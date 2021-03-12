Sense & sensitivity

DEAR HARRIETTE: I live in a townhome between two other townhomes. I have the kindest and most mild-mannered neighbors ever. They aren't loud or rude, and they always say hello -- sometimes they will even stop by with gifts!

The only problem with my neighbors is that they consistently leave their trash on their front porch, and the smell is awful. The way that our homes are set up, their porch is pretty much my porch. The only thing that separates our front yards is a flimsy gate. When they leave their trash on the porch, I can see and smell it. It's gotten to the point where I can smell it from inside my home! I don't want to keep having to ask them to remove it; I've left them a few notes before and that has changed nothing. I am not the only neighbor to complain about this. Is getting our landlord involved too harsh? -- Throw It Out

DEAR THROW IT OUT: Contact the landlord immediately. Just because you like your neighbors doesn't mean you have to put up with this unhygienic practice. Speak to the landlord about the situation. Make it clear that the stench is wafting into your home, and it needs to be addressed right away. Stay on top of the landlord to ensure that it is handled.

If your neighbors get mad at you, remind them that you asked them many times to handle it. You like them, but not their trash.