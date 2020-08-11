Every time I look at myself, I never see anything positive. My friends and family say that I am beautiful all the time, but I always feel bad about myself. Or maybe they are just saying that to be nice to me. What can I do to gain some confidence in myself? -- Self-Conscious

DEAR SELF-CONSCIOUS: You should change your focus from how you look to who you are and how you present yourself to the world. My mother used to say to my sisters and me, "Pretty is as pretty does, girls." We were taught that how you look on the outside is nowhere near as important as how you behave, how you treat people and how you reflect your values.

Of course it is good to pay attention to your exterior. You should work to present yourself appropriately for whatever the moment is, but how you look will only build confidence short-term. The way people look changes day to day and over time. The way you behave can be consistent, regardless of how you look. You can gain confidence in yourself by aligning with what you believe is right. Consider what you think is important, and enforce your beliefs. Your conviction and clarity will become attractive to like-minded people.