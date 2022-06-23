DEAR HARRIETTE: I get along well with a woman who has hurt a lot of my friends in the past. Although it happened decades ago, my friends made a common enemy out of her and haven't let it go since. I believe that it's time for them to move on. I have kept my friendship with this woman a secret to spare my friends' feelings, but the longer I hide it, the worse it will be when they find out. How do I tell my other friends that I am now friendly with the woman they all despise? -- New Friend

DEAR NEW FRIEND: Have you talked to your new friend about her past? Why not start there? Tell her that you care about her and you find yourself in a bind because of her history with your other close friends. Ask her to tell you her version of what happened between them years ago. Find out what she recalls and how she thinks about the situation today. Be prepared to hear that she doesn't recall the details. Sometimes people hold grudges about real incidents that occurred in the past, but the perpetrators are oblivious. That doesn't mean the events didn't occur, only that the memories are more significant for some than for others. Get a sense from her of who she thinks she was back then and how she believes she has changed.

Next, talk to your friends. Admit that you have become friendly with this woman. Note that, as an adult, she has characteristics that you like. Point out how she behaves now and what you like about her. Apologize for not telling them sooner and point out that you didn't want to hurt anyone's feelings. You do not need to try to get everyone to become friends as adults. This woman may end up being your friend only, and that's fine, but it will be good for the secrecy to end.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I grew up poor. I knew even as a child that I would never want to raise my children in a poor household. I'm now an adult with three children of my own, and I'm beyond thankful that I'm able to give my kids everything that I couldn't have. The problem is that because I have the means, I have no idea when to say no. My children get whatever they want, and it's making them spoiled and bratty. How do I learn when to say no to my children? -- Spoiled Kids

DEAR SPOILED KIDS: Take a step back and think about what you valued most as a child when you were growing up. Given that you had limited means, there was probably one special toy or item that you treasured. Start talking to your children about what they have and how to value their possessions and their experiences. Give them chores to complete in order to receive further rewards. Set boundaries around what they can have and when. They won't like this at first, but it may help them appreciate what you give them.

Requiring your children to use an allowance to buy their own luxuries may help them to learn the value of money and see how quickly it disappears if they aren't careful with it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My assistant has been doing a good job at work, so I offered her a promotion and a 20% raise. I was surprised and disappointed by her response. She said she thought the raise wasn't enough and that she deserves a lot more. I run a small business and do not have more to give her. I never know if all of my current contracts will last, so I have to keep sizable savings in order to pay for all of the expenses it takes to run the business. I know that many companies, including ones much larger than mine, don't even give cost of living increases on a regular basis, let alone a whopping 20%. I can't go higher, nor do I think she deserves it. But I also don't want a disgruntled employee. How should I handle this? -- Disappointed

DEAR DISAPPOINTED: Sit down with your assistant and remind her of how much you value her. That's why you offered her both a promotion and a big raise. Acknowledge that you know she is not satisfied with your offer. Share insights with her about job trends in our country so that she can gain a bit of perspective on her situation. In 2019, for example, the U.S. Government's cost of living increase for Social Security was 2.8%. Many corporations paid a similar amount to employees. According to indeed.com, the average raise these days is 4.5-6%, so 20% would be considered exceptional. That said, it probably doesn't seem so great if the base salary was low. It can take time for a smaller starting salary to increase to a comfortable figure.

For anyone looking to request a promotion or a raise right now, you may want to take a number of factors into consideration -- take a self-assessment of your job performance to honestly consider whether you are deserving, prepare a presentation to demonstrate clear reasons why you are ready, and go in with confidence. Here are more suggestions: indeed.com/career-advice/pay-salary/what-is-a-reasonable-raise.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter and her friends are stressing out as they wait to find out which colleges will accept them. Many of them did not get into their first-choice schools through the early decision process. The rest are waiting for early action and regular decision. Each time somebody gets rejected, there are lots of tears. I don't know how to support my daughter or her friends. I keep telling her it will all work out, but that doesn't seem to be much consolation. -- Nail-Biting Time

