DEAR HARRIETTE: I was hired at my company in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, so I have met my boss and co-workers only via Zoom or other videoconferencing platforms. We don't even live in the same town since it didn't matter where I lived when everyone was working from home.
My boss took a trip to my city recently, and he invited me to meet him for dinner. We have been working together for six months now, but I was nervous about meeting him. I have been doing a pretty good job, I think, but he is a powerful man, and I find him intimidating. I went to the dinner, and it was very pleasant, but I was still nervous. At first it was hard for me to talk normally. It was weird. Then I kept fidgeting. It was awkward. I wonder if I should say anything to my boss. I don't think I made a good impression. -- First Impressions
DEAR FIRST IMPRESSIONS: You should follow up to say how nice it was to meet in person. You can add that you didn't realize that you would be so nervous to meet your boss in real life. Admit that it was a big deal for you to be face to face with him, and you know that you were a bit anxious. Reinforce how nice it was to meet, how much you enjoy working for him and that you look forward to being part of the team in the coming weeks and months. Do not dwell on your awkwardness. Briefly mention it and move on to the positives.
DEAR HARRIETTE: After I got the vaccine, I went out to a restaurant for the first time in a year and a half, and I was so happy to go out with a friend and do something "normal." Unfortunately, I worried the whole time that being outside around people without a mask on would be setting me up for death. I know that the CDC says that if you are vaccinated, you can be outside without a mask, but it is hard to trust. My friend is also vaccinated, and the waitress was wearing a mask the whole time. I'm headed to visit family next week. I wonder if I should get a COVID-19 test to be 100% sure that I do not have the virus. Do you think I am being paranoid? I just want to be safe. -- Venturing Out
DEAR VENTURING OUT: Many of us remain skittish about being around other people at all, especially unmasked. Most people who have been following CDC guidelines have stayed inside, kept their distance when outside and worn face coverings steadfastly. So the idea of unmasking is a bit unsettling.
I think you are wise to get a COVID-19 test before visiting family. Being cautious makes sense during what we hope is a time of transition to a healthier moment in history. I am remaining vigilant in following updated wisdom from the CDC while also listening to my gut. I live in New York City. If I am walking down the street and there is a group of strangers passing me closely, I pull up my mask. I am very careful about where I go and how close others are in proximity to me. Perhaps that will relax over time, but not yet.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My roommate borrowed an umbrella from me one day and never returned it. I kept asking for it back, but I was not too concerned because it had not rained, so I did not need to use it.
After a few weeks, she came to me and said she would buy me a new umbrella because she could not find mine. I was bummed because this was a huge, unique umbrella I'd had for years, and it was one of those things I had spent a good amount of money on because I liked it that much. When my birthday came around almost a year later, she gave me a gift bag with a small, compact umbrella that was fairly cheap and said, "Happy birthday! Told you I'd get you one."
I was speechless. She questioned my dull reaction, and I tried to explain it to her. This was not a gift, this was a debt she owed me. I appreciated the thought, but I was annoyed that she posed it as if she were being generous. My item was worth a lot more, and she did not even bother to ask how much it cost. She told me I was ungrateful and to take or leave it. I did not want to create a bigger situation, so I said thank you and moved on. I know I will never use that umbrella because it's not like mine. Am I ungrateful? She waited for my birthday to surprise me by paying me back. Do I have any right to feel like she took advantage of the situation? Am I wrong? -- Pay Me Back
DEAR PAY ME BACK: The mistake you made was in not being crystal clear with her when she said she lost your umbrella. You should have told her how upset you were due to its sentimental value -- and the actual value of the umbrella. Ideally, you should have asked her to reimburse you for the dollar value of the umbrella. Letting it go on for a year was not wise.
Let it go. Next time, don't lend something that you aren't willing to lose, especially umbrellas -- those notoriously never make it back home.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I made a fancy dinner for my husband this weekend, just because I wanted him to smile. Things have been so challenging of late that I wanted to change the pace a bit. When he came home from work, I had lit candles, set the table nicely and had all of his favorite foods right there for him. What did he do? Fuss at me for spending too much money. It was awful. I spent only a little bit extra, but I thought it was important to do something special for him. He hardly ate anything. Now I'm mad. I feel like he is ungrateful. What should I do now? -- Hurt
DEAR HURT: When you calm down, tell your husband your intention was to make him smile. Explain that you know how tough things have been, and all you wanted was for the two of you to have a special evening in the midst of all that's going on. Tell him you are sorry that your gesture upset him. What you wanted to do was to show your love and appreciation for him.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am newly married and living in a new home, and I just had a baby. Life is fantastic. I am grateful. My best friend, however, is now the "messy auntie." She shows up at my house at all hours, never wants to help with the baby but wants to play with him. She eats and drinks all of our food and never cleans up. She has really bought into the whole idea of playing with the baby and returning it to the mommy when it cries. She says she comes to help, but she just creates an inconvenience for me when she tells me to take a break, but my break always gets interrupted.
