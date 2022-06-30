DEAR HARRIETTE: I hired a young woman to work for me earlier this year. We mainly work via Zoom. We had an in-person meeting recently, which is when I discovered that she doesn't understand professional dress. She came to a business dinner wearing a camisole (that looked like underwear) as her shirt. She was not wearing a bra, and her breasts were exposed. I have seen young people dress like that when they are going to the club, but it was inappropriate for a work event. I didn't say anything because she was already there.

The next day, she did a similar thing during the day, again wearing something extremely low-cut for a breakfast meeting. I see young people dressing like this sometimes and get that it is a form of self-expression, but the workplace calls for more modesty. I feel like this is not being taught or reinforced these days, perhaps because quarantine meant that for two years people were not in-person at all. How do I address this without coming off as a prude or as one who is not inclusive of others' styles? -- Professional Dress

DEAR PROFESSIONAL DRESS: Schedule a time to talk to your assistant. Let her know that after your in-person meetings, you realized that you had not previously talked about what you consider to be professional dress. You may want to do some research to prepare. Show her photos of what is traditionally considered professional attire at work -- and what is not. These images are easy to find on the internet. Point out that plunging necklines, exposed cleavage, short skirts and sheer clothes are inappropriate. Similarly, in many work environments, jeans and sneakers don't work, but that's really dependent on the culture of the organization.

Define your office culture for virtual engagements and in-person activities so that your employee is clear about your expectations.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I spent the past two years working hard to improve my credit score. Then I started getting into little fights with my husband over stupid stuff, including how little he participates in our household finances. This year, I have made a lot more than he has. I don't know whether it was spite or what, but I have been spending money left and right, buying whatever I want. My credit score has gone down, and once again I am in debt. I am mad at myself, and it is all my fault. How can I dig out of this stupid hole again? -- No More Debt

DEAR NO MORE DEBT: It sounds like this is a pattern for you. If that's the case, your best option may be to get credit counseling so that you can observe your spending behavior and work with a professional to help you modify your choices.

Put yourself on a budget right away. Outline your monthly financial responsibilities and your outstanding debts. Assess how much you owe and create a plan to pay down your debt. Look for the highest-interest items to pay off first. With discipline, you can improve your credit score, but it takes focus and patience. Learn how to face the issues that are troubling you without triggering unnecessary spending. Do not let your issues with your husband create an excuse for reckless spending. In the end, nobody wins with that approach. Focus on welcoming financial freedom.

DEAR HARRIETTE: An older male co-worker of mine yelled at me in front of everyone. He completely belittled me and even put his finger in my face while he was yelling. I've never felt so disrespected. Nobody stood up for me. I definitely feel that what happened to me was both sexist and racist. HR told me that there's nothing they can do about what happened to me because I wasn't physically assaulted. What can I do? -- Lower Your Voice

DEAR LOWER YOUR VOICE: Document his interaction with you. If he continues to lash out or treat you differently than other employees -- thereby creating a hostile work environment -- carefully record what happens. You should report it to your direct supervisor and to human resources. You may also want to engage an outside attorney with whom you discuss the situation. Legal counsel can give you more insight into what grounds you may have to protect yourself if this unwanted, aggressive behavior is ongoing.

There are three forms of workplace harassment: verbal (including written), physical and visual. It is sometimes difficult to prove when someone is harassing you, but that doesn't mean you should allow it to continue. The United States government does have protections in place against harassment on the job. For more information on workplace harassment, go to eeoc.gov/harassment and dol.gov/agencies/oasam/centers-offices/civil-rights-center/internal/policies/workplace-harassment/2012.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I currently share an apartment with two other people. I can't afford to move into my own place just yet, but it's been a goal of mine for a few years now. My father recently invited me to move into his detached garage after he and my mother renovate. They plan to turn the garage into a guest house. I could save a lot of money by moving in, but my parents are sneaky, and I'm afraid they'll use this as an excuse to snoop on me. What should I do? -- Moving Back

DEAR MOVING BACK: If you move back home with a plan and a timeline, you may be able to manage your time there. You will need to establish ground rules as a renter with your parents so that everyone is clear about expectations. It will be important for you to pay rent of some kind. This gives you more independence. Thank your parents for giving you this opportunity to have a more comfortable place to live and an opportunity to save for your own apartment. Tell them your plan -- to live there for a specific period of time as you prepare to move out on your own.

Address your biggest concerns. Tell them that your privacy is important to you, and you want them to treat you like a tenant, meaning they should not come into your place without your permission, and they should treat you as an adult.

Know that it may take time for you to establish enforceable boundaries with your parents, but it may be worth it for a limited duration to help you get on your feet.

DEAR HARRIETTE: The new girl at my job is making me look bad. I trained her myself, but none of the training is seeming to stick. She's in a probationary period right now, and I'm due to give my analysis of her in a week. I really like her, but she's performing so poorly that I cannot cosign. Should I give her a chance to get her act together, or should I be honest about her poor performance? Giving an inaccurate report could put my job in jeopardy. -- Poor Performance

DEAR POOR PERFORMANCE: Lying helps no one, especially in this situation. Talk to this new employee before her formal job performance meeting. Ask her what is happening that is making it hard for her to complete her duties efficiently. Tell her that you are concerned that she does not seem to understand what she has to do or is choosing not to do the work in the manner you taught her. Encourage her to talk to you about what is preventing her from doing her job well.

Listen carefully so that you can gain insight into what's going on with her. Remind her that her evaluation is coming up and that as it stands, she will not get a good review. Give her suggestions for what she can do now to improve her job performance. Then, at her evaluation, tell the truth. If she shows any sign of improvement after your conversation, you can note that. But, by all means, you must be direct and honest in your analysis. Otherwise, you damage your reputation and put the productivity of your company at risk.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a certain relative who berates me every time I do not do what she asks. She apologizes again and again, but I don't forgive her. I cannot continue to let her disrespect me and belittle me whenever she wants to. I won't be her personal punching bag. The best apology is changed behavior, and obviously she's not willing to change. Should I cut her off for good? -- Done With My Relative

DEAR DONE WITH MY RELATIVE: You may not need to cut her off for good, but you may decide to cut her off for now. Talk to her one more time so that there is no confusion or misunderstanding about what you are doing. Tell her that you are exhausted by her constant pleas for forgiveness that seem empty because they are not backed up by any type of behavioral change. Point out that you have had more than enough of her lashing out at you followed by hollow apologies. You have had enough. Tell her you do not want to communicate with her for a while. You are done forgiving her for not changing her ways. Then allow time to pass. The next time you see or hear from her, pay attention to see if she has improved at all.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

