DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother-in-law has dementia, and she recently suffered a massive stroke. She is not doing well. We have hired around-the-clock care for her and are even paying my husband's sister to lend an extra hand.

As my mother-in-law's condition worsens, my sister-in-law and the nurse we hired have had to take on more responsibility. Understandably, we had to up the nurse's pay in order to keep her. My sister-in-law found out about this and is now demanding higher pay as well. I can't understand why she feels entitled to a raise for taking care of her own dying mother. She is not my mother, but I am paying out of pocket to make sure she is receiving the best end-of-life care that she can get. Are we wrong for refusing to pay her more? -- Selfish Sister-in-Law

DEAR SELFISH SISTER-IN-LAW: Tensions fly high during times like this. Do your best not to lash out at your sister-in-law -- even though it may seem as if she is not looking at the big picture. If possible, it would be good for your husband, her brother, to speak to her. If not, it will be your job. What she needs to understand is that now is the time for everyone to do their part. For whatever reason, she has enough spare time right now to care for her mother. That is the way that she can be present and support her in her last days. Of course it is hard, but that is what her station in life calls for right now.

You and your husband have the monetary resources to allow you to pay for professional support for this period. That can be exorbitantly expensive. If that nurse were not there, it is unlikely that your sister-in-law would be able to properly care for your mother. Remind her of these things.

Point out that you all love her mom, and everyone is serving a different role. Her contribution is time. Yours and your husband's is financial -- and hopefully some time, too. Refresh her memory that you are already giving her money for her time, but resources are limited. Ask her to understand where everyone is and to stay the course. Thank her profusely for her support of her mother.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently started dating a man who is very sweet and thoughtful. He takes me out to nice places and always brings me home. He often comes in and sits down to watch TV or something before heading home. He is sweet and kind. When we are sitting on the couch, he often takes off his shoes, and that's when the problem starts. His feet stink. For real. It looks like his socks are clean, so it's not a cleanliness issue -- at least to my knowledge. But when those socks come off, I nearly gag. He has been single for a long time. I wonder how well he tends to himself. Again, he seems clean, but who can tell? Should I say something? I really can't stand the smell. -- Smelly Feet

DEAR SMELLY FEET: You could be right. As sweet as this man is, he may not be aware of his hygiene deficiency. This is not a reason to distance yourself from him. Your speaking up may bring you closer. Yes, you should talk to him. Tell him you have noticed that when he takes off his shoes, his feet smell. Ask him how he takes care of his feet. Treat him to a couples pedicure if you like that kind of thing. After that, see if the smell goes away. Yes, it will be awkward at first when you bring it up. But you have to address it and hopefully get him to pay closer attention.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My son received a number of monetary gifts from my friends and some family members for graduating from high school. I recently discovered that he did not send thank-you notes to everyone. He sent a few the day after his graduation, but as other gifts trickled in, it turns out he did not follow through. I am so embarrassed. People shared their hard-earned money with him, and he didn't say a word. It has been two months now. I still want him to send those notes, but he is dragging his feet. How can I get him to be responsible here? -- Closing the Loop

DEAR CLOSING THE LOOP: Have a serious conversation with your son. Tell him what he already knows: It is rude to accept gifts of any kind or amount from people and not to say thank you. Remind him of the people who shared gifts with him. Point out that even though they came after graduation, they were heartfelt. Those people thought about him enough to send him money. He must close the loop with a note expressing his gratitude and sharing something about his plans.

Offer to sit down with him and help him complete this cycle of giving. You could do it for him, but it is important for him to do this for himself. A part of becoming a responsible adult is completing responsibilities. This is surely one of them.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine wrote a book, and I have offered to help him promote it. It turns out that he is pretty shy and reluctant to accept my help. I know that he has to hustle himself in order to get the word out and sell. I don't mean to be pushy, but if he sits back and doesn't do anything, chances are, the book will come and go without any fanfare or real sales. Should I continue to push him to promote himself even if he doesn't currently feel comfortable doing it? If so, what can I do to get him to do more? -- Promote Your Book

DEAR PROMOTE YOUR BOOK: As an author myself, I can tell you that writing a book is very different from promoting it. Many authors are quiet and somewhat reclusive, so it can be hard for them to step up and wear their marketing hat. Indeed, many authors don't know the first thing about marketing.

