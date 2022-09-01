DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my employees cannot take constructive criticism or own up to her mistakes at all, no matter how minor. She is a great employee, but every time I attempt to correct her on her mistakes, she gets defensive and argues with me. I am not sure if this is an ego problem or if she genuinely doesn't understand me, but I am her boss, and she shouldn't just argue with me whenever I give my feedback. Even as I think about addressing the issue of her argumentative nature, I fear that she will argue with me about that as well. How do I handle this? -- Stop Arguing With Me

DEAR STOP ARGUING WITH ME: Consider issuing a company-wide notification that everyone will be receiving an annual review of their work over the next few months. Note that this is standard procedure for most companies and your way of checking in with everyone. Under the blanket of doing this for everyone, reach out to this employee. When she begins to bristle, point out that she has to go through this process just like everyone else.

During your review, start by praising her for the work that she does well. Be specific in listing her attributes, qualities and actions that you consider admirable. Then tell her you are now going to address the areas that need more attention. Tell her directly that you have a problem with the way that she receives feedback. Let her know that constructive criticism is a natural and important part of any job, and you need her to be able to listen and consider feedback when it is given. Ask her how she prefers to receive feedback: in person in the moment, or in an email or memo. Ask her if she knows that it is hard for her to accept feedback from you. If so, ask her why that is and what you can do to make it easier for her.

By the way, if you don't want to do the company-wide review, you can just let her know it is time for her individual performance review and get ready to duke it out a bit.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am losing my male friend to his relationship. My best friend in the entire world is a man, and I am a woman. We have been friends since we were small children. I understood that our relationship would change when one of us got into a relationship, but I was never prepared for how drastic that change would be. We went from speaking and hanging out every day to sometimes hanging out as a group. (His girlfriend is always included.)

I feel so lonely and empty not being able to spend time with one of my only true friends in this world. He assured me that nothing would change between us when he began dating this woman, but it obviously has. How do I cope? -- Losing My Best Friend

DEAR LOSING MY BEST FRIEND: What's happening to you is normal and natural even though it hurts. Friendship dynamics change when one friend gets into a serious relationship. Often there is tension and pain, at least in the beginning. It's also natural that his girlfriend might be uncomfortable with you two hanging out together alone like you used to. This may change over time, but they have to settle into a groove first. You will probably have to expand your circle of friends or be willing to become part of their larger friend group.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm an executive chef at a high-end restaurant in my hometown. I've been working here for almost 10 years, and I love what I do. People ask for me by name when they visit, and I also have a say in a lot of the internal day-to-day work, like operations, marketing, sales, etc.

My boss recently came to me and told me he plans to open a new restaurant. I love the idea, but I'd like to play a bigger role, like co-owner. How should I approach him with this idea? -- CEO Chef

DEAR CEO CHEF: Your skills and hard work seem to be helping your boss to get to the next level in his business development. Yes, that should be worth something. You see that your boss values you. Do not get defensive. Instead, create a proposal. What would you like a partnership to look like? Do you have dollars to invest? If not, let him know what kind of sweat equity you can offer, such as your know-how in the kitchen and your vision for the future. Tell him that you want to be a part of his growth and you want to do it as a partner rather than as an employee. Just know that partners take on more risk. Talk through what a partnership can look like for the two of you. If he likes the idea, be sure to include an attorney who can help you flesh out details.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My brother has been working for my digital print company for about 10 years now. Just recently, I found out that he has been making side sales with my customers, using my resources under his name, not my company's name. He's my brother, so I'd normally be glad to share anything I have, but I'm not too happy about sharing my business resources and not receiving a profit from it. Am I wrong to feel this way? -- It's Business, Bro

DEAR IT'S BUSINESS, BRO: Family or not, you have to confront your brother immediately. Gather your evidence so that you can prove to your brother what you have learned about his actions. Call a meeting and ask him to explain what he has been doing. Give him a chance to come clean before you give him examples.

