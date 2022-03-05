DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom is so annoying. I'm 19 years old and working part-time, but every day she wakes me up like I have to go to school or something. She wants me to go to college, but I don't want to. I just want to get a better-paying job (eventually), hang out with my girl and enjoy life! I'm young, and I have time to figure out the other things in life. How can I get my mom to get off my back about everything? -- Annoying Mom

DEAR ANNOYING MOM: As long as you live in her house and are dependent upon her for your well-being, you will be in this situation. Sleeping in and having a low bar for what satisfies you is worrying your mom because she knows how hard it is to make a living, provide a home for yourself and become the person you want to be. You are fortunate that she is allowing you to remain in her home now that you are an adult. Imagine if she told you that you have to get your own place immediately. What would you do? Having a part-time job surely would not be enough to afford you a home, food on the table and money to hang out with your girl.

Instead of being mad at your mom, let her insistence be fuel for your fire. The time is now to find a better-paying job, and more, to think about your future. What do you want to do with your life? You don't have to go to college, but you do need to make a plan that will allow you to take care of yourself and build a future.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I caught my teenage son in our garage with a girl in the middle of the night. Evidently, he and the girl have been making out and having sex in my garage often, and I had no idea! Part of me understands -- I was once a teenager with raging hormones -- but the mother in me is furious. He insists he's being safe, and from the smell of latex in the air, I'm sure he is. But how am I supposed to be OK with my 17-year-old having sex? -- Devastated Mom

DEAR DEVASTATED MOM: For a few minutes, I couldn't find a single word to write to console you. This is a tough situation. I recently spoke to one mom of a teenage son, and she told me she found a condom wrapper in his trash can. That was her wake-up call. Like you, she was happy that he was practicing safe sex, but she was still outraged and bewildered that her baby was having sex at all -- especially in her house. She sat down and talked to him about being responsible and respectful to his companion. She said that what she wanted to impart to him more than anything was that they should be safe and thoughtful with each other.

For your son, if he is going to have sex in the middle of the night, how is this young lady getting home? How are they being safe beyond the use of a condom? Is she a girlfriend or a "booty call"? Encourage him to bring her into the light. This will push him to see his life in all of its aspects as real and not to be hidden. Be a sounding board for him. If he will talk about that part of his life, let him know you are there to listen.

DEAR HARRIETTE: There are a lot of things that I do not like about my dad. He can be very condescending and a bit of a chauvinist. I do not like the way that he speaks to my mother. She is kind and gentle, and my dad talks to her as if she's some type of indentured servant. I'm married now, and I find myself sometimes speaking to my wife in a similar manner. I don't mean to -- and she checks me on it every single time. I'm glad that she does. How do I avoid becoming my father? I realize that it's probably something I'll have to actively work against in my marriage. -- Dad Habits

DEAR DAD HABITS: It's time for you to get therapy. People commonly take on the behavioral characteristics of their parents as that is what they witnessed growing up. To break such ingrained patterns of behavior, you should get professional help. Talk to a therapist about your life, your observations of your father, your own behavior with your wife and your desires for yourself. Be as transparent as possible. The more you share, the easier it will be to come up with a plan of action that will help you to self-regulate your behavior. Enlist your wife's support in this. If she knows that you see your flaws and are prepared to tackle them, she may be able to support your journey.

Be mindful of casting blame on your father. That will help nobody. Instead, focus on yourself, and work to control your thoughts, words and deeds.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've recently started designing shirts and selling them online. When my girlfriend doesn't like a design I've come up with, she'll laugh and make fun of me. Her criticism is never helpful and always just makes me feel small. Is this grounds to end our relationship? -- Hurtful Words

DEAR HURTFUL WORDS: Invite your girlfriend to sit down and talk seriously with you. Remind her of how committed you are to your new business and ask her for her support. That doesn't mean you want her to be a yes-person, but tell her that it hurts your feelings when she behaves in a dismissive and mocking way about your work. Ask her to stop laughing at your designs. Instead, if she would like to offer constructive criticism, you are all ears.

Point out that you believe that she may have some insights that are worth considering, and you want to hear her, but it is impossible for you to know how to react when she makes fun of your work rather than offering any real evaluation. Tell her that you are willing to hear her criticism if she can begin to offer it in a thoughtful way. If not, ask her to keep her derision to herself.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been dating the same guy for a year now. I adore him, and I really enjoy spending time with him. We go to the movies and on walks together. We go out to dinner together and volunteer at a local hospital. We know each other's favorite foods and what to do when each other is sad. But we haven't said "I love you" yet. To me, it seems like a big deal, and I want to say it only when I'm ready. The problem is, I've never been in love, so I'm not sure how I'm supposed to know if that's what I'm feeling. How do you know when you are in love? How do I know when I'm ready to say "I love you" to him? -- The L-Word

DEAR THE L-WORD: How you treat each other, how you feel when you are in each other's company, how you care for each other can all be signs of love. In our country, we make a big deal about saying the L-word. Honestly, what it comes down to is your connection with this person. Ideally, you want the connection to be reciprocal so that each of you chooses to be in the relationship and to care for the other. It sounds like that is what you have. Instead of trying to label it, why not just enjoy it?

If you want the relationship to be more committed, what would that look like? I ask because your description already sounds committed and naturally intertwined. But if you want to label it, talk to your boyfriend about that. Talk to him about how much you enjoy being with him and treasure your bond. Listen and see where that conversation goes.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My college roommate and I seem to be very different. She is a little messy, often leaving clothes on the ground and her bed unmade. I have diagnosed OCD, and so my side of the room is always spotless and perfectly organized. It bothers me when she doesn't care enough to clean her part of the room because we are sharing a fairly small space, and it triggers my OCD. We've been living together for only a week, so I don't want to cause unnecessary conflict, but I'm scared it will just continue to bother me. What should I do? -- College Roommate

DEAR COLLEGE ROOMMATE: You probably can't make your roommate become neat like you. You can ask her to be more mindful of tidying her space. Agree to set ground rules about chores in the room. And tell her about your situation. Trust that it may be uncomfortable for her to be in the room with someone who is perfectly organized. If you let her know that you suffer from OCD and how hard it is for you to be in a messy space, she may make the effort to be tidier.

But don't get your hopes up. You may want to invest in a room divider screen that you can put up between the two areas. In that way, when you are in your room, you don't have to see her clutter. You can just see the screen and your side of things.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My grandmother has been sick for about a year. She's slowly losing control of her body and mind. She's not capable of living alone as she can't walk much and shows early signs of dementia. She has a live-in caretaker. My mom often goes over there to spend time with her and provide social connection. However, every time my mom comes home, she's in a bad mood -- and understandably so. It's just that she becomes so sad that it worries me. I don't know what to do. How do I let her know I'm here for her and suggest she talk to a professional? -- Approaching Loss

DEAR APPROACHING LOSS: Caregivers are often the family members who are the least cared for and the most at risk because they are so laser-focused on helping the person in immediate need that they neglect themselves. As a caregiver, she may have trouble finding enough time to tend to herself or may be too saddened to think about anything positive. It's great that you are noticing your mother's needs so that you can help -- even if only in small ways.

When your mother gets home, make it your intention to tend to her. Offer to give her a shoulder rub for a few minutes. Talk to her about a creative idea that you would like her advice about. Create a time in the day that she can look forward to with you that will be uplifting and nurturing for her.

Ask her what activities and hobbies she has enjoyed in the past. Encourage her to think of something she may want to do for herself, like reading, knitting or crocheting, art, or a dance class. Meditation is an excellent way to shift your mood and engage your center. And yes, if she seems depressed, suggest that she see a therapist.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