DEAR NAIL-BITING TIME: Be a good listener. Let your daughter tell you what's going on, and do your best to stay quiet. You cannot guarantee anything during this process, so don't promise anything. Give her hugs if she welcomes them. Show her that you love her and support her. When she learns about schools on her list, be right there with her. If she is emotional, allow her to go through that. You can express your emotion, too. Now is not the time to be wooden or cold. Be yourself and remain the strong parent. Remember that it will all be settled by May. That seems far away, but it will be here in a blink.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend's sister is one of the worst people I've ever met. I hate how she treats my friend. I've watched her steal from my friend, embarrass her publicly and try to harm her. My friend is a little older and believes that she has to be the bigger person in the situation because her younger sister obviously has some behavioral or emotional issues. I told her that the next time her sister takes her things without asking, tries to hit her or shows any type of violence toward her, she needs to call the police. Am I wrong for encouraging my friend to call the police on her younger sister? I think it's the best decision regarding my friend's safety. My friend worries that this might give her sister a record or embarrass her parents. I think my friend's safety is worth the risk. -- Call the Cops

DEAR CALL THE COPS: Start with a family intervention, if possible. Suggest to your friend that she gather other family members and friends who believe her sister needs help. First talk (without the sister) and agree on the idea that it is time to take things to the next level. Plan out carefully whatever you want to share with her. The wording should be clear and precise, but not inflammatory. Your goal is to have her hear what is being said and to be willing to be responsive. Then find a mental health professional who is willing to see her. Arrange for a meeting immediately after the intervention if you can.

Next, have your friend invite her sister to meet with her, and have the others assembled. They should state their case and encourage her to accept help. If she refuses, the next time she attempts to harm her sister, that's when to call the cops. For more tips on staging an intervention, go to: addictioncenter.com/treatment/stage-intervention/how-do-i-hold-an-intervention.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Ever since I was little, I wanted my ears pierced. I was raised in a deeply religious household, and jewelry is frowned upon in my religion. Now that I'm 20 and no longer living with my family, I'm living by my own rules. I've gotten five different facial piercings in the last two years. I haven't seen my family since before COVID-19, and I'm nervous about their reactions to all my new piercings. Should I warn them before seeing them? -- New Piercings

DEAR NEW PIERCINGS: An unfortunate consequence of an extremely strict upbringing is that many young people rebel by doing the very thing that their parents wanted them to avoid. You know that your parents will be upset and disappointed. You will have to explain yourself, preferably with compassion. While you do not share your parents' views on piercings, they devoutly follow them. Don't be flippant with your decision to ignore them so overtly. Be prepared to explain why you made the choices that you did.

Yes, it would be thoughtful to give them a heads-up. Whichever parent you feel will listen best should be your point of contact. Call that person and say that you have gotten a few piercings since you have been on your own, and you just wanted to let them know. Assure them that your intention is not to be disrespectful of them. Instead, you have made choices based upon your beliefs, which do not always match theirs. Out of respect, you wanted to tell them in advance so it's not a surprise.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I made a mistake that cost my boss thousands of dollars. I found a way to pass it off as someone else's problem, but the guilt is eating me alive. I am afraid that coming forward about the details of the mistake will cost me my job. Should I be honest about something that's so detrimental? Everyone else has seemed to move on from it. The only thing I could stand to gain is peace of mind. -- Guilty Conscience

DEAR GUILTY CONSCIENCE: I am a firm believer in telling the truth. As you see, not doing so is costing you peace. Could you lose your job if you tell your boss what actually happened? Yes. But that shouldn't prevent you from telling him anyway.

Take a moment first to think about what happened and why. How did you cost your boss so much money? What went wrong? Do you know how to prevent it in the future? The facts coupled with recommendations for a better future outcome can be helpful during your conversation. Be prepared to tell your boss why you didn't come forward from the beginning. Be honest. Were you afraid? What happened?

Finally, think about your future. Where can you go from here? If you lose your job, where can you apply? Know that if you are fired, you can collect unemployment for a short period so you will have a tiny cushion. Think about your next steps in case you need to pivot. Then go in and talk to your boss. With humility and confidence in your integrity, tell him what happened.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0