DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like my kids as adults are losing respect for me. When your kids are young, they look up to you for everything and trust in you. My kids are all college age and older. They are leaving the nest and not looking back. They throw their bad memories as kids at me, saying that I was manipulative and a liar. But parents, we know what it's like when kids throw tantrums or when they get into trouble as teenagers and they just won't listen. I did what I needed to raise smart, strong kids, and I feel like I succeeded. All I want now is to enjoy a mature adult relationship with my kids, but they want nothing to do with me. I just feel like I gave my life to them, and now I am hated and alone. Was I a bad mother? -- Miss My Kids

DEAR MISS MY KIDS: For some families, it takes time and separation for closeness to rekindle between parents and adult children. Without knowing your particular circumstances, I can say that it takes a lot for many young people to leave home and begin to make decisions on their own. On one hand, they have the lessons and values you have instilled in them; on the other, they have personal agency and the requirement to act independently. This can create friction for some young people and trigger emotion around the parent-child dynamic.

You have done your job. Now you have to wait. You cannot force your children to want to spend time with you or to be kind. They have to find their own way. Stay true to yourself. Continue to let them know you want them to be part of your life, but don't push.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My biggest goal this year is to stop playing with my own potential. With my busy schedule and starting a new job, I feel like God is finally opening doors for me and wants me to use my talent. There are many opportunities coming my way, and I don't want to miss out on anything that can get me closer to where I want to be.

But the reality is that I can't do it all. If I try to take on everything, I know that my effort and energy toward each opportunity won't be as strong and focused. How can I make the decision as to what opportunities I am going to take, and how do I decide which ones to turn down? -- I Want It All

DEAR I WANT IT ALL: As a person of faith, sit back and pray about it. Ask for clarity for next steps. Meditate on this question. Look for inner guidance on what appeals to you most. You need to choose one path, at least for now, and focus your energy on that. This does not mean that you cannot include other ideas later.

Do your job and become good at it. Allot at least one hour a day to cultivate a dream that you have chosen to explore. Choose one dream at a time and give yourself time to see how it evolves. If you follow the discipline of daily focus on one idea, you will see results in a few months that will tell you whether you should continue to pursue that goal or choose another.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband normally leaves for work around 5 a.m., so when he left on New Year's Day at his regular time, it was no big deal to me. Later that morning, I was talking with a friend, and she mentioned how she thought my husband would have had the day off for the holiday. That got me thinking, so I called his office and was greeted by a recording saying the office was closed all week. I confronted him about it once he got home, but he was dismissive about it. I feel like he may be being unfaithful to me. Should I be worried? -- Worried Wife

DEAR WORRIED WIFE: Think back on your husband's behavior. Has he given you any reason to believe that he is having an affair? What else about his behavior is different or suspicious, if anything? Calmly review your life in the past few months to see if anything stands out. If so, note any incidents that give you pause.

Next, sit down and talk to him. Ask him to be honest with you. Point out that he was strangely dismissive when you brought up the office closure, and you believe you deserve to know what's going on with him. Ask him again what he did on New Year's morning at 5 a.m. Ask him directly if he is involved with someone else. Ask him if he wants to stay married to you.

Do your best to get him to talk. If he clams up, tell him that silence really isn't an option if he values your marriage. You need to know what's going on. If you have thought of him as being an honest person, tell him as much. That alone may be what makes this lie so much more offensive to you. Ask him to tell you the truth out of respect for your bond.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I want to quit my full-time job and fully pursue my passion as a photographer. I've been making consistent money from photography for the past few months, but it definitely hasn't been my main source of income. I know that if I quit my 9-to-5, then I would have the extra time to commit to my photography and fully support myself. When do you know it's time to stop working for others and pursue your passion full time? -- Pursuing My Passion

DEAR PURSUING MY PASSION: Give yourself a deadline by which you must have so much freelance work as a photographer that you do not have enough time left to do your full-time job. Solicit work aggressively so that you get a sense of what you can attract right now. Save every penny you can. Ideally, you should have at least six months' worth of savings before you go out on your own.

The reality is that you can potentially build a weekend photography business over the next year. It may mean that you are working every day of the week, but that is how many entrepreneurs get started. I recommend that you stay in your 9-to-5 for as long as you can. Allow that income to fuel your startup. You will know you are ready to take the leap when you have money in the bank and a robust client roster.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am tired of arguing with my husband about every little thing. I began to notice that just about every conversation that we have is an argument. If I say something, he almost always challenges me. I don't like waking up to arguments. Because we are still working from home, I am seeing a pattern that I don't like. I started paying closer attention and noticed that just about every time he speaks to me, it is judgmental, negative or dismissive.

A couple of weeks ago, I decided that I would stop talking to him. That's what I have done. For the most part, I say virtually nothing to him. I keep my distance. I say good morning when I see him. I pass by him without talking. I say "excuse me" if I need him to move. Rarely do I say anything else. That has brought me much less negativity, but it's super-awkward, and I think it's hard on my daughter being in the middle of what may seem like a standoff -- one I doubt my husband even sees. I have asked my husband to go to counseling in the past, and he has refused. Should I ask him again? I worry that it will cause a fight. -- Standoff

DEAR STANDOFF: The existence that you and your husband are living right now is not healthy -- as you know -- and it is not sustainable over time. It is not healthy for you or your daughter. So, yes, you need to say something to your husband. Ideally, you should talk when your daughter is not around. Ask him if he has noticed your silence. Do know that he could be oblivious. Either way, tell him that you made the decision to stop talking to him because he is so consistently unkind to you. Tell him that you do not want to live like this and that you believe you two need help. Ask him once again to go to counseling with you.

If he refuses, schedule counseling for yourself anyway. You need professional help in standing up for yourself and making healthier choices about how to live. Eventually, you two will need to address the ways you interact if you are to preserve your marriage. Marriage should not feel like a prison sentence. It should be infused with joy.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm 19 years old, and I just found out the guy I've been dating for the past few months is 31. I knew he was older, maybe 25, but not in his 30s. He works at a warehouse, where he's been for 10 years, and he's an aspiring recording artist. I'm going to school, working full time and just got my first apartment on my own. So I'm just starting out, while he just recently got out of a previous relationship and is living with his mother. It seems like he's starting over. Are we compatible? -- Young GF

DEAR YOUNG GF: As you begin your life as a young adult, take a pause and evaluate what you want for your life. I'm a big believer in lists. Write down your professional goals and aspirations. Be specific. Write down your life goals, too. Include the qualities you want in a partner, where you want to live, when you want to own a home, when and if you want to have children, even salary goals. Think big. If you could have anything you wanted, what would that be?

Now, consider your current partner. What does he want? What has occurred in his life that has either sidetracked him or otherwise derailed his dream? Is he satisfied with his life today? What is his plan for living on his own? What does he hope to accomplish with his musical career? Is he satisfied with his warehouse gig as long as he can pay his bills and pursue his art? Are you comfortable with what he wants for himself?

Next, talk to your boyfriend about your goals and dreams -- and his. Talk through what you want so you can figure out whether you two can be a long-term match. Be honest. Don't stay if it doesn't feel right.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106