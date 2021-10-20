DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend became good friends with a girl who used to pick on me in high school. I feel a bit betrayed, even though it was so many years ago. I almost feel a bit silly that feelings are so hurt about something that happened so long ago, but it still happened. This girl was so mean to me, and that's all I can think about when I hear her name. I changed classes at one point because she was so nasty. I haven't thought about her in a long time, but the memories are now haunting me, and the pain is back. Should I tell my friend how I feel? -- Old Bully
DEAR OLD BULLY: I understand why you would want to say something to your friend about this person. Of course, there is a chance that she has grown out of her bullying ways. Many children go through phases in their lives when they act out. Over time and as they mature, those tendencies can wane. But that doesn't make your experience any less real. So yes, sit down with your friend and tell her you have something you want to share with her. Let her know that when you discovered that she had befriended this woman, it brought up a lot of disturbing memories.
Give your friend a few examples of how this person treated you back in the day and how it made you feel. Admit how it makes you feel now. While you should not try to get your friend to change her relationship with this woman -- that kind of demand usually doesn't work anyway -- you can make it clear that you have no interest in creating a bond of any type with her.
If your friend tells this woman what you revealed, it may lead to a direct conversation between the two of you. That could be a good chance to clear the air and hear her out. If she apologizes, you can accept that and still keep your distance. It's your choice.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel guilty for doing so much better in my career than my siblings. I have done all I can for them as far as trying to put them in positions to earn more money and do more for themselves, but there is only so much that I can do. My siblings have fumbled every opportunity I have been able to present them with. My parents still look at me as if I could be doing more to help them. How do I stop feeling guilty? What could this guilt mean? -- Career Guilt
DEAR CAREER GUILT: Each of us chooses our path in life. You cannot live your siblings' lives for them. You can be helpful, and it sounds like you have been, but your siblings must go through the steps and make choices that work -- or don't. It is not your responsibility to pick them up at every turn. Sometimes standing back and giving people space to figure out their lives on their own is the greatest gift you can give.
Yes, it's hard for you when it may seem like you are withholding input, money, time or more, but you have to live your life. Love them and cheerlead them, but stay in your lane and allow them to be in theirs.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a strong passion for creating music. It's hard to prioritize my art while still being a working-class citizen. As you know, hard work is key in attaining any goal. I also have to fight against the clock of life; music is a young man's game. I don't want to leave my dreams behind me, but bills are very real. My question is: How do I balance what I want for my future and what is necessary for right now? -- Struggling Artist
DEAR STRUGGLING ARTIST: Who says you have to give up your passion as you mature? There is no time limit on exploring your creativity. Yes, you may need to have a job to earn a living, but working hard at a job should not preclude you from working on your music.
If you haven't already, set up a corner in your home with all of the equipment that you need to make music. Then devote at least an hour a day to pursuing this dream. I recommend an hour daily because it helps you develop discipline around your dream. If you tend to it every single day, you will see results in no time. Those results may be just for your personal enjoyment, but there's a chance that you may create something interesting enough to share with the public. Thanks to technology, there are many platforms right now where you can upload music. You can put your music out there for others to enjoy whenever you are ready.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I want to move out of my parents' home, but I don't know how to even begin to plan for such a drastic change. I know some people manage to reestablish themselves quickly, but I am at a total loss. I just started working, so I am making a low salary, but I do have a job. My parents offered to let me stay here while I get on my feet. How long should I stay? How much should I save? What should I research? Should I learn to drive before considering this larger leap? Any tips and advice will be appreciated! -- Leaving Home
DEAR LEAVING HOME: Start by figuring out where you would like to live. Research what it costs to rent an apartment in that area. Figure out if you will need a roommate, or if you can afford to pay rent with the income that you currently make. Many young people start off with roommates in order to defray costs.
As far as driving goes, it depends on the area where you will live and work. If you need to drive in order to get around, by all means get as prepared as possible. Get a license and a car, if you can.
In terms of savings, ideally you should save up at least six months' worth of your anticipated living expenses. That would include rent, food, utilities, gas, car payment, etc. If you can start out in that way, you will have a nice financial cushion to support your leap into independence.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends keep making me feel bad about how little money I make at my job. I've been working at a law firm for the past seven months as a paralegal assistant. My job is extremely demanding, but it's the perfect opportunity for me, seeing as I plan on being an entertainment lawyer. When I vent to my friends or say simple things about how I wish I made more money, they always tell me that I need to quit. I know that I could be making more, but I am mostly here for the experience and the opportunity. I don't appreciate them making me feel bad about the choice that I made. None of them get it, and they keep shaming me. Should I stop complaining about my job to them? It sucks not having anyone to vent to. -- Paralegal
DEAR PARALEGAL: Yes, stop venting to people who don't see your vision. These friends are not good for that job. It is true that the role of a paralegal is extremely demanding and usually low-paying, but it can directly lead to higher-paid work. Keep your vision clear in your sight and map out the plan for your future. Literally write down the steps you need to take to get to where you are headed, which includes law school, internships and more. Seek out people who work in the field as mentors and friends. It's not that you need to drop your friend group. You just need to expand the group to include people who understand your vision and can support it.
Raises don't usually come after six months, so bide your time. Do your best, and after a year and proof of a job well done, you can ask for a bump in salary.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My fiance has completely unrealistic expectations about getting our first place together. He has lived in New York City his entire life, and he wants to stay there. He works in retail, so I know that New York is completely unaffordable for us. I suggested that we move to Atlanta because I know that our money could go further there. He refuses to listen to me and swears that we could live a good life in New York with the money he makes now. I'm not comfortable with the idea of moving there and struggling financially. What do I do? – Realistic
DEAR REALISTIC: Map out a plan together for your future. Include dollars and cents in your vision. When do you plan to get married? What does each of your jobs pay? What is the earning potential for each of you in one year, five years, 10 years? Do you want to have children? When? How do you plan to educate your children, public or private? Do you intend to rent or own your home?
Keep going through life questions and talk about it all. Your answers will help inform what you value and whether you share the same or similar goals and dreams. This should help you figure out if you want to be together, and where you want to live.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a non-Black co-worker who appears to draw his whole identity and personality from Black culture. He is constantly speaking in AAVE (African American vernacular English), listens to Black music only, and I've even caught him casually using a few slurs when he's speaking to non-Black friends. He doesn't really have any Black friends from what I can see. I'm offended by the fact that he's adopted parts of Black culture that perpetuate negative stereotypes. Everything about the way he carries himself and acts around other people is racist. How should I address this situation? -- Cultural Appropriation
DEAR CULTURAL APPROPRIATION: If you think that your co-worker will listen, develop a rapport with him. If your goal is to get him to see how his behavior may be offensive to black people, you must first gain his trust so that he can listen to you. Then, when he makes a statement or uses a turn of phrase that you consider racist, ask him why he chose to say that. Tell him that his words are offensive, and back up your comment with a clear explanation of why.
Do not get caught up emotionally in this communication. You need to stay calm in order to get your point across. Make sure you are in a moment when you feel that you can stay composed. Be as descriptive as you can to illustrate to him how and when and why he has been inappropriate. Ask him to stop. If he refuses, keep your distance from him. You may also want to report his actions -- in detail -- to human resources.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106