DEAR DRAGGED ALONG: Who organized this trip? Do some digging to figure out who to even ask for a refund. If it is a business that sets up tours, you are in luck. You can approach the owner of the business, lodge your complaints and request a refund. If you do not receive one, you can threaten to post negative comments on Yelp, their website and other social media channels. Make it clear that you do not appreciate the way that you were treated, and if they do not give you your money back, you will let as many people as possible know about their bad business practices.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My young daughter is an aspiring model. She recently did a photo shoot for a headshot. During the photo shoot, the company we booked was supposed to send a kid-friendly photographer. When we got there, the photographer and his assistant had never done professional photos with children before. He turned out to be horrible with children: He was very stern, yelled a bit and was not patient at all. My daughter ended up crying, at which point I told him I wanted to cancel and book with someone else, but he told me that there was no refund -- I could cancel, but I would have to pay someone else again. I don't feel that I should have to pay for a service I was not satisfied with, especially when he had no experience with a child for this gig.