You are kind to want to help your friend. Maybe you can start small with him. Offer to host a small gathering of friends who will want to learn about his book. Create an intimate book signing where he will feel comfortable talking about his book. This may warm him up for larger engagements. However, know that you can only push so much. If he continues to balk, stop. Let the future play out as it will.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad has sent my kids over $3,000 worth of toys and games, and now he wants to plan a vacation together. He knows I'm still trying to find a car to get my kids to and from school, practices, games, etc. I told him I could not help him plan a vacation right now because I have to make purchasing a car a priority. Now he's angry with me. Why doesn't he understand? -- Car Trouble

DEAR CAR TROUBLE: Your father needs a wake-up call. Don't let him guilt or manipulate you. Sit down with him and point out that he is not Santa Claus, and all of you must live in the real world. Tell him that the extravagance of expensive gifts for your kids is unhelpful when some of their basic needs are not met. Tell him it's too bad that he is mad at you right now, but his anger is misplaced. You are working as hard as you can to provide for your kids. If he wants to help, he needs to listen to you and understand what is actually needed, not what would be fun.

If he chooses to fret, let him. You do not have time to indulge his fantasies. Of course, it was nice of him to shower your children with gifts, but enough is enough. When he is able to calm down, you might recommend that in the future he pick one great item for each child and offer the rest toward their well-being -- i.e., helping you to buy a car. Tell him that a vacation is not in the cards until you can get the basics together. A compromise, though, might be a day trip to an amusement park -- provided he is willing to foot the bill. That is pricey, too.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends recently started planning her wedding and didn't tell me. I always thought that we would share this type of moment with each other. I found out from a mutual friend that she had started planning nearly a year ago and even set a date without telling me anything! It's now two weeks before the wedding, and she just reached out to ask if I'd come. I'm so hurt by this that I don't know how I should respond. What should I do? -- Late Invite

DEAR LATE NOTICE: Sounds like the two of you don't hold each other in the same regard. Inviting you two weeks before the big event is an afterthought. Naturally, this hurt your feelings. There could have been unusual circumstances. As we know, COVID-19 threw a wrench into many couples' wedding plan. But the fact that she didn't talk to you about it at all is what is particularly troubling.

Before RSVPing, get your friend on the phone. Congratulate her on her nuptials and ask her why you are just now learning about it, only two weeks before the big day. Tensions are usually high around weddings, but her behavior is extreme if you two actually were best friends. Find out why she gave you the cold shoulder. Depending on her answer and how you feel, decide whether you should attend. The choice is totally up to you. You owe her nothing. She broke that covenant when she kept you in the dark for so long.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a very inquisitive and talkative 8-year-old son. I am always impressed by the questions he comes up with and his eagerness to learn. I try to feed his desire to learn new things by giving him books to read and finding new places for us to visit. He has older teenage siblings who often find these activities boring. How can I bridge the gap between my 8-year-old and his older siblings, who are not interested in the same things? -- Sibling Collective

DEAR SIBLING COLLECTIVE: Think of incentives that your teenagers might appreciate, and offer them if they promise to spend a certain amount of time with your younger son. Teenagers are often obsessed with the details of their evolving lives and don't even notice their younger siblings. Presenting a desirable outcome to them in exchange for positive quality time with your younger child may work.

If your older children are not naturally inclined to participate in the activities that fascinate the baby of your family, your incentives will only work for so long. Look more closely at each of your older children. Notice if there is one thing that each might be willing to offer to the 8-year-old. Encourage that and see what happens.

Even more, you may need to create play dates and other engagements with your younger boy's peers.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently celebrated my birthday weekend with a guy who's been asking me out for years. We went on a few dates leading up to my birthday to ensure we were compatible. After we both agreed we were into each other, we left for the birthday trip and had a great time. When we returned home, he told me he didn't want to pursue anything serious with me. This blindsided me because I was adamant that I wasn't looking for a casual fling when I agreed to go out with him. What did I do wrong? -- Confused Date

DEAR CONFUSED DATE: You didn't give yourself enough time before jumping into the deep end. A few dates escalated into a trip. For him, that seems to have meant a fling. It could be that he was deceptive from the start. It could be that he didn't feel you two were compatible after all. It could also be that he had finally "conquered" you after so many years of pursuit.

