hone these skills, but I hardly have time to do that and get the work done. Should I talk to my boss about this? -- Not a Digital Native

DEAR NOT A DIGITAL NATIVE: Take a deep breath and calm down. You can resolve your situation, but you need to keep your wits about you. Before talking to your boss, do some research. Look online to find a course that can teach you the specific tasks you need to learn, including software, basic computer navigation, app usage, etc. Be proactive to get yourself up to speed with your colleagues.

After you have signed up and begun your classes, speak to your boss and explain your situation. Acknowledge what you don't know and that you are doing something about it right now. Ask for any support that your company may offer. Perhaps through their technology help desk there are tutorials or personal coaches who can shepherd you through any jams you run into. Your boss will appreciate that you were proactive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My son received a number of monetary gifts from my friends and some family members for graduating from high school. I recently discovered that he did not send thank-you notes to everyone. He sent a few the day after his graduation, but as other gifts trickled in, it turns out he did not follow through. I am so embarrassed. People shared their hard-earned money with him, and he didn't say a word. It has been two months now. I still want him to send those notes, but he is dragging his feet. How can I get him to be responsible here? -- Closing the Loop

DEAR CLOSING THE LOOP: Have a serious conversation with your son. Tell him what he already knows: It is rude to accept gifts of any kind or amount from people and not to say thank you. Remind him of the people who shared gifts with him. Point out that even though they came after graduation, they were heartfelt. Those people thought about him enough to send him money. He must close the loop with a note expressing his gratitude and sharing something about his plans.

Offer to sit down with him and help him complete this cycle of giving. You could do it for him, but it is important for him to do this for himself. A part of becoming a responsible adult is completing responsibilities. This is surely one of them.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine wrote a book, and I have offered to help him promote it. It turns out that he is pretty shy and reluctant to accept my help. I know that he has to hustle himself in order to get the word out and sell. I don't mean to be pushy, but if he sits back and doesn't do anything, chances are, the book will come and go without any fanfare or real sales. Should I continue to push him to promote himself even if he doesn't currently feel comfortable doing it? If so, what can I do to get him to do more? -- Promote Your Book

DEAR PROMOTE YOUR BOOK: As an author myself, I can tell you that writing a book is very different from promoting it. Many authors are quiet and somewhat reclusive, so it can be hard for them to step up and wear their marketing hat. Indeed, many authors don't know the first thing about marketing.

You are kind to want to help your friend. Maybe you can start small with him. Offer to host a small gathering of friends who will want to learn about his book. Create an intimate book signing where he will feel comfortable talking about his book. This may warm him up for larger engagements. However, know that you can only push so much. If he continues to balk, stop. Let the future play out as it will.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad has sent my kids over $3,000 worth of toys and games, and now he wants to plan a vacation together. He knows I'm still trying to find a car to get my kids to and from school, practices, games, etc. I told him I could not help him plan a vacation right now because I have to make purchasing a car a priority. Now he's angry with me. Why doesn't he understand? -- Car Trouble

DEAR CAR TROUBLE: Your father needs a wake-up call. Don't let him guilt or manipulate you. Sit down with him and point out that he is not Santa Claus, and all of you must live in the real world. Tell him that the extravagance of expensive gifts for your kids is unhelpful when some of their basic needs are not met. Tell him it's too bad that he is mad at you right now, but his anger is misplaced. You are working as hard as you can to provide for your kids. If he wants to help, he needs to listen to you and understand what is actually needed, not what would be fun.

If he chooses to fret, let him. You do not have time to indulge his fantasies. Of course, it was nice of him to shower your children with gifts, but enough is enough. When he is able to calm down, you might recommend that in the future he pick one great item for each child and offer the rest toward their well-being -- i.e., helping you to buy a car. Tell him that a vacation is not in the cards until you can get the basics together. A compromise, though, might be a day trip to an amusement park -- provided he is willing to foot the bill. That is pricey, too.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends recently started planning her wedding and didn't tell me. I always thought that we would share this type of moment with each other. I found out from a mutual friend that she had started planning nearly a year ago and even set a date without telling me anything! It's now two weeks before the wedding, and she just reached out to ask if I'd come. I'm so hurt by this that I don't know how I should respond. What should I do? -- Late Invite

DEAR LATE NOTICE: Sounds like the two of you don't hold each other in the same regard. Inviting you two weeks before the big event is an afterthought. Naturally, this hurt your feelings. There could have been unusual circumstances. As we know, COVID-19 threw a wrench into many couples' wedding plan. But the fact that she didn't talk to you about it at all is what is particularly troubling.

Before RSVPing, get your friend on the phone. Congratulate her on her nuptials and ask her why you are just now learning about it, only two weeks before the big day. Tensions are usually high around weddings, but her behavior is extreme if you two actually were best friends. Find out why she gave you the cold shoulder. Depending on her answer and how you feel, decide whether you should attend. The choice is totally up to you. You owe her nothing. She broke that covenant when she kept you in the dark for so long.