I love my best friend, but now that I'm a mom, it is like she wants to be my kid, too. She has never been so carefree before. She's taking control of my new home and family. My husband kicks her out for me, but I do not have the heart to tell her how exhausted she is making me. I do not want to be a bad friend and start ignoring her calls and dodging her, but I don't know what to say either. -- Messy Auntie
DEAR MESSY AUNTIE: Your job is to put your foot down with your friend and educate her. Chances are, she doesn't know how to be helpful. You need to tell her how her behavior is negatively impacting you, your family and your life. Tell her you love her and need her to support in specific ways. The clearer you are, the more likely your best friend will fall in line.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am one of 10 grandchildren. Our grandmother passed away last month, and her will left everything to her eldest daughter, my mother. My mother has Alzheimer's disease, and I have fiduciary duty over her accounts. All of my family -- aunts, uncles and cousins -- have been coming at me to split up my grandmother's money and give it to everyone since my mom isn't going to do anything with it.
Since my mother is unable to make a decision as to what to do with the money, I have decided to leave it in an account or invest it into a CD. I announced this news to the family, hoping that everyone would leave me alone, but it made the situation worse. Some have confided their problems to me, while others (with whom I have not had a close relationship before) are being really nice to me, and the rest are threatening to take me to court. They seem to think that I am planning to keep the money for myself after my mother dies. The last thing on my mind is losing my mother.
All I can do is cry. Death and money have divided my family, and all I want to do is run away and never talk to them again -- but that will only confirm their accusations against me and land me in court. Should I just give them the money and let them devour each other over it? I never had a lot of money to begin with, and it doesn't seem worth it to me now. -- Family Odds
DEAR FAMILY ODDS: Consult with an attorney who specializes in handling wills and family estates. Learn your legal rights and ask for recommendations for how to handle matters as thoughtfully as possible. While you may be under no obligation to share any resources with the family, think about what your mother might have done if she were of sound mind. Sharing something with your family members will go a long way toward family unity.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been enjoying a bit of socializing this summer -- at a distance -- with people in my beach community. We have had two couples over for dinner, and we all made sure that we were never too close to each other, especially when we were eating, since we had our masks off.
The other day, my friend said she wanted to host an event that is slightly larger to end the summer. Since it would be right after Labor Day, she thought it would be all right to have more people -- like 20. I'm so nervous about this. Even though I know the people, I worry that bringing that many people together could be dangerous. How should I handle this? -- Social Distancing
DEAR SOCIAL DISTANCING: Trust your gut. If you feel that the group in question may be too large, pare it down a bit. Talk to your friend about your concerns, and discuss a compromise or other ways to configure the event.
For example, can everything be done outside? Perhaps you can serve individual-size drinks and food items so that nobody has to touch things twice. Space out seating so that people are at least 6 feet apart. Place hand sanitizer in clear view. Put wipes in the bathroom, and instruct guests to wipe down the sink and seat with each use. If you can remain vigilant throughout the party, you may be able to host an ode to summer safely -- even if it is smaller than the original vision.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter is so nervous about starting school that she has developed hives. She is normally a late sleeper, but recently she has been waking in the middle of the night freaked out because her face, neck and arms are covered with hives. I have applied calamine lotion to her skin and sat and rocked her like I did when she was a baby, but it takes hours for them to die down. I haven't wanted to disturb her doctor since this is not a dire emergency, but I'm at my wit's end. What should I do? -- Hives
DEAR HIVES: Call your daughter's pediatrician immediately and describe what is happening. For the hives, there is likely a topical or internal medication that can be prescribed to neutralize them.
Beyond that, have your daughter talk to the doctor and explain what's going on. Is she having nightmares? What is inhabiting her thoughts? What are her concerns about school? As you listen, think about what you can do to support her. Has her school determined whether it will have remote learning or a hybrid? What do you feel comfortable with? Listen as intently as you can so that you can determine how best to calm your daughter and plan for the school year. This is a time of tremendous uncertainty. Be honest about what you don't know, but also reinforce that you will do all in your power to protect her.