Before you cut ties completely, ask him what happened. Remind him that you were clear about what you were looking for in a relationship, and his actions are confusing and disturbing. Press him to tell you why the sudden reversal.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am overwhelmed at work. It seems as if there are not enough hours in the day to accomplish everything that needs to be done. I try my best, but I'm beginning to realize it is really impossible to meet every deadline, complete every task and maintain a healthy work-life balance. I take pride in my performance at work, so falling short really bums me out. What are some things I can do to feel less overwhelmed and still be efficient in the workplace? -- Workplace Blues

DEAR WORKPLACE BLUES: Step back and do your best to organize your responsibilities in clearly defined ways that are trackable. Make a plan each day so that you can execute that plan and still have space for the flexibility that is inevitably required as the day progresses.

Start your day doing something for yourself -- simple exercises, meditation, drinking water, eating something healthy. Set an hourly alarm so that you remember to stand up and stretch, take a walk or just breathe. Now that so many people work at home in front of a computer all day, that natural time when people would walk around and chat with co-workers has largely dissipated. Carve out some time for yourself in the day, even if it is only a few minutes. Clearing your head will make you more efficient.

Anticipate challenges to the best of your ability and speak up when something is out of your reach. Communicate with your manager in advance of missed deadlines whenever possible. Work to build a partnership with your manager so that meeting expectations becomes more of a shared commitment. Ask for help when you need it. Ask for specific help when it is clear that you will not be able to find time for a certain task.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom is so annoying. I'm 19 years old and working part-time, but every day she wakes me up like I have to go to school or something. She wants me to go to college, but I don't want to. I just want to get a better-paying job (eventually), hang out with my girl and enjoy life! I'm young, and I have time to figure out the other things in life. How can I get my mom to get off my back about everything? -- Annoying Mom

DEAR ANNOYING MOM: As long as you live in her house and are dependent upon her for your well-being, you will be in this situation. Sleeping in and having a low bar for what satisfies you is worrying your mom because she knows how hard it is to make a living, provide a home for yourself and become the person you want to be. You are fortunate that she is allowing you to remain in her home now that you are an adult. Imagine if she told you that you have to get your own place immediately. What would you do? Having a part-time job surely would not be enough to afford you a home, food on the table and money to hang out with your girl.

Instead of being mad at your mom, let her insistence be fuel for your fire. The time is now to find a better-paying job, and more, to think about your future. What do you want to do with your life? You don't have to go to college, but you do need to make a plan that will allow you to take care of yourself and build a future.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I had been doing really well with my fitness this year. I started going to the gym with my neighbor three days a week and building up my stamina and everything. Then I got COVID-19. I swear, I was being careful, too. Even though I was fully vaccinated, I wore my mask every time. I don't know if I caught it at the gym. My gym is super-clean, and people keep their distance.

I have not gone back to the gym yet. I'm scared. I got really sick with COVID-19. I didn't have to go to the hospital, but it was not mild like they said it would be if you are vaccinated. I feel like I'm back to being a hermit in my house. I need to get out, and I really need to exercise. How can I get over my fear of being around people? -- Scared Back Into Seclusion

DEAR SCARED BACK INTO SECLUSION: My doctor says that everyone is going to get COVID-19 at some point, so we have to live our lives -- carefully, of course. I'm sorry you got COVID-19, but please don't give up on yourself. If your gym is clean, it is probably safe to go back there. Stay 6 feet away from others who are working out. Keep your mask on and do your workout. As the weather gets warmer, you may also want to go on rigorous walks outside. It's always safer being in unconfined spaces away from other people. Keep moving. That will keep you healthy!

DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter will soon be going off to college. Mostly, I think I have done a good job with her, but I haven't been strict enough about housework. I'm not neat, and I haven't made my daughter be neat either. I worry that she is going to head off to college and be a slob wherever she goes, and it's all my fault. I know it's too late to reverse bad habits, but I want to make a last-ditch effort to show her how to do a few things to take care of herself. Whenever I think about it, I beat myself up. I did teach her how to excel in school, but that's not enough. What can I do now? -- Messy

DEAR MESSY: Talk honestly with your daughter about this. Be straight. Tell her you know that you have not prepared her well in the cleanliness arena, but you believe that she needs to have some basic skills in this area. Schedule weekly cleaning sessions where you work together on projects. Choose one thing to work on, and do it together. Start with her room. If it is in really bad shape, pick a corner and agree to tackle that area until you complete it. Bring garbage bags, cleaning supplies and a positive attitude. As you sort through things and discard them or place them where they should go, talk to each other. Talk about life and her future. Make the time together meaningful by being positive and instructive. Go from project to project together. This will help to motivate both of you to get your house in order.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106