Family relationships can be complicated. However, since your brother has violated your trust, it is unlikely that he can continue to work for you. It may not be necessary for you to file charges against him if you work through the issues and come to a clear way forward.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband's niece has gotten pregnant, and she has not told her mom (whom she lives with). I suspected she was pregnant and asked her while I was visiting her, and she began pulling out the baby clothes she'd been hiding from her mom for seven months! I told her if she doesn't tell her mom soon, I will. But it doesn't help that she's pregnant by my nephew, who lives across the street from me and my husband. Should I say something to her mom, or should I just stay out of it? -- Should I Tell?

DEAR SHOULD I TELL?: What a difficult position you are in! On one hand, this is none of your business. This is your niece's life, and she is going to have to figure out a way forward -- and soon. It is natural for you to want to give the family a heads-up about what to expect in the coming days and months, but it really isn't your place to do so.

Why not speak to the niece again and urge her to talk to her family so they can help her come up with a plan for the future? She needs to have family support in order to care for this baby that she is bringing into the world. Given that she is not independent, it is important that she include her family in this conversation so that they can talk it out and determine a way forward.

If she refuses, you may want to speak to your husband and tell her that you are concerned about his niece. Without revealing her secret, tell him that his sister needs to talk to her urgently. If he presses you about why, you can withhold the information and simply say that it is for her to discuss, but you believe she needs help.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My grown daughter keeps bringing up the fact that I wasn't in her life as a child. This is really frustrating to me because I'm here now, and when I wasn't there, my parents were. I went off to college when she was born, and the one time I tried to get her as a baby, her mother wouldn't allow it, so I left things alone and let my parents be involved. I've built a great life for myself now, so why can't she just appreciate the present day? -- Get Over It

DEAR GET OVER IT: Children cannot process why their parents are absent. All they really know is whether they are around or not. You cannot expect her to erase her memories of her formative years because you have shown up now. You are going to have to be patient and be present.

Start by talking to her. Apologize for not being around when she was young. Admit that you were young when she was born, and you made the choice to pursue your education rather than to stay with her. It's a hard reality, but you need to say it. Think about that time. What else can you tell her that shows your truth without being more hurtful than helpful? Over time, you should share your story with her so she gets to know how you grew to be the person you are today.

Be consistently present in your daughter's life now. Reach out to her regularly. Invite her to spend time with you. Be more of an observer, especially as you build your bond. The last thing she will want is for you to swoop in and start telling her what to do. Be a good listener. Pay attention to her and identify ways that you can be supportive. Ask before you jump in and offer help.

Continue to let her know that you are sorry you weren't there for her. Tell her you thought she was OK because her mother and your parents were with her. Acknowledge that now you realize that wasn't enough.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad has sent my kids over $3,000 worth of toys and games, and now he wants to plan a vacation together. He knows I'm still trying to find a car to get my kids to and from school, practices, games, etc. I told him I could not help him plan a vacation right now because I have to make purchasing a car a priority. Now he's angry with me. Why doesn't he understand? -- Car Trouble

DEAR CAR TROUBLE: Your father needs a wake-up call. Don't let him guilt or manipulate you. Sit down with him and point out that he is not Santa Claus, and all of you must live in the real world. Tell him that the extravagance of expensive gifts for your kids is unhelpful when some of their basic needs are not met. Tell him it's too bad that he is mad at you right now, but his anger is misplaced. You are working as hard as you can to provide for your kids. If he wants to help, he needs to listen to you and understand what is actually needed, not what would be fun.

If he chooses to fret, let him. You do not have time to indulge his fantasies. Of course, it was nice of him to shower your children with gifts, but enough is enough. When he is able to calm down, you might recommend that in the future he pick one great item for each child and offer the rest toward their well-being -- i.e., helping you to buy a car. Tell him that a vacation is not in the cards until you can get the basics together. A compromise, though, might be a day trip to an amusement park -- provided he is willing to foot the bill. That is pricey, too.