Her doctor may want her to speak with a mental health specialist to help her navigate her feelings. Support whatever recommendation the pediatrician has as you begin this new chapter.
DEAR HARRIETTE: There is a creepy guy who follows me on social media. I have known him since before there even was this way of communicating, but I haven't spoken to him in years. Then out of nowhere he started commenting on my posts. After that, he began to send me long, mostly nonsensical emails. I'm not quite sure what to do. He writes to me as if my postings on social media were written directly to him. He expects me to answer him and is very insistent. But I swear I haven't talked to him in years, and we were never close anyway. How can I get him to back off? -- Stalker
DEAR STALKER: Putting yourself out there in the public has its risks, including being vulnerable to the overtures of strangers or people you do not know well. The good news is you can control it -- a bit, anyway. You can block this person from accessing you. That will stop you from receiving his overtures. If he attempts to reach out to you in person, contact the police.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter wore braces for nearly two years, and it cost me a pretty penny. She was supposed to wear her retainer every night afterward, which she assured me she would do. We are now at two years later, and she says her retainer doesn't fit anymore -- presumably because some molars have come in. When we went to the orthodontist, I was assured that the reason the retainer doesn't fit is because my daughter stopped wearing it and her teeth shifted. I am so mad. To have another retainer made will cost $1,000. I think my daughter should be penalized for this irresponsible behavior. Am I overreacting? -- Ill Fit
DEAR ILL FIT: We all need to discover that there are consequences to our actions. Your daughter made an expensive mistake. To penalize her might help to reinforce the importance of following up on agreements that you make. As much as I would like to say that you should forgo the retainer, I do know that if your daughter doesn't get a new one, the chances are great that her teeth will begin to shift back to their original state, and all of your investment will be for naught.
What kind of punishment might work? Figure out something your daughter can do around the house or for others that would be worth $1,000 over time. It could be a community service project. It could be additional weekly chores at a particular rate that she works off over time. Whatever you choose should be measurable so that it's clear when she has completed her tasks. Of course, one part of this should be actually wearing the retainer every night, or she loses some of the money she's accrued.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A small group of my friends and I recently got together for one of their birthdays at her apartment. I knew almost everyone there besides a few significant others who attended.
I kept my personal belongings in my friend's bedroom during the party. When I gathered my things to leave, I noticed my purse kept popping open and wouldn't close, but I paid it no mind. When I returned home and went through my purse, I realized that my wallet was sitting in my purse upside down. When I opened it, all of my cash was gone. I know how much I had in cash because I had counted it after leaving a nail appointment earlier that day. I called my friend to let her know what happened, and she was alarmed and concerned. We speculated who could have done this, but the only people who went in her room were her, her boyfriend and me. They both swear that they did not steal from me, but there's no way for me to know if it was one of them or if we missed someone else going into her bedroom. Ever since, I have been uncomfortable being her friend; I have tried not to blame her, but it is that feeling of uncertainty that I cannot seem to move past. How do we continue a friendship when I no longer feel a bond of trust? -- Violated Friend
DEAR VIOLATED FRIEND: You need to trust that your friend is telling the truth. Though you didn't see anyone else go in the room, it's likely that some other person at the party was the culprit.
This is a tough situation because many of us put our bags down when among friends. It can seem awkward to hold onto your purse when in the company of close friends. In the future, you may want to hang your bag on your chair or keep it close to you, rather than in another room.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've just received two job offers for the same position, same pay and equal commute. I'm not sure how to decide which company to choose. I am more than qualified for both jobs, but these companies are paying fairly lower than average for this type of job. I've considered looking for a higher-paying job, but they all require a longer commute. I feel that I will take my chances to negotiate for higher pay for the positions offered and accept whichever is best. I haven't done this before and don't know how to approach the hiring manager. I know my worth, and I know what this job entails, so I think that they should be willing to offer more pay. How do I express this in a professional manner? -- Raising the Bar
DEAR RAISING THE BAR: Given that both jobs offered the same lower wage for the same job, it could be that the rate for that position has decreased, at least in your area. So tread lightly. Choose which company you would prefer if you had to choose. Then go to the other company and tell them that you received two offers and are interested -- but only if they will make a higher bid. If they come back with a sweeter deal, go to your favorite and do the same. Why I suggest holding out on your preferred company is that this plan could backfire. If the other company walks away, you will still have a company that welcomes you.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.