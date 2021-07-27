DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm about to enter my sophomore year of high school, and I realize that I'm 100% a lesbian -- more specifically, a closeted lesbian. I've been on a few dates here and there with girls, and nothing has ever progressed further. For those situations, I just told my parents I was hanging out with my friends or grabbing dinner. Over the past few months, I've been talking with this girl, and we have decided that we want to give dating a try. I haven't told my parents because I know they will say it's just a phase or insist I'm straight even though I am not. I'm terrified to tell them, but at the same time, I don't want my girlfriend to have to lie and keep secrets -- I don't think a healthy relationship can exist like that. What should I do? -- LGBTQIA+ Struggles
DEAR LGBTQIA+ STRUGGLES: You've got two things going on here. As a young woman, you are exploring and discovering how you want to live your life and who you want to love. That is a common activity for high-school-age people. This is the time for discovery. You are also grappling with what to tell your parents so that they will accept you, support you, welcome whatever partner you bring into your life and give you space to be yourself. Believe it or not, this is true for young people, whether or not they identify as queer.
As you consider coming out to your parents, think about their views on homosexuality. Do they generally have an inclusive mindset? Do they try to accept people for who they are, even if they don't share their views? I agree that you should talk to them. Approach them from an assumption of inclusion. Tell them you have something important to share with them and you need their full attention and support. Tell them what you are discovering about yourself, and ask them to stand by you. It may be hard for them at first. Give them time.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend and I have been dating for around five months now. In that time, I've always shaved my legs and waxed my eyebrows because society says it makes me more attractive. But lately, I've gotten sick of conforming to unnatural beauty standards. I want to initiate a conversation with my boyfriend about not wanting to shave, but I'm not sure how to approach the topic. If he says he can find me attractive only when I shave, what does that say about him and our relationship? -- Shaving Debate
DEAR SHAVING DEBATE: Rather than talking about it, why not try it out? Stop shaving your legs for a while and see how he reacts. You may be surprised to see that he barely notices. Some people are very sensitive to such changes, and for others, the change is hardly noticeable. If you feel comfortable with the "new you" who has a bit more hair, tell your boyfriend this is your choice -- if it even comes up. If he has a strong negative reaction, talk about it and decide whether you will stick to your plan or make an adjustment -- with shaving or with him.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm an introvert, but my best friend is an extrovert. I always enjoy hanging out with him, and we always have fun when we go to the movies, grab dinner or go to the gym. He doesn't have too many friends, and although I love spending time with him, sometimes it gets to be too much. On some nights, I'd rather just stay in and watch a movie alone to recharge my batteries, but I don't think he'd understand that if I told him. Thus, I normally lie and tell him I'm too busy or have a family obligation, which makes me feel bad. What should I do? -- Trouble in Friendship Paradise
DEAR TROUBLE IN FRIENDSHIP PARADISE: Be honest with your friend. Tell him that the reason you believe that the two of you get along so well is because you are so different. Because you relish your time alone, though, sometimes you need to peel away and just be by yourself. Tell him you want him to know this so that he doesn't take it personally when you cannot spend time with him. Then stand your ground when you need alone time. You deserve it, and he deserves to know the truth.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Ever since COVID-19 shut down the airports, my family and I haven't traveled as much. We used to go all the time to Florida, Massachusetts and Maine. The time spent away from my hometown helped to clear my brain and recenter my thoughts. When I asked my mom about traveling, she said it wasn't in this year's budget. I know it's selfish, but I was really counting on having some time to reflect in a different state and get away from my worries. What should I do? -- COVID-19 Tales
DEAR COVID-19 TALES: You have to realize that the effects of COVID-19 on many families was far greater than not being able to leave the house. Many families felt the impact in their wallets. Thousands of people lost their jobs or faced reduced incomes. Who knows what happened to your family, but trust that if your regular routine has been interrupted, it's for a reason. As your mother told you, traveling is not in this year's budget. Trust her when she tells you that. I'm sure it pains her to say it out loud, especially if it has been your norm.
What you can do to lighten your spirit is to get outside! In many states, you are now free to spend time outside without a mask. Explore your neighborhood, your city, your old haunts. Rediscover friendships that bring you joy. Don't wallow in self-pity. Create happiness. You can do it!
DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend and I are going through a patch where we want to be 100% honest with each other about our pasts so we can fully understand each other and what we have been through. She's been so forthcoming and raw with me; some things hurt to hear, but I honestly feel better now that I know. I feel closer to her.
I now know that my past is about three times as bad as hers, and I am nervous that she won't love me the same or will look at me differently if I tell her everything. I don't want to lose her. Should I tell her absolutely everything like we agreed, or should I hold back a little to lessen the blow? -- Heavy Past
DEAR HEAVY PAST: Take it one day at a time. Without intending to withhold information, share bits with her incrementally so that she has time to digest the information and ask questions. If you want to build a life with your girlfriend, transparency is essential -- but it doesn't have to be a brain dump all at one time. Share key stories with her that show what you have done and what you learned from your behavior. It can help to reveal lessons learned and improved behavior, especially if you have had a troubled past. You can also tell her that it is hard for you to be so forthcoming, given that your life has been difficult.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I hate it when I hear that people play favorites in their family, but now I realize that I do it myself. I have several siblings, and as an adult, I see that I am much closer to one of them than the others. It happened naturally. When we were growing up, we spent a lot of time together. And, quite frankly, we genuinely like each other, so we enjoy talking. My other siblings have either not expressed much interest in me or have been downright mean or rude. I mostly ignored that negative behavior when I was younger, but now I realize that the impact is that I talk to only one sibling at the exclusion of the others. Is that wrong? Whenever I reach out to the others, I get my feelings hurt in one way or the other. Am I playing favorites by being close only to one of them? -- Playing Favorites
DEAR PLAYING FAVORITES: Generally, the concept of "playing favorites" refers to parents who do not treat their children equally. As a sibling, I think you get a pass in that department. Gravitating to a sibling who treats you in a loving, natural way is normal. If the others are mean or rude, it is also likely that you would not have cultivated a strong bond with them. That sounds more like survival skills kicking in than favoritism.
If your gut tells you that you could do more to cultivate a closer bond with your other siblings, give it a try. You don't need to have the goal of matching your relationship with your other sibling. Instead, just reach out more and see if you can spark up a loving exchange with them as adults.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am so worried about how my family and I are going to make it in 2021. I have a temporary job now because my company went out of business during COVID-19. I have three children, and my wife works a low-wage job, too. We are seriously struggling. We have been too embarrassed to go to a food pantry or ask for help of any kind. That's not how we were raised. But now I'm at my wit's end. What can we do? -- In Need
DEAR IN NEED: COVID-19 has struck our families and communities in so many ways. I'm so sorry to hear about your challenges. Please know that there is no shame in asking for help. Indeed, you must advocate for yourself and your family. There are resources out there to support families in need, but you have to take the initiative to find them. First, make a list of what you need. Don't be shy. Write down everything. If you are clear, it will help you when you are searching for support. Make another list of your skills and abilities. As you look for work, you will need to be able to state clearly how you can benefit a potential employer.
You can contact the government directly for help. Go to Health and Human Services at hhs.gov, which has different grants you can apply to for aid. Go to usa.gov and home.treasury.gov to find out about financial disaster relief. Beyond that, look into local charities and food banks. Do not hesitate. Thousands of families take advantage of the generosity of these organizations that give food to people every day.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams.